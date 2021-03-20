Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: reMarkable 2.6

reMarkable logo (79 pix)Enkele dagen geleden is er nieuwe firmware voor de reMarkable. Dit apparaat wordt omschreven als een paper tablet en is in wezen een tablet met een e-ink scherm. Het is ideaal om aantekening op te maken, aangezien het aanvoelt of je op echt papier werkt. Tweakers heeft het apparaat getest en de review kun je hier vinden. In versie 2.6 is onder meer pinch-to-zoom toegevoegd en is het makkelijker om je weg in een pdf-document te vinden. De complete release notes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Software release 2.6

In software update 2.6, we’ve introduced new gestures: pinch to zoom, and a two-finger pan to move around the page once you’re zoomed in. We’ve also improved the look and feel of PDFs and ebooks. Navigation links within PDFs are now supported, landscape files will appear in the correct orientation, and ebooks benefit from a range of visual upgrades.

  • Pinch to zoom - You asked, we listened. You can now zoom in and out of all your documents, and move inside the magnified area using just two fingers, with gestures that will be instantly familiar. In addition, you can now use the selection tool while zoomed in for making precise changes.
  • Improved PDF navigation - Finding your way around longer PDF documents is easier than before, with navigation links supported, allowing you to jump from one specific page to another with a tap on the screen.
  • Ebook visuals - Ebooks now benefit from smarter formatting. Text is justified by default; margins and alignment are improved, and images and ebook front covers will display more accurately. These changes will be automatically applied to all newly imported EPUB files and ebooks, but you can adjust the look of existing files by changing the text settings in the side menu.
  • Other improvements - Lastly, we’ve added new graphics to the cursor that appears while using the erase and selection tools. Along with general system and stability improvements.

Versienummer 2.6
Releasestatus Final
Website reMarkable
Download https://support.remarkable.com/hc/en-us/articles/360002666198-Update-your-reMarkable
Licentietype Freeware

+1robenroute
20 maart 2021 10:13
Een welkome update zonder revolutionaire zaken. Het is geruststellend te weten dat reMarkable ook de oudere tablet (de rM1) gewoon nog ondersteunt. Ik hoop dat ik nog een paar jaar door kan met mijn rM1; ik gebruik ’m dagelijks en zou ’m niet meer willen missen. Eerlijkheid gebiedt wel te zeggen dat ik de hack van ddvk gebruik; die maakt de tablet tot een bijzonder makkelijk en praktisch instrument.
+1sanscorp
@robenroute20 maart 2021 10:35
Gewoon uit nieuwsgierigheid: Hoe gebruik je hem dagelijks en waarom zou je niet meer zonder willen?
+2gaskabouter
@sanscorp20 maart 2021 18:24
Ook @Punkbuster

Mijn vrouw maakt aantekeningen en verslagen erop, ze is psycholoog. Remarkable zet het om in tekst en uithalen is al bijna klaar. Iemand voor je die "met pen en papier" aantekeningen maakt oogt vriendelijker dan achter een computer.

Ikzelf ontwerp veel. Maak schets op schets met aantekeningen erbij. En dan iedere pagina steeds meer details en uiteindelijk op schaal met ruitjes sjabloon.

Of ik schets voor mijn patiënten hoe bepaalde dingen, lichaam, organen, behandelingen gaan, meestal in pdf van anatomische tekeningen. Maakt het heel inzichtelijk voor mensen.
+2robenroute
@sanscorp20 maart 2021 22:41
Ik schrijf veel en overal voor: programma’s/algoritmen ontwerpen, procesontwerpen, objectmodellen, datamodellen, daily’s, ideeën, todo-lijstjes, berekeningen, schetsen, verhalen. Kortom, zo’n beetje alles waarvoor ik eerst 6 notitieblokken constant meesleepte.
+1EchoWhiskey
@sanscorp20 maart 2021 11:56
Ik gebruik 'm ook dagelijks (RM2) en metname voor mijn werk.
Werkzaam als developer in een scrum team. Gebruik RM2 tijdens meetings, refinements etc.
Daarnaast handig om af en toe notities te maken.

Ik had voorheen een Bambook (https://www.bambook.org/product/notepad/) en die werkte ook prima.
Echter RM2 vind ik makkelijker.

Ik denk dat als je nu geen schrift en/of iets als een Bambook gebruikt, een RM ook geen optie voor je is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door EchoWhiskey op 20 maart 2021 11:57]

+1sanscorp
@EchoWhiskey20 maart 2021 13:19
Bedankt, het is even zoeken naar use-cases voor mij, zo is de stock RM niet direct interessant maar zou het met genoemde hacks misschien wel nuttig zijn.

Ik schrijf wel alles op tijdens meetings op het werk.
0Eagle Creek
@EchoWhiskey20 maart 2021 23:10
Precies hetzelfde hier! Grootste voordeel tov de bambook is het kunnen versturen van je notities en natuurlijk het lekkere schrijf gevoel, waarbij de stift nog wel eens haperde.

Dagijks in gebruik en zeer blij mee.
0Punkbuster
@sanscorp20 maart 2021 11:19
Hoor het ook graag
0Ootje70
@sanscorp22 maart 2021 11:41
Ook ik maak veel aantekeningen bij overleggen en interviews (IT consultant) en ook al heb ik meerdere devices waar ik op kan schrijven, niets werkt zo lekker als een RM2 (of vergelijkbaar eInk device) Dankzij het 'ruwe/etched' scherm is de schrijfervaring veel 'natuurlijker' dan op glas (nog beter dan een tablet met Paperfeel laag) En voor mij belangrijk: het scherm wordt niet warm want dat vind ik een heel vervelend gevoel aan de muis van mijn hand na enige tijd.

Een laptop voor je neus is toch nog vaak een barrière voor gesprekspartners en schrijven is dan ook handig als je gedachten en notities veelal in flowdiagrammen uittekent.

En ja, je kunt ook gewoon papier gebruiken maar met diverse klanten en projecten wordt het onoverzichtelijk en minder praktisch. Dan alles op 1 plek en digitaal kunnen werken (en vinden) is dan top. Zelf gebruik ik mijn S20 Note Ultra ook heel vaak maar dat is dan in de functie als notitieboekje.... Maar ook een Midori als journal met een ouderwetse vulpen :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ootje70 op 22 maart 2021 12:09]

+1gaskabouter
@robenroute20 maart 2021 10:21
Interessant! We hebben er allebei één thuis maar deze hack kende ik niet! Heb je de update al gedaan en werkt de hack dan nog steeds?
+1robenroute
@gaskabouter21 maart 2021 15:31
De reMarkable hacks van ddvk zijn uitgebracht voor versie 2.6. Officieel nog in beta, maar de berichten op Reddit wijzen erop dat het allemaal goed functioneert.
0gaskabouter
@robenroute21 maart 2021 15:34
Thnx!
0Ootje70
@gaskabouter22 maart 2021 11:44
Officieel ben je dan wel de 'garantie kwijt' op je RM2 :-), tja... upgraden is easy peasy.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ootje70 op 22 maart 2021 11:44]

+1Sloerie
@robenroute20 maart 2021 10:52
Even de github link van ddvk/remarkablehacks er bij

Ik gebruik hem ook en is voor mij bijna onmisbaar.

ot: De pdf linking is wel extreem handig! Deze update komt er snel op.

@sanscorp Vooral voor de snel wisselen van erase/write, last-10 overzicht en snel switchen, quick side menu door swipe center

[Reactie gewijzigd door Sloerie op 20 maart 2021 11:03]

0J_van_Ekris
20 maart 2021 11:08
Wellicht een overbodige vraag: out-of-the-box kun je hier geen Kindle boeken op lezen, maar is dat wel mogelijk met hacks of is dat een utopie?
+1PaulR
@J_van_Ekris20 maart 2021 12:09
Dit kun je natuurlijk wel mogelijk maken via Calibre. Zo converteer ik ook epub en pdf bestanden voor op mijn Kindle.
+1piforce
@PaulR20 maart 2021 12:36
Zelf gebruik ik epubor ultimate om drm te converteren
+1J_van_Ekris
@piforce20 maart 2021 12:47
Thanks, ga ik toch eens kijken. De Ramrkable is een bloedmooi device, maar ik ben nog steeds een beetje zoekende hoe ik het zou gebruiken (lees veel eBooks).
+1jips123
@J_van_Ekris20 maart 2021 13:04
Ik vind de Rm2 als e-book reader niet zo fijn. Daarvoor gebruik mijn Boox Max Lumi, die is op A4-formaat.
+1J_van_Ekris
@jips12320 maart 2021 13:38
Dat is inderdaad een alternatief, maar wat ik begrijp is dat daar het maken van notities weer van tegenvalt.
+1kunvp
@J_van_Ekris20 maart 2021 20:52
Ik heb RM2 zeer tevreden over maar het is echt geen ereader.
Je kan er pdf's en epub mee openen, klopt, maar dat is het.
Geen schermverlichting, stugge navigatie, ...
Maar verder super als schrift, ik gebruik die twintig uur per week. (Jaja, psycholoog)
0Ootje70
@kunvp22 maart 2021 13:25
Maar als je ePub kunt openen, ze zien er netjes uit en je kunt bladeren... wat mis je dan? Ja de schermverlichting, daarvoor moet je dan externe verlichting gebruiken. Of een Boox of alternatief kopen. Maar die vind ik dan persoonlijk minder fijn schrijven en die schermen worden ook weer warm(er) en ik gebruik de RM2 net als jij toch denk ik meer voor schrijven (en wellicht annoteren) en de rest is bonus.
0Ootje70
@J_van_Ekris22 maart 2021 11:31
Ik denk dat het wel persoonlijk is, ik gebruik de RM2 vooral voor het maken van aantekeningen en het lezen en annoteren van PDF documenten. Echter gebruik ik hem ook als eReader en door het gebruik van 'Hacks' heb ik weinig issues met de formatting van ePubs en kun je als je dat wilt ook markeren en bookmarks toevoegen. Zelf boeien die functies mij niet, als ik maar kan bladeren. Met de komst van deze nieuwe firmware zouden er standaard minder issues moeten zijn met het weergeven van ePubs. Wat handig zou zijn is optionele backlight maar dat heeft een analoog boek meestal ook niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ootje70 op 22 maart 2021 13:15]

0J_van_Ekris
@Ootje7022 maart 2021 12:57
Thanks! Ik ben nog echt zoekende: het lijkt me wel prettig om gewoon een device te hebben wat beide kan. Ga me eens verder verdiepen in de RM2.
0Ootje70
@J_van_Ekris22 maart 2021 13:22
Ik vind de RM2 ondanks de hoge prijs en de beperkte functionaliteiten nog steeds de beste schrijfervaring geven en daar gaat het mij vooral om. Daarnaast is het in mijn optiek het mooiste apparaat, zeker met de lederen hoes erom en de beste standaard pen erbij (Marker plus) De Boox en andere Android apparaten hebben dan verlichting of een kleurenscherm maar ook veel meer dubbele functies die mijn tablet al biedt die dat dan ook nog eens veel beter doet. Ik vind juist het minimalisme in dit geval de aantrekkingskracht.

Kijk vooral naar wat je minimaal aan eisen hebt en niet wat het apparaat allemaal kan. Dan kun je net zo goed een iPad Pro of een Samsung S7+ kopen en die gebruiken om notities te maken en boeken te lezen.
+1Azeirah
@J_van_Ekris20 maart 2021 11:52
Kindle boeken zover ik weet niet. Je kan wel alle DRM-vrije boeken lezen (.epub, .pdf).
0Ootje70
@Azeirah22 maart 2021 13:25
Ja, je moet alle DRM er even afslopen O-)
+1gaskabouter
@J_van_Ekris20 maart 2021 18:26
Het kan wel na conversie. Maar een e-reader of een boox is wel echt fijner, zie ook mijn post hierboven. Voor PDF lezen is hij prima maar eBook in PDF is gewoon niet goed.
0EchoWhiskey
20 maart 2021 11:47
Remarkable...
Mijn RM2 geeft aan dat ik up-to-date ben met V2.5.0.27....
Even kijken of ik handmatig kan updaten.
0Jerie
@EchoWhiskey20 maart 2021 12:28
Wellicht dat ze staged rollout doen om servers te ontlasten.
0zaphod_b
@Jerie20 maart 2021 16:42
Klopt, dat is exact wat ze doen. Even geduld dus. Het gaat niet per land of per device-soort, puur random. Kan enkele weken duren gaven ze aan.
0Ootje70
@zaphod_b22 maart 2021 11:16
Helaas nog even geduld in NL blijkbaar, jammer want pinch to zoom is wel handig evenals werkende links in PDF en betere formatting van ePUBS.... nu nog support voor DRM.
0Decalies
@EchoWhiskey20 maart 2021 12:55
Idem hier. Zag dat batterij niveau ook erg laag staat. Mogelijk dat dat meespeelt?

Aanvulling : net opgeladen en zie de update ook nog niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Decalies op 20 maart 2021 14:45]

0Stefie2010
@EchoWhiskey20 maart 2021 16:28
Hier ook nog niks..
0Xmoo
@EchoWhiskey22 maart 2021 21:16
Ook aan het wachten. Vandaag binnen gekregen met versie 2.5.1.45.
Huidige versie zou 2.6.2.75 moeten zijn.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

