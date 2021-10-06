Microsoft heeft versie 16.11.4 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. In deze update heeft Microsoft de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Issues Addressed in this Release
From Developer Community
- Windows 11 SDK support.
- Adds Xcode 13.0 support.
- Add AMD64 math functions to ARM64X CRT.
- Updates to the ARM64 and ARM64EC interfaces between the binary and the POGO instrumentation runtime.
- Fixed several problems with IntelliSense responsiveness and correctness affecting C++20 concepts, ranges, and abbreviated function templates.
- Fixed a false positive in local lifetime checks.
- Corrected an issue where arrays allocated with a constant of size > 32bits could allocate less memory than requested.
- Ensures that ATL string initialization occurs during static variable initialization, in the default AppDomain.
- Fixed a bug in C++ Concurrency::parallel_for_each that was crashing the calling process due to integer overflow.
- Fixed a bug in the STL's iterator debugging machinery that could cause crashes in multithreaded programs using STL containers.
- We have fixed a fatal internal compiler error caused by unnamed structs whose fields are referenced from SAL annotations.
- Fixes a rare crash when analyzing templated code that uses __uuidof.
- Fixed an issue that caused C++ static analysis results to sometimes not display correctly in the FixIt action.
- Fixed opening .uitest extension files in Coded UI project
- Fire component change events for non-component objects also in WinForms .NET designer
- Fix for crash on deleting ContextMenuStrip control in Windows Forms .NET designer.
- Guard against crashes when the Windows Forms designer reloads when dragging.
- Fix for intermittent VS crash while interacting with WinForms .NET designer during solution or project rebuild.
- Fixed a bug causing .NET 5 projects to be reported as out of date when they should have been up to date, causing slower builds.
- Automatically disable asset-indexing for large scale Unity projects.
- This release fixes an issue with deploying certain Windows Application Packaging projects where deployment is unnecessarily copying unmodified files.
- Comparing CComPtr with CComPtr results in an error
- Structured binding in lambda in lambda cause a invalid compile error
- Bad codegen with operator new
- WinARM64 Build Failures with MFC/ATL Link issues after migrating from VS 16.8.6 to VS 16.9.5
- The unity codelens provider still requires a huge amount of memory and could be OOMed in large scale Unity project in version 16.11.
- Error C3493 with /std:c++latest using structured binding in Lambda