Software-update: RouterOS 6.48.3

Mikrottik logo (79 pix) MikroTik heeft versie 6.48.3 van RouterOS uitgebracht, een besturingssysteem dat zich richt op het uitvoeren van routertaken. Denk daarbij natuurlijk aan het routeren van netwerkverkeer, maar ook aan bandbreedtemanagement, een firewall, het aansturen van draadloze accesspoints, een hotspotgateway en een vpn-server. Het kan zowel op de hardware van MikroTik als op x86- of virtuele machines zijn werk doen. Voor het gebruik is een licentie nodig, die bij de aankoop van MikroTik-hardware is inbegrepen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What's new in 6.48.3:
  • wireless - fixed all affecting 'FragAttacks' vulnerabilities (CVE-2020-24587, CVE-2020-24588, CVE-2020-26144, CVE-2020-26146, CVE-2020-26147);
  • branding - added option to upload custom files (newly generated branding package required);
  • console - do not clear environment values if any global variable is set;
  • crs3xx - fixed Ethernet LEDs after reboot for CRS354 devices;
  • crs3xx - fixed VLAN priority removal for CRS309, CRS312, CRS326-24S+2Q+ and CRS354 devices;
  • crs3xx - fixed port-isolation on bonding interfaces for CRS317, CRS309, CRS312, CRS326-24S+2Q+ and CRS354 devices;
  • crs3xx - improved LACP linking between CRS3xx series switches;
  • crs3xx - improved system stability when receiving large frames on CPU for CRS317, CRS309, CRS312, CRS326-24S+2Q+ and CRS354 devices;
  • defconf - fixed default configuration loading on RBOmniTikPG-5HacD;
  • dot1x - fixed "reject-vlan-id" for MAC authentication (introduced in v6.48);
  • dot1x - fixed MAC authentication fallback (introduced in v6.48);
  • ipsec - fixed SA address parameter exporting;
  • lte - fixed "earfcn" to band translation for "cell-monitor";
  • package - added new "iot" package with Bluetooth (KNOT only) and MQTT publisher support;
  • rb4011 - fixed SFP+ port MTU setting after link state change;
  • rb4011 - improved SFP+ port stability after boot-up;
  • route - improved stability when connected route is modified;
  • sfp - improved cable length monitoring as defined per SFF-8472 and SFF-8636;
  • ssh - return proper error code from executed command;
  • system - improved resource allocation (improves several service stability e.g. HTTPS, PPPoE, VPN);
  • tile - fixed bridge performance degradation (introduced in v6.47);
  • webfig - fixed "PortMapping" button (introduced in v6.48.2);
  • winbox - fixed health reporting on RB960, hEX and hEX S devices;
  • winbox - show "System/Health" only on boards that have health monitoring;
  • wireless - fixed issue with multicast traffic delivery to client devices using power-save;
  • wireless - improved iOS compatibility with HotSpot 2.0 networks;
  • www - added "X-Frame-Options" header information to disallow website embedding in other pages;

RouterOS

Versienummer 6.48.3
Releasestatus Final
Website MikroTik
Download https://mikrotik.com/download
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

27-05-2021 18:21
submitter: tom094

27-05-2021 • 18:21

Submitter: tom094

Bron: MikroTik

Update-historie

11-06 RouterOS 7.3.1 37
07-06 RouterOS 7.3 29
05-04 RouterOS 7.2 5
23-03 RouterOS 7.1.5 5
22-02 RouterOS 7.1.3 9
10-02 RouterOS 7.1.2 9
07-12 RouterOS 7.1 33
18-11 RouterOS 6.49.1 4
10-10 RouterOS 6.49 9
05-'21 RouterOS 6.48.3 9
Meer historie

RouterOS

geen prijs bekend

Besturingssystemen

Reacties (9)

+1FatalError
27 mei 2021 21:47
(dit had een reactie op Pasc66 hierboven moeten zijn)
Zeker! Ik snap die liefde voor die andere (ubiquity) niet...
Mikrotik doet zoveel coolere dingen momenteel: bridge extender functie, MC-LAG, REST API, MPLS, L3 hardware routing op hun switches die als L2 verkocht werden, nog steeds hetzelfde OS op al hun hardware met overal dezelfde functionaliteit (Cisco had dat vroeger ook belooft), etcetera..
Wifi is helaas niet hun sterkste kant, maar met de nieuwe wifiwave2 driver gaat dat zeker de goede kant op.

+1t-force
@FatalError27 mei 2021 22:24
De routers en switches zijn geweldig.

De WiFi misschien technisch gezien ook, maar ik vind het wat lastiger programmeren en onderhouden in vergelijking met Unifi of TP-Link Omada. De centrale controller van Unifi en Omada maken het onderhouden en updaten van een complex WiFi systeem makkelijker.
Zeker als je alles wilt monitoren vanaf je mobieltje.

Voor het centraal managen van de WiFi AP's heeft Mikrotik hun CAPSMAN systeem voor, dat werkt helaas flink complexer.

Met de routers en switch kan ik inmiddels blind werken. Geweldig, zeker wat je noemt de software die voor ALLE modellen gelijk is en ook gelijktijdig wordt gereleased.
Kan je overweg met een Mikrotik Hex router van € 50,- dan werkt het instellen programmeren updaten etc. exact gelijk op een CCR1036 van € 1000.
+1Jordy R.
@t-force28 mei 2021 07:31
Ik deel exact dezelfde ervaring met wifi qua beheer en configuratie op de MikroTik routers.

Wanneer je een extra SSID met VLAN wilt moet je dus op elk device dit aanmaken en afschermen. CAPMAN werkt niet lekker.

Qua router en switches zijn ze echt top voor de prijs/prestatie en software mogelijkheden.

WiFi gaat nog via Unifi AP’s
Heb nu voor de basis van mijn netwerk Unifi switches (US-8-60W) en die doen het ook prima voor basisfuncties.

MikroTik Hex S heb ik thuis hangen en draait als een tierelier, maar merk wel dat het stukje opslag net te klein is om een fatsoenlijke SSL/SSTP op te zetten zonder steeds vol te raken. Snap de keuze van MikroTik niet dat die ietsjes groter is zoals een voorganger (RB951). Goed excuus voor een RB4011/CCR1009 upgrade.

Kan niet wachten tot MikroTik een betere lokale tool zoals Unifi beheer zal lanceren voor switches/AP’s. Dan denk ik namelijk dat alle Unifi weg gaat, aangezien die tegenwoordig ook steeds meer naar cloud willen pushen met leaks en ik lokaal wil blijven draaien.
0t-force
@Jordy R.28 mei 2021 09:06
CAPSMAN Werkt inderdaad niet handig met VLAN.
Maar ze gebruiken daarvoor een eigen techniek die een Bridge koppelt aan een SSID middels een automatische GRE/IPoE tunnel.
Voordeel geen lastige VLAN programmering in switches e.d.
Nadeel. VLAN is meestal in de hardware afgehandeld en die tunnels absoluut niet.
0t-force
@Jordy R.28 mei 2021 09:08
Hex S is zeker een snelle router voor het geld. Maar ik gebruik zelf minimaal een RB4011 of hoger (CCR) . Die zijn dus echt vele malen sneller. Zeker als je VPN tunnels gaat maken.
0Jordy R.
@t-force28 mei 2021 15:32
Op de zaak gebruiken we inderdaad altijd de RB of CCR als routers bij klanten. Nooit uitval gehad van die routers en worden pas vervangen als te traag worden voor verbinding of versleten zijn. Maar zelfs een RB951 slijt na jaren nog niet eens kapot.

Ik kreeg als test van kantoor die Hex S om te kijken of die voor kleinere locaties beter is, maar de opslag is bottleneck 😂
0t-force
@Jordy R.28 mei 2021 16:28
Ik heb alleen PSU problemen gehad met de CCR1036. Voor de rest inderdaad nooit enige storing gehad.
+1FatalError
27 mei 2021 20:18
Ze zijn vlot met de fragattack fixes _/-\o_
+1Pasc66
@FatalError27 mei 2021 21:24
Is sowieso 1 van de weinige leveranciers die het echt snapt.. jammer dat ze nog geen 802.11ax access points uitbrengen...

