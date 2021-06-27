Draytek heeft voor haar Vigor 2860-routers nieuwe firmware uitgebracht. Deze vdsl2/adsl2+-routers beschikken over één gigabit-ethernetwanpoort en zes gigabit-ethernetlanpoorten. Daarnaast kan de router 32 vpn-tunnels opzetten en zijn er, afhankelijk van het model, een of twee usb-poorten aanwezig om bijvoorbeeld een printer op aan te sluiten. Verder is er de keuze om de Vigor 2860 zonder wirelessmogelijkheden te nemen, of met 802.11n in de vorm van de Vigor 2860n, 2860n+ of 2860Vn+, of met 802.11ac in de vorm van de Vigor 2860ac of 2860Vac, of met een al ingebouwd lte-modem in de vorm van de Vigor 2860L of 2860Ln. Het versienummer is aangeland bij 3.9.1 en dit zijn de veranderingen:

Improvement Improved: Add a new telnet command to turn on/off the validation code feature.

Corrected: An issue of LAN DNS stopped working.

Corrected: An issue of global IPv6 address obtaining.

Corrected: An issue of IPSec VPN disconnection every 60 minutes.

Corrected: An issue of "wol fromWan" configured via Web Console.

Corrected: An issue of ticking Use SSL option in SMS / Mail service object.

Corrected: An issue of L2TP over IPsec tunnel disconnected due to DPD timeout.

Corrected: An issue of Web Login failure when the validation code feature is enabled.

Corrected: An issue of the router not using the Internet IP to do DrayDDNS update when it was behind NAT.

Corrected: An issue that packets of LAN host not be routed to NATed IPsec Xauth tunnel even the policy-route rule was enabled. File and Modem Code



For DSL models, there will be five folders: STD, VECTOR1, VECTOR2, VECTOR3 and VECTOR4. The files in VECTOR named folder implement a new DSL driver, which supports G.Vectoring on VDSL. If you're using a VDSL line, VECTOR named firmware may bring out better performance; however, please consult your ISP to check if G.Vectoring is required. We also provide two versions of modem codes to avoid the interoperability issue. You could just try the other one if the one you use cannot synchronize or get the speed that you expected. Available modem codes for Annex A/Annex B are displayed as follows:



For Annex A Model "Vigor2860_v3.9.1-00_en.zip" is used for modem code 548006_544401 & 560816_552011

"Vigor2860_v3.9.1-01v_en.zip" is used for modem code 567517_562301 & 566207_562101

"Vigor2860_v3.9.1-02v_en.zip" is used for modem code 574307_571801 & 573807_571701

"Vigor2860_v3.9.1-03v_en.zip" is used for modem code 576d17_572801 & 574307_571801

"Vigor2860_v3.9.1-04v_en.zip" is used for modem code 579c17_573f01 & 579f17_573f01 For Annex B Model "Vigor2860_v3.9.1-00_en.zip" is used for modem code 548006_544512 & 551716_553312

"Vigor2860_v3.9.1-01v_en.zip" is used for modem code 565607_567002 & 565606_567002

"Vigor2860_v3.9.1-02v_en.zip" is used for modem code 573307_571c02 & 565607_567002