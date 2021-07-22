Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 471.41 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Red Dead Redemption 2 en Chernobylite. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

This new Game Ready Driver provides support for the latest new titles and updates, including the latest game updates for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Chernobylite which introduce NVIDIA DLSS technology.

[Capture One]: Hardware acceleration stops working. [3338552]

Disabled NOHud/RemoveHud filter from the game Valorant. [3332516]

[Doom Eternal]: The game may freeze during gameplay. [3331270]

[League of Legends]: The game may fail to launch. [200744747]

[HDR]: Mouse cursor color may shift when connected to certain DSC monitors in HDR mode [200741796]

Ansel DOF filter blurs the entire screen in some games. [3288883]

Some displays screen resolution limited to 640x480 after driver update. [3330750]

[HDMI 2.1][8K] HDMI audio playback may become distorted after changing display modes [3268312]

[RDP] Remote desktop connection to PC with color set to 10-bit will result in corrupted picture. [3332787]

GPU HDMI audio dropouts may occur when connected to an LG C9 OLED TV [3316495]