Firmware-update: FRITZ!Box 7490 7.26

AVM GmbH logo (45 pix) De AVM Fritz!Box 7490 is een vdsl2/adsl2+-modem, gigabitrouter, accesspoint tot en met 802.11ac en dect-basestation voor maximaal zes handsets in één. Verder beschikt het apparaat over twee usb 3.0-aansluitingen, waarmee een printer of externe opslagcapaciteit op het netwerk kan worden gedeeld. Terugkeren naar de oorspronkelijke firmware is altijd mogelijk; zorg dus voor een back-up. Bijwerken van de firmware kan vanuit de gebruikersinterface zelf, maar apart downloaden kan ook. In Fritz!OS 7.26 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New functions of FRITZ!OS 7.26

Internet:
  • NEW Prioritization of a home network device can now be enabled on the FRITZ!Box user interface
Telephony:
  • NEW Fax function: Log for received and sent faxes
  • NEW Support for the "Telekom CompanyFlex" business telephony platform (SIP trunk and cloud PBX)
DECT/FRITZ!Fon:
  • NEW New start screen with current weather information (currently only available for germany)
Smarthome:
  • NEW FRITZ!DECT 440 measures humidity and allows its display with FRITZ!App Smart Home and FRITZ!Fon
  • NEW FRITZ!DECT 440 displays the QR code for simple connection with the Wi-Fi guest access
  • NEW Smart Home: Lightsequence "Wakeup/Sleep" for FRITZ!DECT 500 and compatible DECT LEDs
  • NEW Guest Access or answering machine can be switched on and off at the touch of a button on the FRITZ!DECT 440
  • NEW Roller shutter control via FRITZ!DECT 440, FRITZ!Fon, and the FRITZ!Box user interface
  • NEW At the touch of a button on FRITZ!DECT 440 or 400, an internal phone rings and displays a message

Further Improvements of FRITZ!OS 7.26

Internet:
  • Improved Assignment to devices added to the access profile settings in the parental controls
  • Improved Device status (active/not active) is displayed in the selection of devices for port sharing
  • Improved Clearer display of port sharing overview on mobile devices
  • Improved Independent port sharing settings for a device are now permitted when the request was made over IPv6 for the IPv4 address of the device - and vice versa
  • Improved Event message when port 80 temporarily released for sharing in order to issue certificate for letsencrypt.org
  • Improved DNS over TLS (DoT) more robust
  • Fixed In certain scenarios, IP client operating mode could not be configured correctly via LAN with DHCP
  • Fixed Formatting errors occured in the configuration of IPv6 routes
  • Fixed Display corrected in the port sharing overview
  • Fixed After activating DNS over TLS (DoT) and longer run times, certain websites could no longer be resolved
  • Fixed After update of FRITZ!OS 7.03 or older, the IP address was not refreshed on MyFRITZ!Net (DynDNS)
  • Fixed Repeated dropping and reestablishment of VPN connections after automatic disconnection
  • Fixed IPv6: After the home network prefix was refreshed, invalid IPv6 addresses for guest access were not deleted
  • Fixed Changes to access profiles were sometimes rejected groundlessly with the error message "The list of blocked network applications with this ID already exists."
  • Fixed "PTR" type DNS queries were not always resolved correctly
  • Fixed IPv6: In IPv6 route advertisement (RA) with option 25 (Recursive DNS Server), sometimes bits from the "Reserved" field were set
  • Fixed After restoring factory settings, the first VPN connection configured no longer worked
  • Fixed After importing a configuration with an alternative LAN IPv4 network, the local DNS server remained in the old network after settings were adopted
  • Fixed The TR-064 parameter WANAccess was sometimes incorrect ("granted") when no WAN was available upon restart
  • Fixed "PTR" type DNS resolutions were not always possible
  • Fixed Sending of advanced support data did not trigger a push mail
  • Fixed When a saved configuration was adopted selectively, not all of the push mails originally configured were adopted
  • Fixed VPN connections via L2TP (e.g. in Windows 10) were unexpectedly slow
  • Fixed Device block had no effect in certain scenarios
  • Fixed When a FRITZ!Box was operated behind certain cable modems, brief interruptions of the internet connection occurred every 12 hours
  • Fixed In factory settings the first VPN connection could not be enabled for a single instance
  • Fixed Expanded failover protection with mobile dongles in modem mode did not work when using a non-functioning ADSL line
  • Fixed Expanded failover protection with mobile dongles and internet access via WAN/LAN 1 was not started under certain initial conditions present at the time of activation
  • Fixed Online Monitor for mobile communications did not always show data when "Advanced failover protection" was enabled
Wireless:
  • Improved Reworked "Wi-Fi / Wi-Fi Channel" page
  • Improved Improved auto channel function after detection of interference sources (5-GHz band)
  • Improved Improved messages on Wi-Fi under "System / Event Log"
  • Improved Detection of multiple parallel WPS activations improved
  • Improved New message under "System / Event Log" when the maximum number of wireless repeaters is exceeded
  • Improved Naming of Wi-Fi guest access (SSID, preassigned) depends on selected language
  • Change In "Mesh Repeater" operating mode, only Wi-Fi networks with visible names are shown for selection of the Mesh Master
  • Fixed Erroneous display of bandwidth in connections with HUAWEI P30 corrected
  • Fixed After radar detection with reduced power mode (Green AP), initialization problems occurred in combination with 160 MHz bandwidth (VHT160)
  • Fixed After a FRITZ!OS update, the "Wi-Fi / Wi-Fi Channel" page did not show any Wi-Fi channels, and in some circumstances, no Wi-Fi networks in the environment
  • Fixed Activation of WPS immediately after the Mesh Master was started frequently led to non-DBDC uplinks to Mesh Repeaters
  • Fixed Incorrect message under "System / Event Log" for WPS during DFS wait time
Mesh:
  • Improved Improved indications about adoption of settings enabled for a FRITZ!Box as Mesh Repeater
  • Fixed Incorrect formatting in the mobile view of the "Mesh Settings" page on a FRITZ!Box in "Mesh Repeater" mode
  • Fixed Settings for Wi-Fi schedule could not be changed under some circumstances, if the setting "FRITZ!Box as a Mesh Repeater" was used
  • Fixed For a FRITZ!Box configured as Mesh Master, but not as router (DHCP server), name and IP address of the router could not be changed
  • Fixed Display of Wi-Fi channel bandwidth in the user interface on the Mesh Master was sometimes different on the Mesh Repeater
Smarthome:
  • Improved Smart Home: Improved - Template for fast changes to color settings and brightness on FRITZ!DECT 500
Telephony:
  • Improved Completely reworked settings pages for call diversion and call blocks
  • Improved First Configuration wizard offers configuration of a telephone
  • Improved Call diversions offer option to divert selected calls to a certain telephone on the FRITZ!Box
  • Improved Setting for using internal fax machine added to "Send faxes only"
  • Improved The "Email" and "RSS" tabs are hidden in the "Telephony / Telephony Devices" menu when DECT is switched off
  • Improved Display and management of entries in telephone books completely reworked (among others, photo visible in overview, columns can be selected for display, and selection of multiple entries added as well as copying and moving entries between telephone books)
  • Improved Settings for sending and receiving faxes combined under "Telephony / Telephony Devices"
  • Improved After all new received fax documents in the fax log have been opened, the "Info" LED stops flashing
  • Improved Integration of multiple CardDAV telephone books supported
  • Improved Better compatibility of the FRITZ!Box's SIP registrar to the SIP client LinPhone
  • Improved Better compatibility to telephone providers Easybell and VoIPfoneUK
  • Improved Enhanced compatibility for encrypted telephony
  • Improved For country setting "Germany" and telephone number configured automatically by provider, the area code included in the number is detected automatically and adopted in the line settings
  • Improved Voice quality better for telephone calls in mobile networks and for international calls
  • Improved Forwarding of calls accepted on Snom IP telephones supported without query
  • Improved Stability
  • Change Adjustment to the changed behavior of the T-Net-Box when calls are rejected, for instance due to call blocks
  • Fixed Web address of the CardDAV server could not be changed in online telephone books after entry
  • Fixed On a FRITZ!Box used as a Mesh Repeater for telephony, it was possible to edit the telephony numbers adopted from the Mesh Master and also to create new telephony numbers
  • Fixed Telekom SIP trunking account could not be disabled
  • Fixed In integrated iCloud contacts (Apple), first and last names were sometimes displayed in inconsistent order
  • Fixed During synchronization of entries in online contacts (CardDAV), in certain constellations all email addresses were deleted
  • Fixed Certain telephone numbers were temporarily not registered (among them Sipgate, EnviaTel, Teledate)
  • Fixed Connections dropped after about 30 seconds for telephony connections secured by TLSonly (among others, KPN)
  • Fixed In certain constellations, only one-way voice transmission was possible during telephony via IPv6
  • Fixed Unsuitable presettings for telephony provider Vodafone Italy
  • Fixed Registration of telephone numbers was not possible with telephony profile for provider Vodafone Italia
  • Fixed Sporadic errors when faxing via T.38 connections
  • Fixed No hold announcement after resetting to factory settings
  • Fixed Pickup on IP telephones was possible for no longer than 4 seconds
  • Fixed After a fax was sent, the name of a recipient selected via the telephone book was not displayed in the call list
  • Fixed Editing of door intercom stations sometimes led to loss of email notification for door intercom stations
  • Fixed After importing answering machine settings including saved messages into another FRITZ!Box model, sometimes the imported messages could no longer be played back
  • Fixed Ring sequences incorrect for the country setting "Australia"
  • Fixed Sporadic loss of schedule settings for the answering machine after updating FRITZ!OS
  • Fixed - After editing CompanyFlex Cloud PBX telephone numbers, these numbers were no longer registered
  • Fixed - Configuration of internal fax function not possible when a telephone book contained an entry without a telephone number
  • Fixed - Searches in the telephone book could be performed using a name, but not a telephone number
  • Fixed - Three-party conference did not work on an analog telephone in rare cases
Home Network:
  • Improved Faster display of network connections in very large networks
  • Improved When leaving the device details a message concerning changed device names is displayed only if the name was actually changed
  • Change When an individual name is set for the FRITZ!Box, the name of the working group for home network sharing ("USB/Storage") remains unchanged
  • Fixed The section for blocking devices was displayed in the device details of guest devices even though this function is reserved for home network devices
  • Fixed Changed IP settings of the FRITZ!Box were not offered for printing
  • Fixed Time synchronization (NTP) was instable in certain scenarios
USB:
  • Improved In fritz.nas, multiple files can be selected using the shift key
  • Fixed Home network sharing of a network drive (SMB) was not visible under Network in Windows Explorer
  • Fixed Data transmission via network drive function (SMB) failed with the Windows error message "STATUS_NO_MEMORY"
  • Fixed Online storage was not always reconnected after automatic DSL disconnection
System:
  • Improved Configuration wizard can be interrupted and resumed
  • Improved Various usability improvements in the First Configuration wizard
  • Improved Status overview page within the first configuration
  • Improved Security query when leaving a page without saving changed settings
  • Improved Saving and restoring settings now includes telephony data from the internal storage of the FRITZ!Box (ring tones, telephone book pictures, voice messages)
  • Improved After support data have been sent to AVM, a second dispatch can be started immediately without any wait time
  • Improved A password can be made visible during entry (eye icon) in the user interface
  • Improved Corrected details in the "Diagnostics / Function" for Mesh and USB
  • Change Offer to switch to "Level III: Notify me about new versions of FRITZ!OS and install new versions automatically (recommended)" is now offered after updating only when "Level II: Notify me about new versions of FRITZ!OS and install necessary updates automatically" was previously configured
  • Change The option to log in to a FRITZ!Box (user interface) without a password, which was not recommended, is no longer supported *1
  • Change If "only with the FRITZ!Box password" was set up for logging in to the user interface, a FRITZ!Box user with the name "fritz" and a random four-digit number together with the FRITZ!Box password will be created automatically. To log in to the user interface in the home network, entering the FRITZ!Box password is still sufficient. *2
  • Fixed FRITZ!Box users could not be sorted in the overview
  • Fixed Access profiles with blocked applications in parental controls were not available when settings were restored
  • Fixed Number of messages in "System / Event Log" was too restricted in some areas
  • Fixed Display of installation date for the last update was incorrect in certain scenarios
Mobile Communications:
  • Improved New "Compatibility mode for mobile broadband dongles" option for generic integration of variants of known mobile broadband dongles
  • Improved Country-specific list of mobile network providers when FRITZ!Box used with a USB mobile network dongle
  • Improved Optimized details for "Advanced failover protection" setting
  • Improved Mobile network provider "Magenta Mobil" added for Austria
  • Improved Support for Huawei E3372h-320 USB mobile network dongle

02-05-2021 16:53
60 • submitter: tomvdlee

02-05-2021 • 16:53

60 Linkedin

Submitter: tomvdlee

Bron: AVM

Reacties (60)

-Moderatie-faq
-160060+128+22+30Ongemodereerd20
Wijzig sortering
+2Mitsuko
2 mei 2021 17:53
Ik heb even de changelog vergeleken van 7.26 voor de 7490 en 7.25 voor de 7590 (hier op tweakers.net) met DiffNow en de lijst aanpassingen is identiek.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mitsuko op 2 mei 2021 17:54]

+2guillaume
@Mitsuko2 mei 2021 18:14
Ja en het mooie is dat dit juist is verwijderd uit (de changelog van) 7.26:
DSL:
Improved Better stability and interoperability
Improved Better interoperability with Long Reach VDSL
Improved Improved supervectoring 35b on some remote sites
Het volgende is toegevoegd:
Telephony:
Fixed - After editing CompanyFlex Cloud PBX telephone numbers, these numbers were no longer registered
Fixed - Configuration of internal fax function not possible when a telephone book contained an entry without a telephone number
Fixed - Searches in the telephone book could be performed using a name, but not a telephone number
Fixed - Three-party conference did not work on an analog telephone in rare cases

[Reactie gewijzigd door guillaume op 2 mei 2021 18:14]

+1Mitsuko
@guillaume2 mei 2021 20:26
Oh dan heb ik niet goed gelezen blijkbaar, tnx!
+11870henk
@guillaume3 mei 2021 08:27
Sinds de update naar 7.25 voor de 7590, heb ik hier vaak DNS problemen. Het lijkt dat de cache vol loopt. Alleen een restart helpt dan.
Ik hoop dus op een 7.26 voor de 7590 waar dat is opgelost. Zo niet dan ga ik binnenkort downgraden.
Niet elke update is dus een verbetering!
0Ludewig
@1870henk3 mei 2021 11:04
Ik heb hetzelfde.
+1TheToolGuy
@Mitsuko3 mei 2021 00:42
Ik heb een 7490 als Mesh Slave geconfigureerd (luxe Accesspoint zeg maar ...)

Als ik in probeer te loggen vanaf een ander subnet, gaat het nooit lukken ...
Inloggen op het beestje kan alleen wanneer je op hetzelfde subnet zit ...
Bug heb ik al diverse keren gemeld, maar is nog steeds niet gefixed ...
+1jvwou123
@TheToolGuy3 mei 2021 07:47
Huh? Met mesh heb je 1 groot netwerk verdeeld over meerdere accesspoints. Je kunt het gasten wifi ook over mesh verdelen, maar via gasten netwerk wil je niet dat ze kunnen inloggen op de webinterface.

Fritz is fantastisch spul voor thuis, maar je moet niet met meerdere VLANs willen werken.
0TheToolGuy
@jvwou1235 mei 2021 01:42
En dat is dus wat ik doe ... ik heb meerdere subnetten elk op verschillende VLAN's ...

MAAR ... mijn FRITZ!WLAN 1750E mesh accesspoint's kan ik vanuit een willekeurig VLAN inloggen ...
De FRITZ!BOX 7490 als mesh accesspoint (slave dus) kan ik echter alleen vanuit het eigen subnet benaderen ... daarbuiten is het ONMOGELIJK in te loggen ... je krijgt dan namelijk geen dropbox met de voorin gevulde namen, maar een invoer veld, en die accepteerd vervolgens geen enkele account ...

Mijn FRITZ!BOX 7590 heb ik als Mesh Master en is ook vanuit elk subnet in te loggen ...

Ik heb dat een paar maanden geleden al aangemeld als BUG bij AVM ...

[Reactie gewijzigd door TheToolGuy op 5 mei 2021 01:43]

0beerse
@TheToolGuy13 mei 2021 00:44
Ergens op de 7490 (en in de andere fritzboxen) zit een vinkje dat ze wel of niet vanaf de uplink bedient kan/mag worden. Dat zou je om moeten zetten, dan zou we zomaar wel moeten kunnen.
0TheToolGuy
@beerse23 mei 2021 12:39
Ook dat functioneerd niet ... en zeker niet op een 7490 als mesh slave...

Het is echt een bug in de firmware van de 7490 ...
Heb inmiddels iemand gevonden bij AVM die hier toch echt actief in gaat duiken ...
0beerse
@TheToolGuy24 mei 2021 11:19
Zelf heb ik tegenwoordig een 7590 als mesh-master en internet router. Daarnaast een 4040 als mesh-slave. Het is niet perfect te testen, maar voor zover ik weet en kan nagaan is mjin 7590 van buiten niet te bedienen. De 4040 heel bewust wel zodat ze vanaf machines gekoppeld aan de 7590 bedient kan worden.

Overigens, in mijn mesh opstelling wordt 1 ip subnet gebruikt. Als je een mesh-slave als internet-router gebruikt, moet je wel heel bewust je interne adressering opzetten.
0beerse
@TheToolGuy13 mei 2021 00:41
Zelf heb ik hier een 4040 als mesh-slave achter een 7590. Daar kan ik wel bij, ook als ik via de 7590 naar de 4040 ga.
De 4040 staat bij internet->account->internetconnection als 'internet router as ip client'
en de internet kant is 'wan connected'.
bij home-netwerk -> mesh -> meshnetworking: onder mesh-repeater ook een vinkje bij 'receives ip config from the router'
Verder is de verbinding van master naar slave via een netwerk bekabeling, in de 4040 op de juiste netwerk aansluiting (de uplink).

Misschien heb je hier wat aan.
+1ard-e
2 mei 2021 18:33
Gisteren heb ik deze router in mijn netwerk geplaatst en toevallig met deze firmware. Op zich werkt bijna alles goed, maar op 1 van de lan poorten, heb ik 100mb op 1gb. Deze lan 4 staat wel op 1 GB ingesteld en alle apparatuur erachter is ook 1gb, wat kan er dan aan de hand zijn, waardoor deze poort alleen maar op 100mb draait?
+1Jesse-
@ard-e2 mei 2021 20:11
En je weet zeker dat je die poort niet op green mode hebt staan?
+1ard-e
@Jesse-3 mei 2021 08:14
dat weet ik zeker, maar wat de anderen zeggen zou kunnen... zou balen zijn, is wel de meest moeilijke kabel door m'n woning! (kruipruimte...)
+11870henk
@ard-e3 mei 2021 09:16
Misschien is een van de RJ45 niet goed aangeknepen? Komt vrij regelmatig voor.
Dan kan je de kabel laten liggen en hoef alleen de RJ45 opnieuw aan te knijpen.
0ard-e
@1870henk3 mei 2021 12:59
dat gaan we ff checken! thnx
+1Anoniem: 100047
@ard-e2 mei 2021 18:36
Het kan je netwerkkabel zijn.
0ard-e
@Anoniem: 1000473 mei 2021 08:15
ben er bang voor!
+1Chopp
@ard-e2 mei 2021 18:43
Als je met apparatuur ook de bekabeling bedoelt dan is dit niet van toepassing. Maar anders heb je in die ene port misschien geen Cat 5e of hoger kabel.
https://www.allconnect.co...ethernet-cord-do-you-need
0ivarga
@ard-e3 mei 2021 18:52
Bekabeling?
0ard-e
@ivarga4 mei 2021 19:37
weet ik nog niet.... denk het wel
+1wbree
2 mei 2021 19:16
Nieuwe versie wordt nog niet aangekondigd op de XS4ALL versie. Komt vast nog.
+1Edje040
@wbree2 mei 2021 20:35
Nieuwe versie wordt nog niet aangekondigd op de XS4ALL versie. Komt vast nog.
XS4ALL-versie?
0wbree
@Edje0402 mei 2021 20:53
Fritzbox geleverd door XS4ALL.
0Edje040
@wbree2 mei 2021 21:41
Er zijn in principe geen XS4ALL-versies. Ze zijn allemaal hetzelfde met software die provider-onafhankelijk is(behoudens de providergegevens die ingeladen worden) Je kunt handmatig zoeken via het menu van de FB als hij het zelf niet aangeeft. Anders nog even geduld ;-)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Edje040 op 2 mei 2021 21:41]

0bussie66
@Edje0402 mei 2021 23:23
Dat is niet waar.

In het verleden zijn er specifieke XS4ALL versies geweest (en dan gaat het niet om de providergegevens).
0AJ
@bussie663 mei 2021 00:56
waren dat niet die zwarte uitvoeringen
0Edje040
@bussie663 mei 2021 08:31
My bad. Wist ik niet.
0evanuden

@bussie664 mei 2021 14:58
Dat klopt niet. Er is geen XS4ALL Versie. Er is nooit een XS4ALL versie gemaakt. Er is een heel oud product waar ooit een keer een FW voor is gemaakt die alleen XS4ALL heeft gebruikt. Dat klopt ook want XS4ALL was de enige die dit product in het veld had.

Met vriendelijke groet,
Eric
AVM GmbH for ICT
0beerse
@Edje04013 mei 2021 00:48
De 'speciale' instellingen voor xs4all (en andere NL providers) zit tegenwoordig in alle fritzbox firmware. Zo ook die voor nog veel meer andere providers. Het is vooral de voorbereiding op de specifieke zaken van de provider: Bij 'internet connection' kan je de provider kiezen.

Ooit is er een tijdje een speciale versie geweest voor xs4all. Toen liep xs4all voor op de instellingen die in de 'standaard' zaten. Dat is wel zo'n beetje over.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 13 mei 2021 00:49]

+1grimlock
@wbree3 mei 2021 08:46
Toch echt afgelopen zaterdag op mijn 7490 van XS4ALL aangeboden gekregen en geïnstalleerd.
+1HoppyF
2 mei 2021 19:22
Ik heb een 5490 (glasvezel versie).
Deze moet deze firmware ook nog steeds krijgen maar het duurt wel heel lang.
De laatste versie voor dit modem is uit september 2019. Jawel, 2019....
+1KucingT
@HoppyF2 mei 2021 20:58
Ook als je in de router naar updates laat zoeken? Die van mij doet dat niet altijd automatisch, maar wel als ik m naar updates vraag.
+1treris
@KucingT2 mei 2021 21:44
Er is helaas nog geen update beschikbaar voor de 5490, ook niet via de AVM website als je gaat zoeken. Hopelijk komt er nog wel een update en negeren ze de 5490 niet volledig nu de 5530 er aan zit te komen.
Gaat me niet om additionele features (al zijn die altijd welkom natuurlijk), maar meer om de beveiliging/veiligheid van de router.
+1wowi
@treris2 mei 2021 22:16
in fritzbox zelf laten zoeken by systeem dan vind tie de software wel
+1ehtweak
@wowi2 mei 2021 23:16
Helaas, was het maar zo. Wat er niet is, kan ook niet gevonden worden... ;)
De meest recente versie voor de FRITZ!Box 5490:
Version: FRITZ!OS 7.12
Datum: 24.09.2019

En ik heb al diverse malen bij AVM in Duitsland nagevraagd wanneer die update nou komt. En dit was het recente (24.03.2021) antwoord:

Ich kann Ihre Ungeduld zwar nachvollziehen. Allerdings kann ich Ihnen hier derzeit keinen neuen Stand benennen.

Konkrete Veröffentlichungstermine für neue FRITZ!OS-, Software- oder Treiber-Versionen können wir Ihnen leider nicht nennen. Da alle Versionen von uns vor Freigabe umfangreich und ausgiebig getestet werden, sind die Update-Termine stark von den Ergebnissen dieser Tests abhängig und können sich kurzfristig ändern.

zie ook:
https://gathering.tweaker...message/66650000#66650000
0wowi
@ehtweak3 mei 2021 18:45
dat is raar ik heb diezelfde update gisteren zo geinstalleerd, maar ik kwam wel af van versie 7,20.
Ik heb het over model 9470.

[Reactie gewijzigd door wowi op 4 mei 2021 10:44]

0ehtweak
@wowi3 mei 2021 20:23
Sorry hoor, maar er is GEEN nieuwere update dan FRITZ!OS 7.12 voor de FRITZ!Box 5490!
0Keypunchie

@ehtweak4 mei 2021 13:42
Correct. Je kunt het zelf handmatig controleren:

Hier haalt je router de update vandaan:
https://ftp.avm.de/fritzbox/fritzbox-5490/

Zowel bij Deutschland als bij Other (afhankelijk van je regio-instellingen waar 'ie kijkt) is de meest recente versie 7.12

[Reactie gewijzigd door Keypunchie op 4 mei 2021 13:43]

+1HoppyF
@treris2 mei 2021 22:00
Eerder is gezegd dat de 5490 een upgrade gaat krijgen.
0Satfreak
@HoppyF3 mei 2021 15:35
Tegen welke problemen loop je aan dan ? Sinds gisteren de 5490 in gebruik zoals je weet. Maar draait soepel en stabiel. Ik vindt hem zelf beter dan de 7490 met Fw7.26. ik vindt de interface ook smoother lopen van de 5490.
0HoppyF
@Satfreak3 mei 2021 15:39
Ja, het draait soepel en stabiel maar de firmware loopt wel achter.
Je mist daardoor nu de zaken die in de laatste versie zitten.
Het upgraden is niet urgent maar er moet wel een keertje voortgang in komen.
Precies wat @ehtweak ook al zegt.
0evanuden

@HoppyF4 mei 2021 14:59
De beta is klaar, nog even geduld dat plaatsen we de Beta FW online (wordt nu eerst intern getest)
0HoppyF
@evanuden4 mei 2021 15:05
Fijn! :)
Er komt gelukkig dus toch wat aan.
+1jmmk
2 mei 2021 22:30
Hmm, het lijkt dat je in deze versie het wachtwoord niet kunt uitschakelen.
Dat doe ik met name omdat-ie na een halve minuut (ofzo) inactiviteit meteen weer gaat vragen om een password, bijzonder vervelend en in mijn situatie behoorlijk onnodig. Ik wil er zelf wel snel in kunnen om met name m'n telefonie te beheren (wordt platgebeld door call centers, die blokkeer ik na het eerste belletje).
+1bussie66
@jmmk2 mei 2021 23:22
Terecht in het kader van veiligheid dat inloggen zonder wachtwoord niet meer mogelijk is (optie is verwijderd, zie release notes).

Je wordt pas na 20 minuten uitgelogd en dus niet halve minuut.
0jmmk
@bussie663 mei 2021 00:11
Veiligheid van wat? Er hangen wat telefoons aan, dat is het. De router is verder alleen van binnen het eigen netwerk te benaderen.
Dan vind ik het uitermate vervelend dat men zich zó vergaand bemoeit met mijn 'veiligheid' dat ze nota bene daarvoor zelf automatisch een nieuwe gebruiker aanmaken (Fritz#### waarvan je de naam niet meer kunt veranderen). Op de een or andere manier kun je het wachtwoord ook niet laten invullen door de wachtwoordmanager van Chrome, en downgraden naar 7.21 lukt ook niet, ondanks dat ik wel het configuratiebestand voor update heb ontvangen.
Niet blij.
+1slb
@jmmk3 mei 2021 01:52
Wanneer je de naam van de Fritz wijzigt, kun je hem benaderen onder https://<naam>, Vaak kun je dan wel de wachtwoordmanager van je Browser gebruiken (althans in Firefox wel).
0hherrie
@jmmk3 mei 2021 08:12
Het invullen van het wachtwoord door de wachtwoordmanager van Chrome werkt bij mij nog altijd zonder problemen. :?
0ewf
@jmmk3 mei 2021 07:57
Neem er een Fritz! telefoon bij, kan je het direct op de telefoon doen.
0huiz
@ewf3 mei 2021 08:23
Of de app, dan kun je ook je smartphone gebruiken als handset.
0remkay
@huiz3 mei 2021 13:49
Dat werkt alleen meteen goed als zowel de Fritz!Box en de smartphone in hetzelfde subnet zitten. Of je moet met portforwardingrules gaan werken.
+1KucingT
2 mei 2021 18:46
Ben met deze update zo blij! Het maakt mijn simpele maar verrassend snelle NAS stukken betrouwbaarder! De fijne servicedesk had de update al aangekondigd.
Voorheen verloor de NAS (externe harde schijf, gekoppeld aan Fritz.Box) regelmatig connectie. Dat lijkt nu echt opgelost.
De NAS is zo wellicht niet state of the art, maar functioneert erg goed, en een stuk sneller dan m'n oude Synology 215j.
+1remkay
3 mei 2021 11:00
Mijn Fritz!Box 7590 gebruik ik onder andere om 8 Fritz!DECT 210 te schakelen en daarvan het stroomverbruik en temperatuur uit te lezen. Daarvoor gebruik ik OpenHAB. Die het stuurt de data naar InfluxDB, zodat ik in Grafana een mooi overzicht heb.
Na de update kreeg OpenHAB geen connectie meer met de 7590. De oorzaak bleek dat de admin user was gewijzigd in fritzXXXX. Nieuwe user aangemaakt, OpenHAB aangepast, maar sindsdien verbreekt geregeld de connectie tussen OpenHAB en de 7590. Alleen met een herstart van OpenHAB elke 3 uur blijft de connectie in stand. Downgraden naar 7.21 gaat niet, alleen een recovery naar de fabrieksinstelling. Ik was enthousiast over de Fritz produkten, maar met zulk gepruts heeft mijn vertrouwen een aardige deuk op gelopen.
Met de Fritz!Box 7490 stuur ik alle radiatoren aan. Ik wacht maar even met de 7.26 update. Ik wil niet na zo'n update door de Fritz!Box in de kou zitten.
+1Gix
3 mei 2021 11:01
Zo nu nog even wachten tot de updates voor de repeaters komen voor mijn mesh netwerk
+1dirkjesdirk
3 mei 2021 12:59
Hm, ik heb de beta gedraaid en die was stabiel. Nu de definitieve versie en voortdurend disconnects. Eens even aanzien hoe dat nu komt.
0Vwbeetle
6 mei 2021 14:37
Nu 7590 op V7.27
Product: FRITZ!Box 7590

https://ftp.avm.de/fritzbox/fritzbox-7590/other/fritz.os/

Version: FRITZ!OS 7.27

Language: Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Polish, Spanish

Release date: 05/06/2021
```

# Top functions of FRITZ!OS
------------------------------------------------------------
- Priority for working from home - Easy to enable prioritization of a computer for internet access
- FRITZ!Fon displays weather forecast on the start screen (currently only available for germany)
- FRITZ! Smart Home now supports DECT compatible roller shutters
- Smart Home: Lightsequence "Wakeup/Sleep" for FRITZ!DECT 500 and compatible DECT LEDs
- Smart Home: TOP - Perfect indoor climate with FRITZ!DECT 440 - humidity information at a glance
- For FRITZ!Box's integrated fax machine: Log of received and sent faxes
- Telefony: TOP - Many improvements to user interface for using the telephone book, call diversion and call blocks
------------------------------------------------------------

# Further Improvements of FRITZ!OS 7.27

## Internet:
- **Improved** Deutsche Telekom: Automatic configuration of telephone numbers (EasySupport) for connection via WAN/LAN 1 with a fiber optic modem
- **Fixed** VPN connections on the basis of third-party providers were sometimes interrupted after long connection times
- **Fixed** Wireless devices in the home network could not always be accessed via VPN

## Wireless:
- **Improved** Better stability
- **Fixed** Possible problems while registering repeaters after changing Wi-Fir encryption from "WPA2+WPA3" to "non-encrypted"
- **Fixed** WPS for the Wi-Fi Guest Access did not work reliably with non-encrypted Wi-Fi
- **Fixed** The legend under the "Allocation of Wi-Fi Channels" diagram was not rendered in a single line ("Wi-Fi /Wi-Fi Channels" page))

## Telephony:
- **Change** Necessary change for use of a Google online telephone book in the future
- **Fixed** After editing CompanyFlex Cloud PBX telephone numbers, these numbers were no longer registered
- **Fixed** No display of call blocks if these included an entry without a telephone number
- **Fixed** Searches in the telephone book could be performed using a name, but not a telephone number
- **Fixed** Configuration of internal fax function not possible when a telephone book contained an entry without a telephone number
- **Fixed** During use of encrypted telephony, if a caller cancels a call before it is picked up, telephones on the FRITZ!Box could ring endlessly
- **Fixed** Occasionally, three-party conferences did not work on an analog telephones

## DECT:
- **Fixed** After long operation times, certain functions were sometimes no longer available (e.g. media player, search for updates...)

## System:
- **Change** Push Service: Various corrections to content of "Change notice" email
- **Fixed** The code of the Google Authenticator could not always be entered on the user interface

[Reactie gewijzigd door Vwbeetle op 6 mei 2021 14:42]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

