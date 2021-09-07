Tails staat voor "The amnesic incognito live system" en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 4.22 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Included software and hardware support Update Tor Browser to 10.5.6.

Update Thunderbird to 78.13.

Update the AMD graphics firmware to 20210818. This should improve the support for some AMD graphics cards. Tor Connection Change the custom bridge interface to only allow entering 1 bridge. (#18550)

People had troubles knowing how to enter their custom bridges when the widget was a textarea and only the first bridge is used anyway.

Allow fixing the clock manually when connecting to Tor using bridges fails. (#15548)

This helps people East from London connect to Tor using obfs4 bridges and makes connecting to Tor more robust in general.

Tor Connection now fails quicker when it's impossible to connect to Tor, while being more robust on slow Internet connections.

Only mention the Persistent Storage in the Unsafe Browser warning when there is already a Persistent Storage. (#18551) Others Make sure that automatic upgrades are downloaded from a working mirror. (#15755)

Add Russian to the offline documentation included in Tails. Fixed problems Tor Connection Fix connecting to Tor using the default bridges. (#18462)

Fix connecting to Tor when the Wi-Fi settings are saved in the Persistent Storage. (#18532)

Stop trying to connect to Tor in the background when Tor Connection reaches the error screen. (#18740) For more details, read our changelog.