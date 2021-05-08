Software-update: moOde audio player 7.2.1

moOde audio player logo (79 pix)Versie 7.2.1 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreide muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden opgeslagen op het lokale netwerk, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten afspelen. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

moOde 7.2.1 is available

This release includes important updates and bug fixes.

NOTE: There is also an in-place update available that upgrades release 7.2.0 to 7.2.1. This update takes around 1 MINUTE to complete depending on network and system speed. Progress of the update can be monitored via SSH command moodeutl -t. Be sure to BACKUP your system before applying this update. After the update completes and the system has been rebooted open MPD Config and click SAVE to update the settings.

This release is based on RaspiOS Buster Lite 10.6 (2020-12-02) and Linux kernel 5.4.77 build #1371. Refer to the Release Notes for more information.

Updates
  • UPD: Use ALSA auto bit depth conversion if needed
  • UPD: Improve help text on Audio Config

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (2)

bitlab
8 mei 2021 16:59
De volledige changelog van deze versie is:
Updates

- UPD: Use ALSA auto bit depth conversion if needed
- UPD: Improve help text on Audio Config
- UPD: Bump to shairport-sync 3.3.8

Bug fixes

- FIX: Input source volknob_mpd not being reset
- FIX: Typo in .xinitrc param enable-features
- FIX: Album tag not processed for HTML entities
- FIX: Paths > 256 chars not handled by thmcache
- FIX: Wrong rate shown in Audioinfo for DSD256 and higher

De eerste UPD over de alsa fixed een aantal problemen met airplay/Spotify welke in 7.2 geïntroduceerd waren.
Falco
8 mei 2021 17:03
Check, vandaag de update gedaan en Spotify werkt weer zonder alsa handmatig te tweaken, fijn!

