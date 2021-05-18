Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 466.47 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 466.47 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Days Gone en Knockout City. Deze driver is verder noodzakelijk voor kaarten die zijn voorzien van een Lite Hash Rate. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Game Ready for Days Gone

This new Game Ready Driver provides support for the launch of Days Gone on PC with increased levels of detail, higher foliage draw distances, native 4K rendering, a configurable field of view, ultra-wide monitor support, unlocked frame rates, and more. Additionally, this release also provides optimal support for Knockout City.

Other Changes

This driver version is required for GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3070, and RTX 3060 TI graphics cards with LHR, which ship starting late May, 2021. Refer to the NVIDIA Blog for further details.

Fixed Issues in this Release
  • [Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint]: The game experiences low performance / low frame rate when launched with Bar1 enabled in the SBIOS. [200721940]
  • [Starbase][GeForce RTX 20/GTX 16 Series]: The game may crash. [3293977]
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • [NVIDIA Ampere GPU]: Colors may appear incorrect in games if sharpen Freestyle filter is used with HDR enabled. [200658208] This issue will be resolved in the next NVIDIA driver release.
  • [HDR]: Some specific HDMI displays might show some flickering in HDR mode. [200729987] If you experiencing flickering issues, reboot the system.
  • [World of Warcraft: Shadowlands]: Random flicker may occur in certain locations in the game [3206341]
  • [Batman Arkham Knight]: The game crashes when turbulence smoke is enabled. [3202250]
  • [Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game while any GPU hardware monitoring tool is running in the background. [3152190]
  • [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]

nVidia's nieuwe RTX 3090

