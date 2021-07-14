Mozilla heeft versie 90 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 90 heeft Mozilla onder meer mogelijk gemaakt om de browser bij te werken naar een nieuwe versie ook als de browser zelf niet actief is. Verder is de ftp-functionaliteit nu volledig uit de browser verwijderd en laat het via about:third-party zien welke modules zijn geïnjecteerd in Firefox, die niet van Microsoft of Mozilla zijn. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

