Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 471.41 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 471.41 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Red Dead Redemption 2 en Chernobylite. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Game Ready for Red Dead Redemption 2

This new Game Ready Driver provides support for the latest new titles and updates, including the latest game updates for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Chernobylite which introduce NVIDIA DLSS technology.

Fixed Issues in this Release
  • [Capture One]: Hardware acceleration stops working. [3338552]
  • Disabled NOHud/RemoveHud filter from the game Valorant. [3332516]
  • [Doom Eternal]: The game may freeze during gameplay. [3331270]
  • [League of Legends]: The game may fail to launch. [200744747]
  • [HDR]: Mouse cursor color may shift when connected to certain DSC monitors in HDR mode [200741796]
  • Ansel DOF filter blurs the entire screen in some games. [3288883]
  • Some displays screen resolution limited to 640x480 after driver update. [3330750]
  • [HDMI 2.1][8K] HDMI audio playback may become distorted after changing display modes [3268312]
  • [RDP] Remote desktop connection to PC with color set to 10-bit will result in corrupted picture. [3332787]
  • GPU HDMI audio dropouts may occur when connected to an LG C9 OLED TV [3316495]
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • [Batman Arkham Knight][GeForce 10 Series]: The game may crash when turbulence smoke is used. [3202250] To work around, disable "INTERACTIVE SMOKE/FOG" from the in-game graphics options.
  • [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
  • [Hitman 3]: The game may display random flickering when V-SYNC is disabled [200742415]
  • [Monster Hunter World]: The game displays flashing glitches after extended gameplay. [3336071]
  • Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed may crash on courses where players drive through water. [3338967]
  • DPC latency is higher when color mode is set to 8-bit color compared to 10-bit color. [3316424]
    To work around, disable MPO using the registry key found in this KB article.
  • Unable to detect supported display modes for the Samsung Odyssey G9 display [3332327]

nVidia's nieuwe RTX 3090

Versienummer 471.41 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Bestandsgrootte 718,77MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

22-07-2021 20:04
submitter: gbonny

22-07-2021 • 20:04

13 Linkedin

Submitter: gbonny

Bron: nVidia

Reacties (13)

+1parend
22 juli 2021 20:12
Al drie dagen oud maar wel windows 11 support dus ik draai m al even.
Geen problemen kunnen ontdekken maar ik ben niet zo kritisch.
+1AmigaWolf

22 juli 2021 21:33
Heb net Linux x64 (AMD64/EM64T) Display Driver 470.57.02 drivers geinstalleert (die 2021.7.19 uitkwamen) en tot nu toe loopt alles goed, met Pop! OS 21.04 lopen 4k60 video's op YouTube eindelijk soepel, geen geshock, en geen frame drops, iets wat ik volop had met Windows 10 al 5 jaar lang op zijn minst, en geen last heb met Linux, ook met een oudere driver op Pop! OS 21.04, Linux x64 (AMD64/EM64T) Display Driver 465.31 had ik geen last, moet spellen via Steam en zo nog proberen met deze nieuwe drivers, maar alles lijkt goed te werken.

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
GPU: GeForce GTX 1080

[Reactie gewijzigd door AmigaWolf op 22 juli 2021 21:37]

0savale
22 juli 2021 20:07
Gsync werkt niet meer bij mijn setup: rtx3080 + samsung g9 (240Hz) monitor. (471.11 had hetzelfde probleem)
Wellicht gerelateerd aan dit issue:
"Unable to detect supported display modes for the Samsung Odyssey G9 display [3332327]"

edit: issue opglost: Windows herkent inderdaad de juiste refresh rate niet en gaat naar 60Hz. Als je die in je advanced display settings op 240Hz zet is het opgelost

[Reactie gewijzigd door savale op 22 juli 2021 21:55]

0Anoniem: 1104251
@savale22 juli 2021 21:52
Dat ik geen beeld heb, merk ik vooral op bij het opstarten. Tot aan het inlogscherm van Windows 10 heb ik geen beeld. Zou er dit ook mee te maken hebben?
+1Olifant1990
@Anoniem: 110425122 juli 2021 22:06
Nee, drivers in Windows zijn niet actief als Windows niet actief is???
0MikeRoG

@Anoniem: 110425123 juli 2021 15:54
Dit klinkt dat je je een beeldscherm aangesloten hebt met Displayport 1.3 of 1.4. NVIDIA heeft een tool hiervoor om dit probleempje op te lossen; https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/drivers/nv-uefi-update-x64/
0Anoniem: 1104251
@MikeRoG24 juli 2021 13:19
Jammer. Het programmatje zegt dat "This update is not applicable to the graphics card in your PC". Het is een Gigabyte GeForce® RTX™ 2080 Ti Gaming OC 11G en ik gebruik daar inderdaad één van de Display Ports.
0Von Henkel
@Anoniem: 110425124 juli 2021 16:16
Was ook alleen bedoeld voor oudere videokaarten,

Supported Products
NVIDIA TITAN Series:
TITAN X (Maxwell), TITAN X (Pascal), TITAN XP
GeForce 10 Series:
GeForce GT 1030, GeForce GTX 1050, GTX 1050Ti, GTX 1060, GTX 1070, GTX 1070Ti, GTX 1080, GTX 1080Ti
GeForce 900 Series:
GeForce GTX 950, GTX 950Ti, GTX 960, GTX 970, GTX 980, GTX 980Ti
GeForce 700 Series:
GeForce GTX 745, GTX 750, GTX 750Ti
0MikeRoG

@Anoniem: 110425124 juli 2021 16:54
Nee, dan werkt de tool inderdaad niet. Weet niet op welke Displayport je scherm aangesloten hebt, is dat één van de drie in de bovenste rij of de onderste rij waar maar 1 poort zit? Als hij in de bovenste rij zit, verplaats het eens naar de onderste. De onderste is volgens mij Displayport 1.

NVIDIA kaarten laten meestal alleen beeld zien buiten Windows om waar een scherm is aangesloten op poort 1, dus bijv; DVI 1 – HDMI 1 – Displayport 1, poorten als 2, 3 of 4 worden pas geladen als Windows de drivers ingeladen heeft en dat is bij de loginscherm.
0Anoniem: 1104251
@MikeRoG25 juli 2021 10:31
Goede tip, MikeRoG. Heb 'm nu op de onderste DisplayPort aangesloten maar ook na reboot geen beeld bij het opstarten tot het aanmeldscherm van Windows. Misschien dat ik het opgelost krijg bij de aanschaf van een nieuwe videokaart? Ik wacht nog wel een paar jaar tot de RTX 4000-reeks uitkomt.
0spoor12b
23 juli 2021 10:18
Jammer dat de Odyessey G9 gerelateerde bug van de vorige driver niet gefixt is. Even getest en gelijk weer een rollback kunnen doen. Gelukkig dat hij op de lijst staat.
0savale
@spoor12b23 juli 2021 17:27
Het werkt prima, maar je moet even windows voor de gek houden dat je monitor 240Hz is: zie het g9 topic hier op tweakers voor details

[Reactie gewijzigd door savale op 23 juli 2021 17:27]

0spoor12b
@savale28 juli 2021 18:52
Bedankt voor de tip. Ik heb het topic bekeken maar ik kon dit niet terugvinden? Werkt dit wel met een 2080 kaart?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

