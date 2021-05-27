MikroTik heeft versie 6.48.3 van RouterOS uitgebracht, een besturingssysteem dat zich richt op het uitvoeren van routertaken. Denk daarbij natuurlijk aan het routeren van netwerkverkeer, maar ook aan bandbreedtemanagement, een firewall, het aansturen van draadloze accesspoints, een hotspotgateway en een vpn-server. Het kan zowel op de hardware van MikroTik als op x86- of virtuele machines zijn werk doen. Voor het gebruik is een licentie nodig, die bij de aankoop van MikroTik-hardware is inbegrepen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
What's new in 6.48.3:
- wireless - fixed all affecting 'FragAttacks' vulnerabilities (CVE-2020-24587, CVE-2020-24588, CVE-2020-26144, CVE-2020-26146, CVE-2020-26147);
- branding - added option to upload custom files (newly generated branding package required);
- console - do not clear environment values if any global variable is set;
- crs3xx - fixed Ethernet LEDs after reboot for CRS354 devices;
- crs3xx - fixed VLAN priority removal for CRS309, CRS312, CRS326-24S+2Q+ and CRS354 devices;
- crs3xx - fixed port-isolation on bonding interfaces for CRS317, CRS309, CRS312, CRS326-24S+2Q+ and CRS354 devices;
- crs3xx - improved LACP linking between CRS3xx series switches;
- crs3xx - improved system stability when receiving large frames on CPU for CRS317, CRS309, CRS312, CRS326-24S+2Q+ and CRS354 devices;
- defconf - fixed default configuration loading on RBOmniTikPG-5HacD;
- dot1x - fixed "reject-vlan-id" for MAC authentication (introduced in v6.48);
- dot1x - fixed MAC authentication fallback (introduced in v6.48);
- ipsec - fixed SA address parameter exporting;
- lte - fixed "earfcn" to band translation for "cell-monitor";
- package - added new "iot" package with Bluetooth (KNOT only) and MQTT publisher support;
- rb4011 - fixed SFP+ port MTU setting after link state change;
- rb4011 - improved SFP+ port stability after boot-up;
- route - improved stability when connected route is modified;
- sfp - improved cable length monitoring as defined per SFF-8472 and SFF-8636;
- ssh - return proper error code from executed command;
- system - improved resource allocation (improves several service stability e.g. HTTPS, PPPoE, VPN);
- tile - fixed bridge performance degradation (introduced in v6.47);
- webfig - fixed "PortMapping" button (introduced in v6.48.2);
- winbox - fixed health reporting on RB960, hEX and hEX S devices;
- winbox - show "System/Health" only on boards that have health monitoring;
- wireless - fixed issue with multicast traffic delivery to client devices using power-save;
- wireless - improved iOS compatibility with HotSpot 2.0 networks;
- www - added "X-Frame-Options" header information to disallow website embedding in other pages;