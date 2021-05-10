Versie 1.6 van TreeNoote is uitgekomen. Met dit gratis programma kunnen notities worden gemaakt. Notities kunnen met een rich text editor worden gemaakt en van plaatjes worden voorzien, kunnen worden beveiligd met een wachtwoord en lokaal of in een eigen cloud naar keuze worden opgeslagen. De applicatie is in vier talen beschikbaar, maar nog niet in het Nederlands en hoeft niet te worden geïnstalleerd om te kunnen gebruiken. Het enige nadeel is wellicht dat het alleen voor Windows beschikbaar is en dat er geen mobile client bestaat. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Added: Word wrap according to the width of the TreeNoote editor window.

“Parameters” window: Open button in the browser of the data storage folder.

“Parameters” window: Automatic data backup option when launching TreeNoote, with choice of storage path and number of copies to keep.

“Settings” window: Button for opening the backup storage folder in the browser.

“Parameters” window: Data backup function with choice of storage path.

“Parameters” window: Immediate data restoration function with choice of storage path.

“Parameters” window: Search function for new versions when TreeNoote is launched.

Keyboard shortcuts: Ctrl + A : Add a note Ctrl + D : Delete Ctrl + P : Print Ctrl + F : Search Ctrl + S : Parameters Ctrl + I : Information Ctrl + O : Folder Ctrl + B : Chip Ctrl + L : Line Ctrl + H : Date / Time Ctrl + T : Tree structure

UI modification: New ergonomics of the “Parameters” window.

Close the “Parameters” and “Information” windows by pressing the Esc key.

Pressing the Esc key minimizes TreeNoote in the taskbar.

Removal of the sound warning when deleting a note. Fixed: Bug in case of unsuccessful search.