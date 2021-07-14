Mozilla heeft versie 90 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 90 heeft Mozilla onder meer mogelijk gemaakt om de browser bij te werken naar een nieuwe versie ook als de browser zelf niet actief is. Verder is de ftp-functionaliteit nu volledig uit de browser verwijderd en laat het via
about:third-party zien welke modules zijn geïnjecteerd in Firefox, die niet van Microsoft of Mozilla zijn. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
New
Fixed
- On Windows, updates can now be applied in the background while Firefox is not running.
- Firefox for Windows now offers a new page about:third-party to help identify compatibility issues caused by third-party applications
- Exceptions to HTTPS-Only mode can be managed in about:preferences#privacy
- Print to PDF now produces working hyperlinks
- Version 2 of Firefox’s SmartBlock feature further improves private browsing. Third-party Facebook scripts are blocked to prevent you from being tracked, but are now automatically loaded “just in time” if you decide to “Log in with Facebook” on any website.
Changed
- Various security fixes
Enterprise
- The "Open Image in New Tab" context menu item now opens images and media in a background tab by default. Learn more
- Most users without hardware accelerated WebRender will now be using software WebRender.
- Improved software WebRender performance
- FTP support has been removed
Developer
- Various bug fixes and new policies have been implemented in the latest version of Firefox. See more details in the Firefox for Enterprise 90 Release Notes.
Web Platform
- Developer Information
- Support for Private Fields (TC39 proposal, stage 3) is available in DevTools. The support includes: object inspection, autocompletion, expression evaluation, variable tooltips, and pretty printing (bug)
- The Network panel shows a preview of HTTP requests for fonts in the Response tab (bug)
- Support for Fetch Metadata Request Headers, which allows web applications to better protect themselves and their users against various cross-origin threats.
- Added the ability to use client authentication certificates stored in hardware tokens or in Operating System storage.
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
Mozilla Firefox 90.0 voor Windows (32bit, Nederlands)
Mozilla Firefox 90.0 voor Windows (64bit, Nederlands)
Mozilla Firefox 90.0 voor Linux (32bit, Nederlands)
Mozilla Firefox 90.0 voor Linux (64bit, Nederlands)
Mozilla Firefox 90.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
Mozilla Firefox 90.0 voor Windows (32bit, Engels)
Mozilla Firefox 90.0 voor Windows (64bit, Engels)
Mozilla Firefox 90.0 voor Linux (32bit, Engels)
Mozilla Firefox 90.0 voor Linux (64bit, Engels)
Mozilla Firefox 90.0 voor macOS (Engels)
Mozilla Firefox 90.0 voor Windows (32bit, Fries)
Mozilla Firefox 90.0 voor Windows (64bit, Fries)
Mozilla Firefox 90.0 voor Linux (32bit, Fries)
Mozilla Firefox 90.0 voor Linux (64bit, Fries)
Mozilla Firefox 90.0 voor macOS (Fries)