Software-update: TreeNoote 1.6

TreeNoote logo (79 pix)Versie 1.6 van TreeNoote is uitgekomen. Met dit gratis programma kunnen notities worden gemaakt. Notities kunnen met een rich text editor worden gemaakt en van plaatjes worden voorzien, kunnen worden beveiligd met een wachtwoord en lokaal of in een eigen cloud naar keuze worden opgeslagen. De applicatie is in vier talen beschikbaar, maar nog niet in het Nederlands en hoeft niet te worden geïnstalleerd om te kunnen gebruiken. Het enige nadeel is wellicht dat het alleen voor Windows beschikbaar is en dat er geen mobile client bestaat. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Added:
  • Word wrap according to the width of the TreeNoote editor window.
  • “Parameters” window: Open button in the browser of the data storage folder.
  • “Parameters” window: Automatic data backup option when launching TreeNoote, with choice of storage path and number of copies to keep.
  • “Settings” window: Button for opening the backup storage folder in the browser.
  • “Parameters” window: Data backup function with choice of storage path.
  • “Parameters” window: Immediate data restoration function with choice of storage path.
  • “Parameters” window: Search function for new versions when TreeNoote is launched.
  • Keyboard shortcuts:
    • Ctrl+A: Add a note
    • Ctrl+D: Delete
    • Ctrl+P: Print
    • Ctrl+F: Search
    • Ctrl+S: Parameters
    • Ctrl+I: Information
    • Ctrl+O: Folder
    • Ctrl+B: Chip
    • Ctrl+L: Line
    • Ctrl+H: Date / Time
    • Ctrl+T: Tree structure
UI modification:
  • New ergonomics of the “Parameters” window.
  • Close the “Parameters” and “Information” windows by pressing the Esc key.
  • Pressing the Esc key minimizes TreeNoote in the taskbar.
  • Removal of the sound warning when deleting a note.
Fixed:
  • Bug in case of unsuccessful search.

Versienummer 1.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website TreeNoote
Download https://treenoote.com/downloading/
Bestandsgrootte 45,19MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: TreeNoote

TreeNoote

+1PatMan
10 mei 2021 10:28
Het enige nadeel is wellicht dat het alleen voor Windows beschikbaar is en dat er geen mobile client bestaat.
Los van dat ik voornamelijk op Linux werk zou het ontbreken van een mobile client ook een reden zijn om dit niet te gebruiken. Ben sinds kort overgestapt van Synology Note Station naar Joplin, dat bevalt prima en heeft clients voor alle mainstream besturingssystemen.
+1Lennart
@PatMan10 mei 2021 15:13
Hier nog een actief gebruiker van Joplin - alhoewel ik deze vooral gebruik voor notities rond mijn werk. Voor alle andere notities heb ik ooit een licentie voor NoteCase (https://www.notecasepro.com/) aangeschaft (de ontwikkelaar reageert goed, software gaat al jaren mee). Natuurlijk zijn er nog veeeeeel meer alternatieven (https://alternativeto.net/software/notecase-pro/), als iemand een Open Source variant zoekt kijk dan eens bij Keepnote.
+1PatMan
@Lennart10 mei 2021 17:55
Joplin is ook open source :-)
0Renard
@PatMan10 mei 2021 22:17
Fijn programma is Joplin en volledig gratis :)
Joplin werkt op alle platformen, Linux, alle gangbare distro's, Android, Windows, MacOS en ook ook een app voor de iphone.
Je kan de database laten syncen met ONEDrive, Googledrive, Webdav
edit: ook met Dropbox :)

0brobro
@Lennart10 mei 2021 15:38
als iemand een Open Source variant zoekt kijk dan eens bij Keepnote.
Standard Notes
Zettlr
+1Jogai
@PatMan10 mei 2021 13:16
Idd, zo feature rich is deze niet idd. QOwnNotes is een feature rich alternatief wat goed samenwerkt met OwnCloud/NextCloud.
+1t-force
10 mei 2021 10:53
Vroeger had je TreePad, die deed iets vergelijkbaars.
Zie: https://www.computeridee.nl/downloads/office/treepad-lite/

Deze Treenoote ziet er ook netjes uit.

Edit: nu met dubbel oo

+1jj71
@t-force10 mei 2021 13:00
TreeNoote, met twee o's. Je vraagt je af waarom ze het met opzet verkeerd willen spellen, maar goed, dat is blijkbaar hoe ze het bedacht hebben...
0r2504
10 mei 2021 11:13
Gewoon OneNote gebruiken... https://www.microsoft.com...e/digital-note-taking-app

Is trouwens een gratis app en werkt op verschillende platformen.
0dycell
@r250410 mei 2021 16:00
Microsoft Onenote is enkel 'gratis' op Windows.

OneNote for Windows
Windows users can choose between two available versions:
  • OneNote (formerly called “OneNote 2016”), the free desktop app which runs on all supported versions of Microsoft Windows and which is part of Office 2019 and Microsoft 365.
  • OneNote for Windows 10, the OneNote app which is pre-installed on all editions of Windows 10, and which can also be downloaded for free in the Microsoft Store.
Daarnaast is het letterlijk een 'cross sell' app om Office 365 te moeten kopen. Zeker niet zomaar aan te raden (zeg ik als OneNote gebruiker zelf).
0r2504
@dycell10 mei 2021 16:21
Van diezelfde URL...

OneNote for Mac is part of Office 2019 and Microsoft 365, but it can also be downloaded from the Mac App Store and used independently on any Mac with a 64-bit processor running macOS 10.13 or later.

Download Microsoft OneNote for Android — Tap this link on your Android phone or tablet to install OneNote as a free standalone app.

Tevens is er een webversie waar je gewoon een "gratis" Microsoft account voor nodig hebt. Niemand verplicht je daarbij een abonnement te nemen op Office 365 (anders is Windows 10 of Mac OS ook een cross sell applicatie om andere apps te kopen).

Je mag best krititisch zijn (en iedereen beslist voor zichzelf) maar laten we het niet belachelijk maken.

+2dycell
@r250410 mei 2021 18:26
En weer diezelfde URL: When you sign into OneNote for Mac with a compatible Office 2019 or Microsoft 365 subscription, you’ll enjoy additional premium features

Je mag best krititisch zijn (en iedereen beslist voor zichzelf) maar laten we het niet belachelijk maken.
Ik denk dat je mij verkeerd begrijpt, ik wil helemaal niemand belachelijk maken. Maar OneNote is gewoon niet gratis en heeft een enorm ‘duwende’ intergratie met Office 365. Daarom verplicht de webversie ook opslag in de Microsoft cloud. Die kun je niet zomaar vergelijken met een volledig lokale standalone app waar geen directe haken en ogen achter zitten. Mensen kiezen juist voor dit soort apps omdat ze geen cloud of reclame geneuzel willen hebben.
0r2504
@dycell10 mei 2021 19:47
Het is niet omdat je KAN inloggen met een betalende account dat je dit OOK moet... stop dus met te vertellen dat het niet gratis is (of je privacy verhaal) want dat is het wel.

Ik ken verschillende mensen die OneNote naar alle tevredenheid gebruiken zonder enige druk die jij lijkt te ervaren om een Microsoft abonnement te nemen. Misschien moet je eens vertellen wat die "enorm duwende integratie" dan wel is volgens jou ?

Dat een webversie cloud access vereist (trouwens ook gratis bij een gewoon Microsoft account) lijkt me nogal logisch, ik zie niet in hoe die anders aan je lokale storage moet geraken 8)7
+1scholtnp
@r250410 mei 2021 12:21
... een gratis app...
De link die je geeft vraagt om een telefoonnummer of een e-mail adres. Dus je betaald, niet met geld maar met je privacy. Nog afgezien van het idee dat je data in ieder geval bij deze partij neer gaat zetten.
0r2504
@scholtnp10 mei 2021 14:17
Waar je je OneNote "database" opslaat is je eigen keuze... dat is niet noodzakelijk bij Microsoft.

Wat je privacy comment betreft... hier ga ik niet op reageren (anders trek je er beter de stekker uit, je hebt hem trouwens al opgegeven om hier te komen posten).

