Microsoft heeft een nieuwe versie van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10 en hoger. De PowerToys bestaan uit dit moment uit Awake, Color Picker, FancyZones, File Explorer Add-ons, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run en Shortcut Guide. Daarnaast is er nog de experimentele Video Conference Mute, die niet in deze versie aanwezig is. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Our goals for the v0.47 release cycle primarily centered around stability updates and optimizations, installer updates, general bug fixes, and accessibility improvements.

Notably, based on the community feedback received, PowerToys has re-introduced the highly-requested ability to activate Shortcut Guide via holding the Win key. PowerToys also now allows various commands in PowerToys Run to be used in either the universal English phrasing or system-localized translation. The great feedback the community provides is invaluable in helping PowerToys continually grow and improve as a product.

An experimental version of PowerToys (v0.48) will be released the week of October 4th, introducing improvements to our Video Conference Mute utility! All updates from the v0.47.0 release will still apply in v0.48.

Upgraded WinUI to 2.7.0.

Reduced installer size by compressing GIFs.

Replaced ShortcutTextContorl with MarkdownTextblock.

Added functionality to invoke SHCangeNotify SHCNE_ASSOCCHANGED when thumbnail providers are turned on/off.

Consolidated nuget packages.

Additional logging and error handling added to PowerToys Run.

Moved away from the legacy windevbuildagents pool.

Added support for embedded MSIX apps in PowerToys.

Replaced ListView with ComboBox for Image Resizer.

Build error fixes.

Fixed issue with new updates changing the PowerToys install location.

Fixed settings with NumberBox elements overlapping the delete button.

Fixed issue with the bug report tool not generating .zip files.

Updated the shortcut configuration experience in Settings.

Fixed inconsistent width of sidebar icons.

Fixed sidebar UI not scaling for longer text strings in certain localizations.

Fixed issue with settings not displaying invalid keystroke assignments.

Added user defined shortcuts when set to the "Welcome to PowerToys" instead of the default shortcuts.

Accessibility issues addressed.

Added CIELAB and CIEXYZ color formats.

Fixed bug where changing RGB values manually doesn't automatically update the color displayed.

Fixed regression where restarting computer resets user defined layouts to the default selection.

Fixed issues with Grid layout editor not showing the "Save" and "Cancel" buttons.

Fixed accessibility issue where users could not add or merge zones using the keyboard.

Added a flyout describe the prerequisites for the "Allow zones to span across monitors" option.

Fixed various crashing bugs.

Added PDF Thumbnail Provider for Windows Explorer.

Added default values for newly added sizes.

Fixed regression where spaces in the filename format settings couldn't be registered.

Corrected scaling issues with Image Resizer Window.

Fixed issue where PowerToys crashes when json settings are not formatted properly.

Fixed crash when adding a shortcut.

Fixed issue with Re-mappings window not displaying.

Fixed issue when remapping a shortcut to Alt + Tab breaks the Alt + Tab navigation with arrow keys.

Improvements on subtitle layout for Settings plugin.

Added path filters for Settings plugin via > key.

key. Translation improvements for Settings plugin.

Added translation support for Settings Plugin.

Fixed issue with PowerToys Run not being in focus when launched.

Fixed crash on empty/deleted environment variables when updating variables after a change.

Corrected Registry Plugin query results.

Fixed crash in Registry plugin queries.

Fixed crash when Windows shuts down.

Added better description in the global results settings for plugins.

Added a confirmation box before running system commands.

Added option to use system localization our universal terminology for system commands.

Re-added the long Win key press to activate utility.