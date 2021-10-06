Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 16.11.4

Microsoft Visual Studio logo (80 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 16.11.4 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. In deze update heeft Microsoft de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Issues Addressed in this Release
  • Windows 11 SDK support.
  • Adds Xcode 13.0 support.
  • Add AMD64 math functions to ARM64X CRT.
  • Updates to the ARM64 and ARM64EC interfaces between the binary and the POGO instrumentation runtime.
  • Fixed several problems with IntelliSense responsiveness and correctness affecting C++20 concepts, ranges, and abbreviated function templates.
  • Fixed a false positive in local lifetime checks.
  • Corrected an issue where arrays allocated with a constant of size > 32bits could allocate less memory than requested.
  • Ensures that ATL string initialization occurs during static variable initialization, in the default AppDomain.
  • Fixed a bug in C++ Concurrency::parallel_for_each that was crashing the calling process due to integer overflow.
  • Fixed a bug in the STL's iterator debugging machinery that could cause crashes in multithreaded programs using STL containers.
  • We have fixed a fatal internal compiler error caused by unnamed structs whose fields are referenced from SAL annotations.
  • Fixes a rare crash when analyzing templated code that uses __uuidof.
  • Fixed an issue that caused C++ static analysis results to sometimes not display correctly in the FixIt action.
  • Fixed opening .uitest extension files in Coded UI project
  • Fire component change events for non-component objects also in WinForms .NET designer
  • Fix for crash on deleting ContextMenuStrip control in Windows Forms .NET designer.
  • Guard against crashes when the Windows Forms designer reloads when dragging.
  • Fix for intermittent VS crash while interacting with WinForms .NET designer during solution or project rebuild.
  • Fixed a bug causing .NET 5 projects to be reported as out of date when they should have been up to date, causing slower builds.
  • Automatically disable asset-indexing for large scale Unity projects.
  • This release fixes an issue with deploying certain Windows Application Packaging projects where deployment is unnecessarily copying unmodified files.
From Developer Community

Versienummer 16.11.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

06-10-2021 05:57
submitter: Mschamp

06-10-2021 • 05:57

7 Linkedin

Submitter: Mschamp

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

15-04 Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.1.4 7
15-04 Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 16.11.12 0
09-03 Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.1.1 1
16-02 Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.1.0 12
11-02 Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.0.6 3
10-02 Visual Studio 2019 16.11.10 0
14-01 Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.0.5 2
14-01 Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 16.11.9 1
18-12 Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.0.4 4
15-12 Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 16.11.8 1
Reacties (7)

+1mrdemc
6 oktober 2021 08:18
Ik weet niet wat ze de vorige versie hebben gedaan, want sindsdien crashte VS meerdere keren per dag bij mij 8)7 … lijkt erop dat dit met deze update is opgelost, dus ik ben benieuwd :)
+1Ronosho
@mrdemc6 oktober 2021 09:28
Ik gebruik eigenlijk al een tijd Rider i.p.v. Visual Studio.
VS voelde altijd zo log en langzaam aan...
+1mrdemc
@Ronosho6 oktober 2021 10:06
Je moet wel een snelle machine hebben om er fatsoenlijk mee te kunnen werken met grotere projecten inderdaad.. Ik heb Rider ook (de hele JetBrains set trouwens, fijne software!) maar helaas geen designer ondersteuning voor .NET 5, zie https://youtrack.jetbrains.com/issue/RIDER-58358. Gelukkig zijn ze er wel mee bezig.
+1Ronosho
@mrdemc6 oktober 2021 12:26
Klopt helemaal. Gelukkig de designer niet vaak nodig.
Als ik me niet vergis wordt VS 2022 eindelijk 64 bit, wellicht dan weer wat interessanter.
+1Gieltje
@mrdemc6 oktober 2021 14:54
Deze versie heeft ook zo z'n nukken, crashed met regelmaat op een regel, klaagd tekstueel over een volledig andere ongerelateerde classe z'n initialisatie.....
+1mrdemc
@Gieltje6 oktober 2021 18:59
Ik had het inderdaad gemerkt ondertussen. Al lijkt het wel iets stabieler bij mij, slechts 1 crash vandaag gehad :X
+1Gieltje
@mrdemc6 oktober 2021 19:08
Na twee reboots, alles terugbrengen tot het absolute minimum incl nuget caches e.d. lijkt alles weer ok.

