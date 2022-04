Versie 21.2.1 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere queries uitvoeren, en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een CE - en EE -smaak, waarbij de eerste zonder kosten als open source te gebruiken is. De enterprisesmaak voegt ondersteuning van verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevat verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 21.2.1: Data viewer: Boolean value render configuration was redesigned Special format for “time/timestamp with timezone” types was added Advanced paste: configuration dialog was added Radix transformer was fixed Numeric transformer was added Geometry data type editor was fixed (Exasol, Oracle) Value panel now saves last used content viewer settings

Data transfer: Output settings configurator was fixed External process execute was fixed (backslash escape) Import from XLSX: column mapping was fixed Database dump configuration page was fixed (Mysql, PostgreSQL) Data load performance was improved (thanks to @deepaksenthilkumar)

SSH tunnel: jump server configurator was fixed (port number)

Windows shortcuts (lnk) resolution was added

ERD: columns sort support was added

Confirmation dialog UI was redesigned

Metadata search: Search in object comments configurator was fixed Search page was fixed for cross-database search PostgreSQL

Database session manager refresh was fixed

DB2: columns, procedures and functions search support was added

Firebird: calculated fields support was added

Greenplum: table DDL was fixed (unique keys)

H2: procedure aliases support was added

PostgreSQL: Composite data type support was fixed UDF parameters support was fixed Foreign table comments support was added

Redshift: External table columns metadata read was fixed Char data type support was fixed Timeout error recovery was added Driver version was upgraded to 2.0 Geometry data types support was improved

SQL Server: cross database metadata search support was added

Vertica: metadata search and full-text search support was added

Linux installers (deb, rpm) were improved. App shortcut links were fixed

Eclipse 2021-06 is new base platform

DBeaver now requires Java 11

MacOS X M1 installer was added (beta)