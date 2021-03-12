Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 21.1.3 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

Today we move ahead with the firmware UI and API rework as we are happy with the new user experience. You will also notice the new plugin conflict dialog which will report that plugins have been installed previously but not registered in the configuration. This can be easily amended by reseting the local conflicts, which essentially accepts the current plugin configuration as the new default.

The HAProxy plugin was updated to version 3.0. This release marks the switch to the HAProxy 2.2 release series, which may result in incompatible changes for some users. Many new features were also added, including the possibility to update SSL certificates in runtime. These features should be considered experimental. We encourage everyone to install this version in a test environment before using it in production. As usual, please have a look at the plugin changes and report bugs on GitHub.