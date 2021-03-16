Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 461.92 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat geen nieuwe mogelijkheden, maar moet daarentegen diverse problemen verhelpen:
Fixed Issues in this Release
Windows 10 Open Issues
- Some desktop applications may flicker or stutter when resizing the window on some PC configurations [3252200].
- [GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER]: Random flickering may appear across the top of the monitor on some PC configurations. [3184254]
- [Vulkan][Red Dead Redemption 2]: The game may display pixelated black dots or artifacts on characters’ skin. [3257041/3266614]
- [Rocket League]: Matches may take longer to load. [3244324]
- [Fortnite]: Shader cache optimizations have been made to reduce intermittent stutter on some PC configurations. [3244272]
- [Detroit: Become Human]: Game may crash when launched with Image Sharpening enabled. [3242624/200667092]
- [Dungeon & Fighter]: The game may blink when choosing characters. [200574764]
- [Zoom]: GeForce Experience In-game Overlay launches when a Zoom meeting starts. [3269577]
- Enabling NVIDIA Surround with 4K HDMI 2.1 TVs may fail. [3184849]
- Blue-screen crash may occur when connecting/disconnecting to/from the Samsung 8k TV. [3188971]
- [Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan]: Smoke appears pixelated. [3266916]
- [World of Warcraft: Shadowlands]: Random flicker may occur in certain locations in the game [3206341]
- [Supreme Commander/Supreme Commander 2]: The games experience low FPS. [3231218]
- [Batman Arkham Knight]: The game crashes when turbulence smoke is enabled. [3202250]
- [Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game while any GPU hardware monitoring tool is running in the background. [3152190]
- [G-SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere/Turing GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems using certain higher refresh-rate G-SYNC monitors. [200667566]
- [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
- [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]