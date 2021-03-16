Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 461.92 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 461.92 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat geen nieuwe mogelijkheden, maar moet daarentegen diverse problemen verhelpen:

Fixed Issues in this Release
  • Some desktop applications may flicker or stutter when resizing the window on some PC configurations [3252200].
  • [GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER]: Random flickering may appear across the top of the monitor on some PC configurations. [3184254]
  • [Vulkan][Red Dead Redemption 2]: The game may display pixelated black dots or artifacts on characters’ skin. [3257041/3266614]
  • [Rocket League]: Matches may take longer to load. [3244324]
  • [Fortnite]: Shader cache optimizations have been made to reduce intermittent stutter on some PC configurations. [3244272]
  • [Detroit: Become Human]: Game may crash when launched with Image Sharpening enabled. [3242624/200667092]
  • [Dungeon & Fighter]: The game may blink when choosing characters. [200574764]
  • [Zoom]: GeForce Experience In-game Overlay launches when a Zoom meeting starts. [3269577]
  • Enabling NVIDIA Surround with 4K HDMI 2.1 TVs may fail. [3184849]
  • Blue-screen crash may occur when connecting/disconnecting to/from the Samsung 8k TV. [3188971]
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • [Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan]: Smoke appears pixelated. [3266916]
  • [World of Warcraft: Shadowlands]: Random flicker may occur in certain locations in the game [3206341]
  • [Supreme Commander/Supreme Commander 2]: The games experience low FPS. [3231218]
  • [Batman Arkham Knight]: The game crashes when turbulence smoke is enabled. [3202250]
  • [Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game while any GPU hardware monitoring tool is running in the background. [3152190]
  • [G-SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere/Turing GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems using certain higher refresh-rate G-SYNC monitors. [200667566]
  • [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
  • [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]

nVidia's nieuwe RTX 3090

Versienummer 461.92 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Bestandsgrootte 604,55MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 16-03-2021 19:32
66 • submitter: Frens98

16-03-2021 • 19:32

66 Linkedin

Submitter: Frens98

Bron: nVidia

Update-historie

23-03 GeForce Game Ready Driver 512.15 WHQL 13
15-02 GeForce Game Ready Driver 511.79 WHQL 11
01-02 GeForce Game Ready Driver 511.65 WHQL 39
14-01 GeForce Game Ready Driver 511.23 WHQL 47
20-12 GeForce Game Ready Driver 497.29 WHQL 25
01-12 GeForce Game Ready Driver 497.09 WHQL 38
17-11 GeForce Game Ready Driver 496.76 WHQL 34
27-10 GeForce Game Ready Driver 496.49 WHQL 10
12-10 GeForce Game Ready Driver 496.13 WHQL 18
21-09 GeForce Game Ready Driver 472.12 WHQL 26
Meer historie

Lees meer

Nvidia GeForce Game Ready Driver

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Overige software Nvidia

Reacties (66)

-Moderatie-faq
-166065+115+26+30Ongemodereerd39
Wijzig sortering
+2Zackr
16 maart 2021 19:41
Voor mensen die WoW spelen en last van de "flicker" bug hebben, switchen van DirectX 12 naar DirectX 11 in de ingame instellingen biedt een tijdelijke oplossing ;)
+2Reutemeteut
@Zackr16 maart 2021 22:20
Zelfde met YouTube en traagheid. Browser van DX12 naar DX11 zetten.
0TJRef
@Reutemeteut17 maart 2021 00:39
Hoe doe je dat?
+1Reutemeteut
@TJRef17 maart 2021 15:16
"chrome://flags/" of "edge://flags/" in je adresbalk en dan naar kopje "Choose ANGLE graphics backend" en zet deze naar "D3D9". Ik weet dit alleen voor Chromium browsers.

Ik had erg veel last van een slome en glitching Youtube. Dat werd verholpen met deze fix die ik had gevonden via het Nvidia Forum. Nu ik het terug zie denk ik dat ik hem op DX9 heb gezet, maar de uitkomst is nog steeds beter dan "default"

[Reactie gewijzigd door Reutemeteut op 17 maart 2021 15:25]

+2amohell
@Zackr17 maart 2021 00:46
Van dx12 naar DX11 gaan heeft een grote performance impact, veel betere oplossing is om het profiel terug te zetten naar dat van 457, zie hier hoe:

https://www.reddit.com/r/...ering_fix_for_directx_12/
0computerjunky
@Zackr17 maart 2021 12:08
Ik had deze. 'fix' geprobeerd maar het zag er gewoon niet uit. Het leek wel of ik elke frame een microstutter had. Ik kreeg er gewoon mijn in mijn ogen van en kon er geen 5 sec naar kijken.
Helaas zijn de flickkeringen minder irritant.

Het is overigens belachelijk dat ze na maanden een zelf veroorzaakt probleem nog niet opgelost hebben. Drivers van halverwege vorig jaar hadden dit niet.
+2The Milkman
16 maart 2021 20:02
Kan iemand mij uitleggen: Hoe kan een driver zoveel specifieke 'aanpassingen' doen voor allerlei games? Het principe van een driver is toch de hardware op een zo optimale manier aanbieden aan het OS en de games zelf? Games maken gebruik van 'features' van de videokaart die via die driver beschikbaar zijn? Dan moeten games toch zorgen dat hun game goed hierop aansluit en niet andersom?

Just asking.
+2NTAuthority
@The Milkman16 maart 2021 20:27
"Nearly every game ships broken": GPU-drivers lossen vaak indirect fouten op die ofwel door games zelf veroorzaakt zijn, ofwel tijdens bijvoorbeeld het hercompileren van shaders zodat deze op de specifieke GPU-architectuur draaien fouten veroorzaken.
+1alexbl69
@NTAuthority16 maart 2021 21:26
Prachtig en informatief verhaal :) .

Ben het wel met @milkman eens dat dit niet bijster efficiënt is.

Waarom hebben de GPU makers niet meer contact met de compiler devs en MS zodat de code in essentie al correct is?
0xfj
@alexbl6917 maart 2021 08:48
Waarom hebben de GPU makers niet meer contact met de compiler devs en MS zodat de code in essentie al correct is?
Game uitgevers betalen over het algemeen niet het beste salaris in de industrie dus is het niet altijd uitmuntende kwaliteit werk. Naar wat ik hoor lopen de meeste studio’s echt jaren achter op moderne ontwikkelpraktijken.

Daarnaast is ‘creatief optimaliseren’ een decenniaoud concept binnen de PC markt bij zowel de game uitgevers als de GPU fabrikanten: “zorg dat dit onderdeel te veel rekenkracht gebruikt, dan hebben wij bij release een driver klaar die de helft van het onderdeel negeert”. Of “dit ligt buiten de D3D11 specificatie, maar onze GPU sponsor werkt eraan in de driver en het geeft ons een extra frame voor de demo, dus”.
+1JKL-NL
16 maart 2021 20:25
"[YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]"

Het viel me op dat deze inmiddels al een paar versies erin staat, en het is geen uitzondering. Weet iemand hoe het kan dat dit soort Open Issues zo lang openstaan en waarom er eigenlijk überhaupt een driver uitkomt met zoveel Open Issues?
+2Marctraider
@JKL-NL16 maart 2021 22:45
Dat dit uberhaupt nog een issue is is nog veel beschamender imho.

We hebben nu al sinds Vista era desktop compositing (dwm) en nog zijn er talloze problemen hiermee, ook icm. *sync technologie, refresh rates en multi monitor setups.

Echt van de zotte.

Ik snap echt wel dat er zoveel hardware combinaties zijn maar API's, abstraction layers en universele standaarden zouden dit gewoon moeten voorkomen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Marctraider op 16 maart 2021 22:47]

+1JKL-NL
@Marctraider16 maart 2021 23:23
Het is inderdaad beschamend, daarom ben ik ook zo benieuwd naar wat erachter zit, wat er gebeurd waardoor dit soort dingen gebeuren.

Helaas vrees ik dat het antwoord daarop niet simpel is omdat het ontwikkelen van grafische stuurprogramma's een heel complex proces is...
0Xfade
@Marctraider17 maart 2021 01:02
Hoe is dit een beschamend probleem? Dit is iets wat in heel specifieke toepassingen, wellicht enkel met multi monitor setup, met een video draaiend op 1 monitor met comments open op de andere voor kan komen. Wie heeft hier nou echt last van als je een beetje scrolt op de pagina waar je de video toch niet eens kan zien omdat je de comments zit te kijken?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Xfade op 17 maart 2021 01:02]

0JKL-NL
@Xfade17 maart 2021 09:45
Nee, het gaat niet om of een gebruiker last heeft van een bepaalde bug of niet, het gaat erom dat als je een product aflevert, dat het dan gewoon hoort te werken en dat die bug überhaupt niet bestaat.

[Reactie gewijzigd door JKL-NL op 17 maart 2021 09:46]

0C-Gate
@Xfade17 maart 2021 10:24
Je voelt het meteen zodra je nog maar een béétje naar beneden scrolled in de tab met de video. Soms wil je kort even naar de comments en terug naar boven, hierbij is het erg voelbaar en op sommige momenten had ik zelfs audio stutter, wat je niet verwacht op een i7-8700k systeem met een 3080 gpu. En vooral niet dat het op je andere scherm dan gewoon prima werkt. Enkele driver reinstalls & cable swaps / setting resets later dacht ik het opgelost te hebben, maar het kwam willekeurig terug.

Het is vervelend dus, maar niet onwerkbaar. Hopelijk komt er snel een fix.

[Reactie gewijzigd door C-Gate op 17 maart 2021 10:25]

+1MicBenSte
@JKL-NL16 maart 2021 20:36
Soms is de exacte oorzaak moeilijk te achterhalen. Dan kan men wel de fout repliceren maar zelfs met de debugging tools niet de foutveroorzaker achterhalen omdat het een chain is met een onduidelijk begin.

Soms kan men gewoon de fout niet repliceren.

En de hoeveelheid fouten lijkt m.i. nog mee te vallen. Bij veel OSen zijn er veel meer openstaande issues en ik denk dat AMD een vergelijkbare hoeveelheid openstaande problemen heeft.
+1JKL-NL
@MicBenSte16 maart 2021 23:26
Tja, ik wil ook niet suggereren dat dit probleem zich alleen bij nVidia voordoet.

Het gaat me er vooral om dat steeds terugkerende problemen blijkbaar moeilijk zijn om op te lossen vanwege de redenen die je noemt. We kunnen alleen maar hopen dat het snel wordt opgelost.
+1Gijs007
16 maart 2021 20:40
Zucht. Wanneer wordt dit nu eens opgelost:
[G-SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere/Turing GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems using certain higher refresh-rate G-SYNC monitors. [200667566]

Is al sinds oktober 2020 een known issue. Mijn 2080-TI gebruikt met mijn G-SYNC scherm (en dual monitor setup) constant 60 watt.
Dat kost best wat stroom gezien mijn PC ook voor thuiswerken wordt gebruikt.

Volgende keer dat ik de GPU upgrade toch maar rekening mee houden, volgens mij hebben de recente AMD kaarten een lager idle verbruik.
Overigens jammer dat het idle verbruik van multi-monitor setups niet wordt getest in de meeste GPU reviews. Laat staan setups met een "high refresh-rate" en g-sync of FreenSync schermen.
0MicBenSte
@Gijs00716 maart 2021 20:45
Zou voorlopig iig even wachten met een eventuele upgrade.... Momenteel, zeer tot spijt van mijn budget, zijn ongeveer alle kaarten 2-3x over de kop qua prijs.
0Croqy
@Gijs00717 maart 2021 08:45
g-sync uitzetten als je werkt?
0AtlAntA
@Gijs00717 maart 2021 08:55
Dat is nog maar een paar maand geleden opgelost voor de 1080Ti. Dat heeft er voor die gpu bijna 4 jaar ingestaan. En is in sommige gevallen nog niet opgelost. Beide schermen op dezelfde refresh-rate laten draaien kan soelaas bieden..
0computerjunky
@Gijs00717 maart 2021 12:12
Heb je je power beheer op performance of op adaptive staan. Performance vreet namelijk ook stroom in idle.
Mijn 1070 vreet 110 watt in performance en 8 watt in adaptive en er is geen enkel meetbaar verschil in benchmarks of game fps tests ondanks de wat mij betreft onzin verhalen die reviewers en benchmarkers de lucht in slingeren.
0Gijs007
@computerjunky17 maart 2021 13:37
Die stond inderdaad nog op "verkies optimale prestaties". Helaas maakt het wisselen naar adaptief in het idle stroomverbruik niks uit.
+1LongTimeAgo
16 maart 2021 23:25
De VR stotters en asynchronous reprojections voor de RTX 20## en RTX 30## series zijn nog steeds niet opgelost.
Loopt al sinds November 2020.
Volgens Nvidia lijken ze het probleem op t spoor te zijn maar is het niet zo simpel.

Eigenlijk vreemd, want de drivers van begin 2020 hadden er geen last van. Echter... teruggaan naar die drivers werkt niet en kan alleen maar voor meer problemen zorgen.

Bizarre situatie maar het heeft een groot aantal VR gebruikers getroffen.
0BarryS
@LongTimeAgo17 maart 2021 00:42
Jep. Ik heb daardoor ook erg spijt van mijn aanschaf van een RTX 3080. Had ik nu maar geduld gehad en wachten op voorraad op de AMD site voor een 6900 XT. Die schijnen VR zonder problemen te doen. Ik speel nu al maanden geen VR meer en heb het VR SimRacen ook even op een laag pitje gezet, is gewoon niet te doen nu met de RTX 3080.
0Toine1
@BarryS17 maart 2021 09:17
voor de il2 VR gamers kan ik mededelen dat heel die nieuwe AMD 6000 series niet goed werkt,
Dus het is geheel afhankelijk van de game, mijn advies is ook oriënteer je voordat je een game/Vkaart koopt eerst op de forums van de nog te kopen game.
0Mel33
@BarryS17 maart 2021 09:22
Kan je daar je geld voor terugkrijgen en die kaart terugsturen?. Wat heb je er aan als je geen vr kan spelen
0ourplayground
@BarryS17 maart 2021 12:59
Ben ik toch benieuwd welke race sim je speelt, ik heb echt 0 problemen met iRacing namelijk.. Dirt2.0 doet het ook goed..
0BarryS
@ourplayground17 maart 2021 13:26
Een HP Reverb G2 als VR headset, en speel ACC en Automobilista 2. Maakt niet uit welke settings hoog of laag, maar er zijn heel veel stutters en ASW issues. Maar dat is ook aanwezig in simpele games als BeatSaber. Dat is ook vrijwel onspeelbaar met heel veel stutters en framedrops tussendoor. Het is niet mijn setup, heb een high end systeem. En het is ook niet de resolutie van de G2 al zet ik deze op 25 procent van de resolutie blijven de stutters. Is echt driver gerelateerd. Reddit en nVidia forums staan er ook vol van.
0ourplayground
@BarryS17 maart 2021 22:13
Ah ok. Ik heb ook de G2 icm een 3070 heb ik geen probleem met de eerder genoemde games. Ook HL Alyx geen problemen op 100% in steamvr.
Alle games die jij speelt speel ik dan weer niet, dus lastig om te vergelijken.
0BarryS
@ourplayground18 maart 2021 12:25
Even nieuwsgierig.. HL Alyx heeft dus bij mij ook stotter. Draai jij Intel of AMD?
0ourplayground
@BarryS18 maart 2021 13:22
AMD 5800
0BarryS
@ourplayground18 maart 2021 14:18
Ik een 3900x... Zou dat zo veel verschil maken..... Ik hoop het niet haha. Wil nog niet upgraden.
0Chrissie98
@BarryS19 maart 2021 13:16
Als ik VR wil spelen op mijn RTX 3070 moet ik in taskmanager alle processen die de videokaart monitoren stoppen. Als ik dit niet doe heb ik ook heel veel stutters en lage framerates in VR.

'Tis niet echt een oplossing sinds ik dit na elke restart moet doen, maar hierdoor kan ik wel weer VR spelen. Wellicht helpt dit bij jou ook.
0jentlt1
16 maart 2021 20:49
Als ze nou ook eens voor mn 2070 super dat geflicker als ik alt tab uit mn spelletje oplossen...
Het knippert constant naar mn game en weer terug of zie ik weer alleen de taskbar knipperen..

Het gekke is wel dat als ik whatsapp typ oid de focus wel daar blijft staan ondanks dat ik dus mn game voor me heb staan
0Marctraider
@jentlt116 maart 2021 22:49
Klinkt niet als een driver maar een focus issue. (Of focus assist functie mss)

Verder kan je altijd nog met full screen optimizations per game klooien (mits geen DX12/Vulkan)
0jentlt1
@Marctraider17 maart 2021 02:23
Fullscreen... Dat wil ik nou net niet haha. Nieuwe driver lijkt opgelost te hebben so far hoezeee
0AmigaWolf

16 maart 2021 20:57
[Supreme Commander/Supreme Commander 2]: The games experience low FPS. [3231218]
Letterlijk driver updates uitbrengen voor spellen die 14 en 11 jaar oud zijn, zo als Supreme Commander en Supreme Commander 2, dat is wel heel bijzonder.

[Reactie gewijzigd door AmigaWolf op 16 maart 2021 20:57]

0Mel33
@AmigaWolf16 maart 2021 21:03
Das idd heel bijzonder want er spelen maar 300 tot 400 op een dag, en dan specifiek op nvidia kaart nog buiten beschouwing gelaten
https://steamcharts.com/app/40100

Misschien veel inhouse nvidia gamers die dit spelen :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mel33 op 16 maart 2021 21:08]

0AmigaWolf

@Mel3316 maart 2021 21:26
Das idd heel bijzonder want er spelen maar 300 tot 400 op een dag, en dan specifiek op nvidia kaart nog buiten beschouwing gelaten
https://steamcharts.com/app/40100

Misschien veel inhouse nvidia gamers die dit spelen :)
Ja, heel erg apart.
0ferdinand
@AmigaWolf16 maart 2021 21:43
Letterlijk driver updates uitbrengen voor spellen die 14 en 11 jaar oud zijn, zo als Supreme Commander en Supreme Commander 2, dat is wel heel bijzonder.
Nee. Ze hebben dat spel kapot gemaakt met een driver update. Kan nu al 3 maanden niet updaten. Hopen dat ze binnenkort weer kunnen zorgen dat hij werkt. Maar nu dus nog kapot met drivers boven de 457.
0AmigaWolf

@ferdinand16 maart 2021 21:48
Ok, ja dat is vervelend, maar dan nog apart dat ze voor zo weinig mensen die het nog spellen het weer in orde proberen te maken.
0ferdinand
@AmigaWolf16 maart 2021 21:56
Ok, ja dat is vervelend, maar dan nog apart dat ze voor zo weinig mensen die het nog spellen het weer in orde proberen te maken.
Eh ik zie dat toch anders. Ik speel nog regelmatig spellen van de jaren 80,90,00 en vind het compleet normaal dat die ook gewoon blijven werken. Iemand daar heeft gewoon gigantisch geblunderd.
0bytemaster460
@AmigaWolf16 maart 2021 22:05
Lijkt me toch heel normaal. Als je een bepaalde applicatie van begin af aan niet ondersteunt is het logisch dat je er niets aan hoeft te doen, maar als je iets dat wel werkte met een update onbedoeld stuk hebt gemaakt, moet je het gewoon repareren,
0Mel33
@bytemaster46016 maart 2021 22:16
Maar wat ons dus verbaast is dat dit wel aangepakt wordt, maar een game van 60€ En 1mil gamers heeft, soms lang eenzelfde probleem heeft.

Kudos voor dat ze een oudje weer laten leven.

Low fps fix was natuurlijk een simpele oplossing wss.
Maar het viel gewoon op.
0bytemaster460
@Mel3317 maart 2021 09:14
Dan moeten we eerst meer details weten. Het kan zijn dat het ene door één persoon in een ochtend kan worden opgelost terwijl voor het andere een heel team 3 maanden kost.
0Haay
@ferdinand17 maart 2021 09:22
Het probleem zit in de d3d_WindowsCursor welke voor die trage FPS zorgt.

Als je Supreme Commander Forged Alliance speelt via de Forged Alliance Forever (FAF) community dan kun je de "nVidia fix" mod gebruiken welke bij aanvang van elke game die d3d_WindowsCursor uitschakelt en na afloop van de game het automatisch weer inschakelt. Dit is een work-around waarmee je wel de laatste nVidia drivers kunt gebruiken en toch normaal SupCom kunt spelen. :)

https://forum.faforever.c...er-performance-problem/65

https://www.reddit.com/r/...idia_driver_46079_causes/
0ferdinand
@Haay17 maart 2021 12:30
Het probleem zit in de d3d_WindowsCursor welke voor die trage FPS zorgt.

Als je Supreme Commander Forged Alliance speelt via de Forged Alliance Forever (FAF) community dan kun je de "nVidia fix" mod gebruiken welke bij aanvang van elke game die d3d_WindowsCursor uitschakelt en na afloop van de game het automatisch weer inschakelt. Dit is een work-around waarmee je wel de laatste nVidia drivers kunt gebruiken en toch normaal SupCom kunt spelen. :)

https://forum.faforever.c...er-performance-problem/65

https://www.reddit.com/r/...idia_driver_46079_causes/
Top! Thanks. Ik mag je niet modden maar je krijgt een +1
0Marctraider
@AmigaWolf16 maart 2021 22:50
Tja hoe je het ook wend of keert, aanpassingen in een driver kunnen altijd regression hebben op (oudere) games.

Eigenlijk is een driver nooit niet perfect zolang er nieuwe games, windows builds en gpu architecturen uitkomen.
0LongTimeAgo
@AmigaWolf16 maart 2021 23:29
Er is een hele grote Forged Alliance Forever (FAF) community die nog altijd enorm actief is. Niet alleen via Steam.
0Coder71
16 maart 2021 21:08
Nog steeds microstutters met de vr? Komend weekend weer eens een keer testen. Heb wel spijt dat ik een index heb gekocht.
0LongTimeAgo
@Coder7116 maart 2021 23:27
Yep nog steeds. Op mijn RTX2070 met Rift S is het ook nog steeds drama. Terwijl het voor november 2020 bij mij prima/perfect werkte.
0Dnomyar96
@Coder7117 maart 2021 08:49
Oh, wist niet eens dat dit een ding was. Dat verklaard wel waarom ik met truck simulator nu zoveel stutter. Vroeg me al af waar dat door kwam, want dat was niet altijd zo.
0Wasp
@Coder7117 maart 2021 09:07
Ik zit en blijf vooralsnog even op driver 457.30 hangen, deze gaat nog wel lekker in VR.
0LongTimeAgo
@Wasp17 maart 2021 11:31
Houden zo. Want eenmaal upgrade naar een latere en dan weer downgraden naar een eerdere zal je probleem alleen maar verergeren.
Ik heb 'noodgedwongen' mijn perfecte 442.50 driver destijds geupgrade naar die driver voor Cyberpunk 2077 en sindsdien kon ik geen VR meer fatsoenlijk doen. CP2077 draaide uiteraard bij die upgrade wel 3 x beter.
0INF3RN040
16 maart 2021 21:29
Ik heb sinds de laatste updates enorm last van dev error 5673 op modern warfare ,ik hoop dat het opgelost is...
1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True