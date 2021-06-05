Er is met versienummer 6.10 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.929 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Mono engine updated to version 6.2.0, with upstream updates.

Shell folders naming scheme follows recent Windows.

WinePulse library converted to PE.

More math functions from Musl in the C runtime. Bugs fixed in 6.10 (total 25): 15781: Multiple Office/MSAccess applications fail on startup due to 'ICreateTypeInfo2_fnDeleteImplType' stub (AllInOne-Office 4.x/5.11, Acclaim Cashbook)

29903: Multiple games and applications fail to enumerate processes due to 'wtsapi32.WTSEnumerateProcessesW' stub (Visual Studio 2005, .NET 2.0 SDK DbgCLR, Akamai DL Manager, Dekaron)

31310: TIE: Fighter: Collectors Edition (1998 Tie Fighter collectors series, remake of the original 1995 DOS version) crashes on startup

34746: Dino Crisis Demo doesn't play video sequences even though Indeo codecs are installed

36010: Changing font resolution on winecfg changes default main font to Tahoma

41253: GZDoom Builder 2.3 (.NET 3.5 app) crashes with Wine-Mono when trying to open new project or existing map

46320: Multiple applications and games need support for Windows Vista+ User Shell Folder layout, specifically 'Local AppData' (Amazon Kindle for PC)

47180: Nocturne unhandled exception bug on startup

47915: League of Legends 9.20: Crash after champ select

48043: user32:dce has a pair of random failures

48094: Simplify debugging test timeouts

48507: osu! icons in the setting and music player are not being rendered

49663: Performance regression in TrackMania Nations Forever

49801: Freight Yard Manager 5.x crashes on start with wine-mono

50147: Microsoft WebView2 "evergreen bootstrapper"/installer needs IStream::CopyTo()

50224: Grand Theft Auto 4: Crashes when starting the game

50366: Starcraft Remastered fails to create a local LAN game (needs undocumented socket "recv" ioctl 0x12014)

50613: several Wine Mono tests fail to load a referenced assembly on x86_64

50974: Multiple applications fail to open \Device\Afd\xxx with non-empty final element (Rust applications using the Mio or Smol libraries, Starcraft Remastered)

50975: Multiple applications need an implementation of undocumented socket "poll" ioctl 0x12027 (Rust applications using the Mio or Smol libraries, Starcraft Remastered)

50987: dinput8:device fails on the w10pro64_fr TestBot VM

50988: New ProcessBasicInformation() failure in kernel32:process

50989: ntdll:time: New intermittent QpcSystemTimeIncrement failure

51188: test_user_shared_data() fails in ntdll:virtual

51209: Regression: Wine-mono installers in the parent folder of build trees can not be found