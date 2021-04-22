Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden . Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 21.1.5 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:
OPNsense 21.1.5 released
This is mainly a security and reliablility update. There are several FreeBSD security advisories and updates for third party tools such as curl. The historic bsdinstaller has been replaced by a scriptable alternative based on the readily available bsdinstall bundled with the base system. And, yes, this brings ZFS installer support into the upcoming 21.7 release.
On the development side the migration to Phalcon 4 framework is now underway and brings improved UI/API responsiveness. One of the remaining road map goals is the migration to PHP 7.4 which can be carried out after said framework update is complete and released.Here are the full patch notes:
- system: return authentication errors for RADIUS also
- system: better logic for serial console options -h and -D
- system: reorder loader.conf settings to let tunables override all
- system: lighttpd include directory for configuration (contributed by Greelan)
- system: remove /dev/crypto GUI support
- system: add route address family return on dynamic gateway
- system: allow CPU temperature display in Fahrenheit in widget (contributed by Team Rebellion)
- system: performance enhancement for local_sync_accounts()
- system: move extensions out of a certificate DN (contributed by kulikov-a)
- interfaces: treat deprecated addresses as non-primary
- interfaces: improve guess_interface_from_ip() (contributed by vnxme)
- firewall: resolve IP addresses in kernel for force gateway rule
- firewall: use tables in the shaper to avoid breaking ipfw with too many addresses
- firewall: clarify help text for firewall rules traffic direction (contributed by Greelan)
- firewall: sticky filter-rule-association setting for none/pass on copied items
- firewall: copy and paste for alias content (contributed by kulikov-a)
- firewall: improve loopack visibility
- reporting: format 24 hour timestamps in traffic graphs and widget
- dhcp: add dhcpd_staticmap() and fix DHCPv6 leases page with it
- dhcp: add "none" option to gateway setting of static mappings
- firmware: fix bug with subscription read from mirror URL
- firmware: separate update error for "forbidden"
- firmware: update error if upstream core package is missing yet installed
- installer: migrate to scripted solution using bsdinstall
- ipsec: validation to prevent saving of route-based tunnels with "install policy" set
- unbound: prefer domain list over host file format (contributed by Gareth Owen)
- rc: attempt to create /tmp if it does not exist
- rc: add opensolaris module load for ZFS
- rc: reverse list on stop action
- ui: prevent autocomplete in the quick navigation
- plugins: os-bind 1.17
- plugins: os-chrony 1.2
- plugins: os-debug 1.4 changes debugging profile to new version
- plugins: os-freeradius 1.9.11
- plugins: os-haproxy 3.2
- plugins: os-intrusion-detection-content-et-open 1.0
- plugins: os-maltrail 1.7
- plugins: os-netdata 1.1
- plugins: os-nginx 1.22
- plugins: os-smart 2.2 JSON conversion (contributed by Arnav Singh)
- plugins: os-telegraf 1.10.0
- plugins: os-theme-rebellion 1.8.7 (contributed by Team Rebellion)
- plugins: os-wireguard 1.6
- plugins: os-zabbix5-proxy 1.4
- src: axgbe: enable receive all mode to bypass the MAC filter to avoid dropping CARP MAC addresses
- src: accept_filter: fix filter parameter handling
- src: vm_fault: shoot down multiply mapped COW source page mappings
- src: mount: disallow mounting over a jail root
- src: em: add support for Intel I219 V10 device
- src: em: fix a null de-reference in em_free_pci_resources
- src: bsdinstall: switch to OPNsense branding
- ports: curl 7.76.0
- ports: dnsmasq 2.85
- ports: expat 2.3.0
- ports: hyperscan 5.4.0
- ports: monit 5.28.0
- ports: nettle 3.7.2
- ports: phpseclib 2.0.31
- ports: pkg 1.16.3