Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 90.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 90 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 90 heeft Mozilla onder meer mogelijk gemaakt om de browser bij te werken naar een nieuwe versie ook als de browser zelf niet actief is. Verder is de ftp-functionaliteit nu volledig uit de browser verwijderd en laat het via about:third-party zien welke modules zijn geïnjecteerd in Firefox, die niet van Microsoft of Mozilla zijn. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Fixed Changed
  • The "Open Image in New Tab" context menu item now opens images and media in a background tab by default. Learn more
  • Most users without hardware accelerated WebRender will now be using software WebRender.
  • Improved software WebRender performance
  • FTP support has been removed
Enterprise Developer
  • Developer Information
  • Support for Private Fields (TC39 proposal, stage 3) is available in DevTools. The support includes: object inspection, autocompletion, expression evaluation, variable tooltips, and pretty printing (bug)
  • The Network panel shows a preview of HTTP requests for fonts in the Response tab (bug)
Web Platform
  • Support for Fetch Metadata Request Headers, which allows web applications to better protect themselves and their users against various cross-origin threats.
  • Added the ability to use client authentication certificates stored in hardware tokens or in Operating System storage.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 90.0 voor Windows (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 90.0 voor Windows (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 90.0 voor Linux (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 90.0 voor Linux (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 90.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 90.0 voor Windows (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 90.0 voor Windows (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 90.0 voor Linux (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 90.0 voor Linux (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 90.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 90.0 voor Windows (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 90.0 voor Windows (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 90.0 voor Linux (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 90.0 voor Linux (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 90.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox Mozilla Firefox

Versienummer 90.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 14-07-2021 10:49
13 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

14-07-2021 • 10:49

13 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Update-historie

05-04 Mozilla Firefox 99.0 0
23-03 Mozilla Firefox 98.0.2 9
15-03 Mozilla Firefox 98.0.1 41
08-03 Mozilla Firefox 98.0 31
05-03 Mozilla Firefox 97.0.2 4
18-02 Mozilla Firefox 97.0.1 22
08-02 Mozilla Firefox 97.0 24
28-01 Mozilla Firefox 96.0.3 0
21-01 Mozilla Firefox 96.0.2 6
15-01 Mozilla Firefox 96.0.1 20
Meer historie

Lees meer

Mozilla Firefox

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Browsers Mozilla Firefox

Reacties (13)

-Moderatie-faq
-113013+17+21+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
+1glatuin
14 juli 2021 11:10
Dat https gebeuren is nu nog verder doorgevoerd in Firefox 90. Ik moet nu vaker aan de slag met Chrome doordat hobby sites die nog niet volledig https enabled zijn niet meer willen laden in Firefox. Jammer.
+2Trousercough
@glatuin14 juli 2021 12:04
Je kan HTTPS-Only mode in en uitschakelen. Daarnaast kan je zoals in het artikel staat uitzonderingen maken voor bepaalde sites.

En hieronder de link naar de website van Mozilla waar staat hoe je dat doet:
https://support.mozilla.org/nl/kb/alleen-https-modus-firefox
+1bartje
@glatuin14 juli 2021 11:30
dit is toch een optie die je handmatig in moet schakelen? als je dat niet wilt schakel je het toch gewoon niet in?
+1Uchy
@glatuin14 juli 2021 15:20
Sterker, als ik een http-site zie, biedt FF me in het scherm gewoon een knop aan om hem toch te openen... Dus ik zie daar geen issue eerlijk gezegd. Ik vind de waarschuwing wel prettig.
0Monzo
@glatuin14 juli 2021 14:09
Ben een tijd geleden overgestapt op Firefox ESR.

Ik zit niet te wachten op telkens nieuwe features en de ervaren problemen worden vaak opgelost (of van workaround voorzien) voor er weer een grote stap gemaakt wordt naar de volgende ESR.

In het geval van hobby-sites is het uiteraard hit-or-miss of dit een goed alternatief pad is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Monzo op 14 juli 2021 14:10]

+1SMGGM
14 juli 2021 18:09
Ik had verwacht dat Mozilla de optie om Proton (de nieuwe UI die vorige release is toegevoegd) uit te schakelen eruit zouden halen.
Na de upgrade ziet er naar uit dat vlag browser.proton.enabled nog steeds bestaat in about:config. Althans dat was toch de waarschuwing op verschillende sites (reddit enz) dat je mag verwachten dat die optie in versie 90 eruit zal vliegen.

Dan toch iets dat ze nog actief zouden ondersteunen?
Ben immers niet zo'n grote fan van de nieuwe UI om eerlijk te zijn. Neemt iets meer ruimte in (in hoogte) en vind de selectie van de tabbladen nu net iets minder mooi (althans mijn smaak natuurlijk).
+1Lrrr
14 juli 2021 18:17
Hoe zit het nou met dat about:third-party? Als ik daarheen ga zie ik tweemaal 'Application: Intel(R) Network Connections Drivers', maar de 'vendor' van beide is 'NVIDIA Corporation-PE-Prod-Sha1'.

Dus wat betekent dit, dat er twee netwerkdrivers in mijn Firefox worden geïnjecteerd? Ik dacht dat dat gewoon op OS-niveau werkt?
0Blaise
14 juli 2021 10:51
Als ik op Firefox 90.0 macOS naar about:third-party ga, zie ik
Hmm. That address doesn’t look right.
Please check that the URL is correct and try again.
+1De Nelis
@Blaise14 juli 2021 10:54
Firefox for Windows now offers a new page about:third-party
0MrFax
@Blaise15 juli 2021 05:09
Op macOS heeft dat ook niet veel nut he. Op macOS kan je niet zomaar een .dylib (macOS eqivalent van een DLL) injecteren in andere programma's, die kunnen alleen door de "package" zelf worden ge-called. Op macOS hoef je je dus geen zorgen te maken om third-party libary injecties.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrFax op 15 juli 2021 05:11]

0satya
15 juli 2021 11:59
Afas insite werkt niet meer onder deze versie, ben ik de enige die dit heeft?
0Railrunner
15 juli 2021 12:07
Ik vind het maar lastig te zien welk tabblad er open staat.
Is dat ergens te wijzigen ?
0Dark Angel 58
16 juli 2021 08:45
Zucht, nog steeds geen nieuwe updates voor builtin search page: ik mis nog steeds "click to toggle" button om met 1 muisklik alle snelkoppelingen op zoekpagina te verbergen (ik gebruik 4 rijen) EN de snelkoppelingen laten daarbinnen lege ruimtes rond favicons van de websites zien.
Ik heb click to toggle hard nodig :P zodat ik van wallpaper die ik in firefox had geplaats kan genieten.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True