De AVM Fritz!Box 7490 is een vdsl2/adsl2+-modem, gigabitrouter, accesspoint tot en met 802.11ac en dect-basestation voor maximaal zes handsets in één. Verder beschikt het apparaat over twee usb 3.0-aansluitingen, waarmee een printer of externe opslagcapaciteit op het netwerk kan worden gedeeld. Terugkeren naar de oorspronkelijke firmware is altijd mogelijk; zorg dus voor een back-up. Bijwerken van de firmware kan vanuit de gebruikersinterface zelf, maar apart downloaden kan ook. In Fritz!OS 7.26 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New functions of FRITZ!OS 7.26 Internet: NEW Prioritization of a home network device can now be enabled on the FRITZ!Box user interface Telephony: NEW Fax function: Log for received and sent faxes

NEW Support for the "Telekom CompanyFlex" business telephony platform (SIP trunk and cloud PBX) DECT/FRITZ!Fon: NEW New start screen with current weather information (currently only available for germany) Smarthome: NEW FRITZ!DECT 440 measures humidity and allows its display with FRITZ!App Smart Home and FRITZ!Fon

NEW FRITZ!DECT 440 displays the QR code for simple connection with the Wi-Fi guest access

NEW Smart Home: Lightsequence "Wakeup/Sleep" for FRITZ!DECT 500 and compatible DECT LEDs

NEW Guest Access or answering machine can be switched on and off at the touch of a button on the FRITZ!DECT 440

NEW Roller shutter control via FRITZ!DECT 440, FRITZ!Fon, and the FRITZ!Box user interface

NEW At the touch of a button on FRITZ!DECT 440 or 400, an internal phone rings and displays a message Further Improvements of FRITZ!OS 7.26 Internet: Improved Assignment to devices added to the access profile settings in the parental controls

Improved Device status (active/not active) is displayed in the selection of devices for port sharing

Improved Clearer display of port sharing overview on mobile devices

Improved Independent port sharing settings for a device are now permitted when the request was made over IPv6 for the IPv4 address of the device - and vice versa

Improved Event message when port 80 temporarily released for sharing in order to issue certificate for letsencrypt.org

Improved DNS over TLS (DoT) more robust

Fixed In certain scenarios, IP client operating mode could not be configured correctly via LAN with DHCP

Fixed Formatting errors occured in the configuration of IPv6 routes

Fixed Display corrected in the port sharing overview

Fixed After activating DNS over TLS (DoT) and longer run times, certain websites could no longer be resolved

Fixed After update of FRITZ!OS 7.03 or older, the IP address was not refreshed on MyFRITZ!Net (DynDNS)

Fixed Repeated dropping and reestablishment of VPN connections after automatic disconnection

Fixed IPv6: After the home network prefix was refreshed, invalid IPv6 addresses for guest access were not deleted

Fixed Changes to access profiles were sometimes rejected groundlessly with the error message "The list of blocked network applications with this ID already exists."

Fixed "PTR" type DNS queries were not always resolved correctly

Fixed IPv6: In IPv6 route advertisement (RA) with option 25 (Recursive DNS Server), sometimes bits from the "Reserved" field were set

Fixed After restoring factory settings, the first VPN connection configured no longer worked

Fixed After importing a configuration with an alternative LAN IPv4 network, the local DNS server remained in the old network after settings were adopted

Fixed The TR-064 parameter WANAccess was sometimes incorrect ("granted") when no WAN was available upon restart

Fixed "PTR" type DNS resolutions were not always possible

Fixed Sending of advanced support data did not trigger a push mail

Fixed When a saved configuration was adopted selectively, not all of the push mails originally configured were adopted

Fixed VPN connections via L2TP (e.g. in Windows 10) were unexpectedly slow

Fixed Device block had no effect in certain scenarios

Fixed When a FRITZ!Box was operated behind certain cable modems, brief interruptions of the internet connection occurred every 12 hours

Fixed In factory settings the first VPN connection could not be enabled for a single instance

Fixed Expanded failover protection with mobile dongles in modem mode did not work when using a non-functioning ADSL line

Fixed Expanded failover protection with mobile dongles and internet access via WAN/LAN 1 was not started under certain initial conditions present at the time of activation

Fixed Online Monitor for mobile communications did not always show data when "Advanced failover protection" was enabled Wireless: Improved Reworked "Wi-Fi / Wi-Fi Channel" page

Improved Improved auto channel function after detection of interference sources (5-GHz band)

Improved Improved messages on Wi-Fi under "System / Event Log"

Improved Detection of multiple parallel WPS activations improved

Improved New message under "System / Event Log" when the maximum number of wireless repeaters is exceeded

Improved Naming of Wi-Fi guest access (SSID, preassigned) depends on selected language

Change In "Mesh Repeater" operating mode, only Wi-Fi networks with visible names are shown for selection of the Mesh Master

Fixed Erroneous display of bandwidth in connections with HUAWEI P30 corrected

Fixed After radar detection with reduced power mode (Green AP), initialization problems occurred in combination with 160 MHz bandwidth (VHT160)

Fixed After a FRITZ!OS update, the "Wi-Fi / Wi-Fi Channel" page did not show any Wi-Fi channels, and in some circumstances, no Wi-Fi networks in the environment

Fixed Activation of WPS immediately after the Mesh Master was started frequently led to non-DBDC uplinks to Mesh Repeaters

Fixed Incorrect message under "System / Event Log" for WPS during DFS wait time Mesh: Improved Improved indications about adoption of settings enabled for a FRITZ!Box as Mesh Repeater

Fixed Incorrect formatting in the mobile view of the "Mesh Settings" page on a FRITZ!Box in "Mesh Repeater" mode

Fixed Settings for Wi-Fi schedule could not be changed under some circumstances, if the setting "FRITZ!Box as a Mesh Repeater" was used

Fixed For a FRITZ!Box configured as Mesh Master, but not as router (DHCP server), name and IP address of the router could not be changed

Fixed Display of Wi-Fi channel bandwidth in the user interface on the Mesh Master was sometimes different on the Mesh Repeater Smarthome: Improved Smart Home: Improved - Template for fast changes to color settings and brightness on FRITZ!DECT 500 Telephony: Improved Completely reworked settings pages for call diversion and call blocks

Improved First Configuration wizard offers configuration of a telephone

Improved Call diversions offer option to divert selected calls to a certain telephone on the FRITZ!Box

Improved Setting for using internal fax machine added to "Send faxes only"

Improved The "Email" and "RSS" tabs are hidden in the "Telephony / Telephony Devices" menu when DECT is switched off

Improved Display and management of entries in telephone books completely reworked (among others, photo visible in overview, columns can be selected for display, and selection of multiple entries added as well as copying and moving entries between telephone books)

Improved Settings for sending and receiving faxes combined under "Telephony / Telephony Devices"

Improved After all new received fax documents in the fax log have been opened, the "Info" LED stops flashing

Improved Integration of multiple CardDAV telephone books supported

Improved Better compatibility of the FRITZ!Box's SIP registrar to the SIP client LinPhone

Improved Better compatibility to telephone providers Easybell and VoIPfoneUK

Improved Enhanced compatibility for encrypted telephony

Improved For country setting "Germany" and telephone number configured automatically by provider, the area code included in the number is detected automatically and adopted in the line settings

Improved Voice quality better for telephone calls in mobile networks and for international calls

Improved Forwarding of calls accepted on Snom IP telephones supported without query

Improved Stability

Change Adjustment to the changed behavior of the T-Net-Box when calls are rejected, for instance due to call blocks

Fixed Web address of the CardDAV server could not be changed in online telephone books after entry

Fixed On a FRITZ!Box used as a Mesh Repeater for telephony, it was possible to edit the telephony numbers adopted from the Mesh Master and also to create new telephony numbers

Fixed Telekom SIP trunking account could not be disabled

Fixed In integrated iCloud contacts (Apple), first and last names were sometimes displayed in inconsistent order

Fixed During synchronization of entries in online contacts (CardDAV), in certain constellations all email addresses were deleted

Fixed Certain telephone numbers were temporarily not registered (among them Sipgate, EnviaTel, Teledate)

Fixed Connections dropped after about 30 seconds for telephony connections secured by TLSonly (among others, KPN)

Fixed In certain constellations, only one-way voice transmission was possible during telephony via IPv6

Fixed Unsuitable presettings for telephony provider Vodafone Italy

Fixed Registration of telephone numbers was not possible with telephony profile for provider Vodafone Italia

Fixed Sporadic errors when faxing via T.38 connections

Fixed No hold announcement after resetting to factory settings

Fixed Pickup on IP telephones was possible for no longer than 4 seconds

Fixed After a fax was sent, the name of a recipient selected via the telephone book was not displayed in the call list

Fixed Editing of door intercom stations sometimes led to loss of email notification for door intercom stations

Fixed After importing answering machine settings including saved messages into another FRITZ!Box model, sometimes the imported messages could no longer be played back

Fixed Ring sequences incorrect for the country setting "Australia"

Fixed Sporadic loss of schedule settings for the answering machine after updating FRITZ!OS

Fixed - After editing CompanyFlex Cloud PBX telephone numbers, these numbers were no longer registered

Fixed - Configuration of internal fax function not possible when a telephone book contained an entry without a telephone number

Fixed - Searches in the telephone book could be performed using a name, but not a telephone number

Fixed - Three-party conference did not work on an analog telephone in rare cases Home Network: Improved Faster display of network connections in very large networks

Improved When leaving the device details a message concerning changed device names is displayed only if the name was actually changed

Change When an individual name is set for the FRITZ!Box, the name of the working group for home network sharing ("USB/Storage") remains unchanged

Fixed The section for blocking devices was displayed in the device details of guest devices even though this function is reserved for home network devices

Fixed Changed IP settings of the FRITZ!Box were not offered for printing

Fixed Time synchronization (NTP) was instable in certain scenarios USB: Improved In fritz.nas, multiple files can be selected using the shift key

Fixed Home network sharing of a network drive (SMB) was not visible under Network in Windows Explorer

Fixed Data transmission via network drive function (SMB) failed with the Windows error message "STATUS_NO_MEMORY"

Fixed Online storage was not always reconnected after automatic DSL disconnection System: Improved Configuration wizard can be interrupted and resumed

Improved Various usability improvements in the First Configuration wizard

Improved Status overview page within the first configuration

Improved Security query when leaving a page without saving changed settings

Improved Saving and restoring settings now includes telephony data from the internal storage of the FRITZ!Box (ring tones, telephone book pictures, voice messages)

Improved After support data have been sent to AVM, a second dispatch can be started immediately without any wait time

Improved A password can be made visible during entry (eye icon) in the user interface

Improved Corrected details in the "Diagnostics / Function" for Mesh and USB

Change Offer to switch to "Level III: Notify me about new versions of FRITZ!OS and install new versions automatically (recommended)" is now offered after updating only when "Level II: Notify me about new versions of FRITZ!OS and install necessary updates automatically" was previously configured

Change The option to log in to a FRITZ!Box (user interface) without a password, which was not recommended, is no longer supported *1

Change If "only with the FRITZ!Box password" was set up for logging in to the user interface, a FRITZ!Box user with the name "fritz" and a random four-digit number together with the FRITZ!Box password will be created automatically. To log in to the user interface in the home network, entering the FRITZ!Box password is still sufficient. *2

Fixed FRITZ!Box users could not be sorted in the overview

Fixed Access profiles with blocked applications in parental controls were not available when settings were restored

Fixed Number of messages in "System / Event Log" was too restricted in some areas

Fixed Display of installation date for the last update was incorrect in certain scenarios Mobile Communications: Improved New "Compatibility mode for mobile broadband dongles" option for generic integration of variants of known mobile broadband dongles

Improved Country-specific list of mobile network providers when FRITZ!Box used with a USB mobile network dongle

Improved Optimized details for "Advanced failover protection" setting

Improved Mobile network provider "Magenta Mobil" added for Austria

Improved Support for Huawei E3372h-320 USB mobile network dongle