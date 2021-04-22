Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden . Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 21.1.5 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

This is mainly a security and reliablility update. There are several FreeBSD security advisories and updates for third party tools such as curl. The historic bsdinstaller has been replaced by a scriptable alternative based on the readily available bsdinstall bundled with the base system. And, yes, this brings ZFS installer support into the upcoming 21.7 release.

On the development side the migration to Phalcon 4 framework is now underway and brings improved UI/API responsiveness. One of the remaining road map goals is the migration to PHP 7.4 which can be carried out after said framework update is complete and released.