Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: PowerToys 0.47.0

PowerToys logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft een nieuwe versie van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10 en hoger. De PowerToys bestaan uit dit moment uit Awake, Color Picker, FancyZones, File Explorer Add-ons, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run en Shortcut Guide. Daarnaast is er nog de experimentele Video Conference Mute, die niet in deze versie aanwezig is. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Release v0.47.0

Our goals for the v0.47 release cycle primarily centered around stability updates and optimizations, installer updates, general bug fixes, and accessibility improvements.

Notably, based on the community feedback received, PowerToys has re-introduced the highly-requested ability to activate Shortcut Guide via holding the Win key. PowerToys also now allows various commands in PowerToys Run to be used in either the universal English phrasing or system-localized translation. The great feedback the community provides is invaluable in helping PowerToys continually grow and improve as a product.

An experimental version of PowerToys (v0.48) will be released the week of October 4th, introducing improvements to our Video Conference Mute utility! All updates from the v0.47.0 release will still apply in v0.48.

Change log
  • Upgraded WinUI to 2.7.0.
  • Reduced installer size by compressing GIFs.
  • Replaced ShortcutTextContorl with MarkdownTextblock.
  • Added functionality to invoke SHCangeNotify SHCNE_ASSOCCHANGED when thumbnail providers are turned on/off.
  • Consolidated nuget packages.
  • Additional logging and error handling added to PowerToys Run.
  • Moved away from the legacy windevbuildagents pool.
  • Added support for embedded MSIX apps in PowerToys.
  • Replaced ListView with ComboBox for Image Resizer.
  • Build error fixes.
General
  • Fixed issue with new updates changing the PowerToys install location.
  • Fixed settings with NumberBox elements overlapping the delete button.
  • Fixed issue with the bug report tool not generating .zip files.
  • Updated the shortcut configuration experience in Settings.
  • Fixed inconsistent width of sidebar icons.
  • Fixed sidebar UI not scaling for longer text strings in certain localizations.
  • Fixed issue with settings not displaying invalid keystroke assignments.
  • Added user defined shortcuts when set to the "Welcome to PowerToys" instead of the default shortcuts.
Color Picker
  • Accessibility issues addressed.
  • Added CIELAB and CIEXYZ color formats.
  • Fixed bug where changing RGB values manually doesn't automatically update the color displayed.
FancyZones
  • Fixed regression where restarting computer resets user defined layouts to the default selection.
  • Fixed issues with Grid layout editor not showing the "Save" and "Cancel" buttons.
  • Fixed accessibility issue where users could not add or merge zones using the keyboard.
  • Added a flyout describe the prerequisites for the "Allow zones to span across monitors" option.
  • Fixed various crashing bugs.
File Explorer add-ons
  • Added PDF Thumbnail Provider for Windows Explorer.
Image Resizer
  • Added default values for newly added sizes.
  • Fixed regression where spaces in the filename format settings couldn't be registered.
  • Corrected scaling issues with Image Resizer Window.
  • Fixed issue where PowerToys crashes when json settings are not formatted properly.
Keyboard Manager
  • Fixed crash when adding a shortcut.
  • Fixed issue with Re-mappings window not displaying.
  • Fixed issue when remapping a shortcut to Alt+Tab breaks the Alt+Tab navigation with arrow keys.
PowerToys Run
  • Improvements on subtitle layout for Settings plugin.
  • Added path filters for Settings plugin via > key.
  • Translation improvements for Settings plugin.
  • Added translation support for Settings Plugin.
  • Fixed issue with PowerToys Run not being in focus when launched.
  • Fixed crash on empty/deleted environment variables when updating variables after a change.
  • Corrected Registry Plugin query results.
  • Fixed crash in Registry plugin queries.
  • Fixed crash when Windows shuts down.
  • Added better description in the global results settings for plugins.
  • Added a confirmation box before running system commands.
  • Added option to use system localization our universal terminology for system commands.
Shortcut Guide
  • Re-added the long Win key press to activate utility.
Video Conference Mute
  • Fixed an issue with the first hotkey input in the settings being focused when the page loads. Prevents unintentionally shortcut reassignment.

PowerToys

Versienummer 0.47.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys/releases/tag/v0.47.0
Bestandsgrootte 37,69MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 30-09-2021 06:13
0 • submitter: jpkhakv221999

30-09-2021 • 06:13

0 Linkedin

Submitter: jpkhakv221999

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

09-04 PowerToys 0.57.2 6
31-03 PowerToys 0.57.0 0
08-03 PowerToys 0.56.2 17
01-03 PowerToys 0.56.1 3
12-02 PowerToys 0.55.2 6
03-02 PowerToys 0.55.1 2
01-02 PowerToys 0.55.0 2
12-01 PowerToys 0.53.3 0
06-01 PowerToys 0.53.1 10
05-12 PowerToys 0.51.1 3
Meer historie

Lees meer

PowerToys

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True