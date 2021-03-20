Enkele dagen geleden is er nieuwe firmware voor de reMarkable. Dit apparaat wordt omschreven als een paper tablet en is in wezen een tablet met een e-ink scherm. Het is ideaal om aantekening op te maken, aangezien het aanvoelt of je op echt papier werkt. Tweakers heeft het apparaat getest en de review kun je hier vinden. In versie 2.6 is onder meer pinch-to-zoom toegevoegd en is het makkelijker om je weg in een pdf-document te vinden. De complete release notes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

In software update 2.6, we’ve introduced new gestures: pinch to zoom, and a two-finger pan to move around the page once you’re zoomed in. We’ve also improved the look and feel of PDFs and ebooks. Navigation links within PDFs are now supported, landscape files will appear in the correct orientation, and ebooks benefit from a range of visual upgrades.