Sony heeft eerder voor haar PXW-Z280 handheld camcorders nieuwe firmware uitgebracht met 4.00 als het versienummer. Deze kunnen in 4K 50p/60p beeldmateriaal opnemen, en bevatten een 1/2" back-illuminated-Exmor-R-3CMOS-sensor en een ingebouwde lens met een bereik van 30,3 tot 515mm waarmee de optische zoom op 17x komt te liggen. De beknopte lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:
Contents of update 4.00
Contents of update 3.20
- Support for RTMP/RTMPS streaming.
- HDR function name change
- The name of a Paint >HDR Paint Setting menu item and settings have been changed.
- “SR Live for HDR” metadata support
- SDR Gain and other key parameters can now be recorded simultaneously to a file as metadata. These key parameters can be also be embedded in the SDI output.
- VF simple SDR display when shooting HDR
- When shooting mode is set to HDR mode, it is now possible to display a simplified converted SDR.
- Improved network security and stability.
Contents of update 3.10
- The handle zoom speed setting can now be set at a slower fixed speed than before.
- Improved performance and improved operating stability.
- Improved that auto focus may be slow when the iris is squeezed
- Others
Contents of update 3.00
- When using the network function, setting a password is now mandatory.
- Increased the number of items covered by Network Reset.
- The initial screen when the backup battery is discharged is now displayed correctly.
- Multi Interface Shoe newly supports digital audio interface that enables high-quality sound transmission using the wireless microphone UWP-D21/D22/D26 and SMAD-P5 adaptor and status display on the view finder.
- Adds menu items for File Transfer of high resolution clips and proxy clips at the thumbnail display.
