Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 471.41 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Red Dead Redemption 2 en Chernobylite. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.
Game Ready for Red Dead Redemption 2
This new Game Ready Driver provides support for the latest new titles and updates, including the latest game updates for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Chernobylite which introduce NVIDIA DLSS technology.Fixed Issues in this Release
Windows 10 Open Issues
- [Capture One]: Hardware acceleration stops working. [3338552]
- Disabled NOHud/RemoveHud filter from the game Valorant. [3332516]
- [Doom Eternal]: The game may freeze during gameplay. [3331270]
- [League of Legends]: The game may fail to launch. [200744747]
- [HDR]: Mouse cursor color may shift when connected to certain DSC monitors in HDR mode [200741796]
- Ansel DOF filter blurs the entire screen in some games. [3288883]
- Some displays screen resolution limited to 640x480 after driver update. [3330750]
- [HDMI 2.1][8K] HDMI audio playback may become distorted after changing display modes [3268312]
- [RDP] Remote desktop connection to PC with color set to 10-bit will result in corrupted picture. [3332787]
- GPU HDMI audio dropouts may occur when connected to an LG C9 OLED TV [3316495]
- [Batman Arkham Knight][GeForce 10 Series]: The game may crash when turbulence smoke is used. [3202250] To work around, disable "INTERACTIVE SMOKE/FOG" from the in-game graphics options.
- [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
- [Hitman 3]: The game may display random flickering when V-SYNC is disabled [200742415]
- [Monster Hunter World]: The game displays flashing glitches after extended gameplay. [3336071]
- Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed may crash on courses where players drive through water. [3338967]
- DPC latency is higher when color mode is set to 8-bit color compared to 10-bit color. [3316424]
To work around, disable MPO using the registry key found in this KB article.
- Unable to detect supported display modes for the Samsung Odyssey G9 display [3332327]