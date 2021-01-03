De vijfde release candidate van Wine versie 6.0 is verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.657 titels. Sinds de derde release candidate zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Bug fixes only, we are in code freeze. Bugs fixed in 6.0-rc5 (total 21): 21987: Acrobat 7 tryout installer complains: "This Postscript Driver or Windows Platform (Win9x/Me) not supported" (winspool.drv missing level 8/global default printer settings handling)

38166: Heroes of Might and Magic V performance issue: severe fps drop on certain maps

41593: Molot VST 0.3.1 UI: some knobs are not rendered

43852: Monkey Island Special Edition Collection: White screen and crash when starting Monkey1.exe

44243: Spire and Serum VST plugins using Direct2D render very slowly

44367: Multiple applications need d2d FillEllipse/DrawEllipse implementation (OP-X PRO II VST)

44454: Windows Media Encoder 9 refuses to install

44574: Microsoft Office 2013 client area is rendered black (Direct2D)

45096: MPC-HC 1.7.13 displays a message box: "Error creating EVR Custom renderer", "DXVA2CreateDirect3DDeviceManager9 failed"

47770: Waves Central plugin installation fails

47824: Remote Life 1.2 demo terminates with 'Cannot load library nw_elf.dll'

48142: shell32:appbar tests fail on some Windows 10 machines

49010: ilok license manager: doesn't connect to the activation server as in 4.0.2

49356: Saya No Uta (a.k.a. The Song of Saya) crashes when launching

49771: ntdll:exception causes an unhandled segmentation fault

50241: Vertical Text in NL5 schematic doesn't display correctly

50304: Control-C exits winedbg instead of stopping the inferior

50397: dlls/d3dcompiler_43/tests/hlsl_d3d11.c: error: unknown field ‘Texture2D’ specified in initializer

50408: wineboot crash to due getaddrinfo() returning NULL ai_canonname

50420: Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition crashes on startup

50423: dlls/devenum/mediacatenum.c: | function ‘property_bag_Read’ | error: unknown field ‘cPins2’ specified in initializer Bugs fixed in 6.0-rc4 (total 29): 24116: Cannot save game in Rainblood: Town of Death

25409: Windows Live Essentials for XP installer crashes

27229: printf() newline missing with multibyte strings

31942: Microsoft Office 2003 and Office 2003 Editions Resource Kit installers crash on startup

32061: Guild Wars: Launcher hangs sometimes

39731: Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag crashes

40430: Multiple NVIDIA installers abort due to failure to process xml config (PhysX 9.x, GeForce Now, GeForce Experience 3.x, RTX Voice)

41298: Battlefield 3 crashes during loading

41450: timestamp is missing from some debug messages

43329: Multiple applications fail to get selected path after double click last path element in IFileDialog2 folder selection dialog (Wargaming.net Game Center, Adobe DNG Converter 10.x/11.x)

43412: World of Warships: CEF screens cannot be displayed

44185: DragonAgeOrigins autorun.exe crash inside winegstreamer

44538: Tales of Zestiria doesn't start

45950: RedMon 1.9 (Redirection Port Monitor) does not work (missing support for monitors providing the MONITOR2 interface)

48587: httpapi tests are broken on Windows 8

49143: RTF Editor does not support cyrillic letters using MS Sans Serif Font

49347: Settlers III: mouse not working on start screen, game entry and statistics screen after a game, if "Automatically capture the mouse in full-screen windows" is on in winecfg

49493: Children Of Morta stays at blue stars screen after starting game.

49545: Current working directory reset to "/" executing a winegcc/wineg++ compiled program

49563: Adobe DNG converter 12.4 crashes after upgrade to Wine 5.12

49650: Bunch of Heroes (Steam) hangs with a black screen at startup

49683: Kingdom Come Deliverance crashes

49782: Elite Dangerous Horizons: crashes with wine64 5.16

49789: Tina 11 Demo crashes when run in a 64-bit prefix

50126: Writing VT_UI8 property type to a stream is not currently supported

50291: World of Warcraft Classic Fails to Close Cleanly

50354: Team Fortress 2 crashes during loading

50373: Touhou Shinpiroku trial terminates immediately

50378: dlls/amstream/tests/amstream.o error: unknown field ‘dwBitMasks’ specified in initializer