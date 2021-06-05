Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Wine 6.10

Wine logo (75 pix) Er is met versienummer 6.10 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.929 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release:
  • Mono engine updated to version 6.2.0, with upstream updates.
  • Shell folders naming scheme follows recent Windows.
  • WinePulse library converted to PE.
  • More math functions from Musl in the C runtime.
Bugs fixed in 6.10 (total 25):
  • 15781: Multiple Office/MSAccess applications fail on startup due to 'ICreateTypeInfo2_fnDeleteImplType' stub (AllInOne-Office 4.x/5.11, Acclaim Cashbook)
  • 29903: Multiple games and applications fail to enumerate processes due to 'wtsapi32.WTSEnumerateProcessesW' stub (Visual Studio 2005, .NET 2.0 SDK DbgCLR, Akamai DL Manager, Dekaron)
  • 31310: TIE: Fighter: Collectors Edition (1998 Tie Fighter collectors series, remake of the original 1995 DOS version) crashes on startup
  • 34746: Dino Crisis Demo doesn't play video sequences even though Indeo codecs are installed
  • 36010: Changing font resolution on winecfg changes default main font to Tahoma
  • 41253: GZDoom Builder 2.3 (.NET 3.5 app) crashes with Wine-Mono when trying to open new project or existing map
  • 46320: Multiple applications and games need support for Windows Vista+ User Shell Folder layout, specifically 'Local AppData' (Amazon Kindle for PC)
  • 47180: Nocturne unhandled exception bug on startup
  • 47915: League of Legends 9.20: Crash after champ select
  • 48043: user32:dce has a pair of random failures
  • 48094: Simplify debugging test timeouts
  • 48507: osu! icons in the setting and music player are not being rendered
  • 49663: Performance regression in TrackMania Nations Forever
  • 49801: Freight Yard Manager 5.x crashes on start with wine-mono
  • 50147: Microsoft WebView2 "evergreen bootstrapper"/installer needs IStream::CopyTo()
  • 50224: Grand Theft Auto 4: Crashes when starting the game
  • 50366: Starcraft Remastered fails to create a local LAN game (needs undocumented socket "recv" ioctl 0x12014)
  • 50613: several Wine Mono tests fail to load a referenced assembly on x86_64
  • 50974: Multiple applications fail to open \Device\Afd\xxx with non-empty final element (Rust applications using the Mio or Smol libraries, Starcraft Remastered)
  • 50975: Multiple applications need an implementation of undocumented socket "poll" ioctl 0x12027 (Rust applications using the Mio or Smol libraries, Starcraft Remastered)
  • 50987: dinput8:device fails on the w10pro64_fr TestBot VM
  • 50988: New ProcessBasicInformation() failure in kernel32:process
  • 50989: ntdll:time: New intermittent QpcSystemTimeIncrement failure
  • 51188: test_user_shared_data() fails in ntdll:virtual
  • 51209: Regression: Wine-mono installers in the parent folder of build trees can not be found

Cyberpunk 2077 op Wine

Versienummer 6.10
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris
Website Wine HQ
Download https://www.winehq.org/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 05-06-2021 09:020

05-06-2021 • 09:02

0 Linkedin

Bron: Wine HQ

Update-historie

12-03 Wine 7.4 10
26-02 Wine 7.3 7
12-02 Wine 7.2 33
29-01 Wine 7.1 14
20-01 Wine 7.0 1
15-01 Wine 7.0-rc6 0
08-01 Wine 7.0-rc5 0
03-01 Wine 7.0-rc4 0
27-12 Wine 7.0-rc3 0
18-12 Wine 7.0-rc2 1
Meer historie

Lees meer

Wine

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True