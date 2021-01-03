Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Wine 6.0 RC 5

Wine logo (75 pix) De vijfde release candidate van Wine versie 6.0 is verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.657 titels. Sinds de derde release candidate zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release:
  • Bug fixes only, we are in code freeze.
Bugs fixed in 6.0-rc5 (total 21):
  • 21987: Acrobat 7 tryout installer complains: "This Postscript Driver or Windows Platform (Win9x/Me) not supported" (winspool.drv missing level 8/global default printer settings handling)
  • 38166: Heroes of Might and Magic V performance issue: severe fps drop on certain maps
  • 41593: Molot VST 0.3.1 UI: some knobs are not rendered
  • 43852: Monkey Island Special Edition Collection: White screen and crash when starting Monkey1.exe
  • 44243: Spire and Serum VST plugins using Direct2D render very slowly
  • 44367: Multiple applications need d2d FillEllipse/DrawEllipse implementation (OP-X PRO II VST)
  • 44454: Windows Media Encoder 9 refuses to install
  • 44574: Microsoft Office 2013 client area is rendered black (Direct2D)
  • 45096: MPC-HC 1.7.13 displays a message box: "Error creating EVR Custom renderer", "DXVA2CreateDirect3DDeviceManager9 failed"
  • 47770: Waves Central plugin installation fails
  • 47824: Remote Life 1.2 demo terminates with 'Cannot load library nw_elf.dll'
  • 48142: shell32:appbar tests fail on some Windows 10 machines
  • 49010: ilok license manager: doesn't connect to the activation server as in 4.0.2
  • 49356: Saya No Uta (a.k.a. The Song of Saya) crashes when launching
  • 49771: ntdll:exception causes an unhandled segmentation fault
  • 50241: Vertical Text in NL5 schematic doesn't display correctly
  • 50304: Control-C exits winedbg instead of stopping the inferior
  • 50397: dlls/d3dcompiler_43/tests/hlsl_d3d11.c: error: unknown field ‘Texture2D’ specified in initializer
  • 50408: wineboot crash to due getaddrinfo() returning NULL ai_canonname
  • 50420: Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition crashes on startup
  • 50423: dlls/devenum/mediacatenum.c: | function ‘property_bag_Read’ | error: unknown field ‘cPins2’ specified in initializer
Bugs fixed in 6.0-rc4 (total 29):
  • 24116: Cannot save game in Rainblood: Town of Death
  • 25409: Windows Live Essentials for XP installer crashes
  • 27229: printf() newline missing with multibyte strings
  • 31942: Microsoft Office 2003 and Office 2003 Editions Resource Kit installers crash on startup
  • 32061: Guild Wars: Launcher hangs sometimes
  • 39731: Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag crashes
  • 40430: Multiple NVIDIA installers abort due to failure to process xml config (PhysX 9.x, GeForce Now, GeForce Experience 3.x, RTX Voice)
  • 41298: Battlefield 3 crashes during loading
  • 41450: timestamp is missing from some debug messages
  • 43329: Multiple applications fail to get selected path after double click last path element in IFileDialog2 folder selection dialog (Wargaming.net Game Center, Adobe DNG Converter 10.x/11.x)
  • 43412: World of Warships: CEF screens cannot be displayed
  • 44185: DragonAgeOrigins autorun.exe crash inside winegstreamer
  • 44538: Tales of Zestiria doesn't start
  • 45950: RedMon 1.9 (Redirection Port Monitor) does not work (missing support for monitors providing the MONITOR2 interface)
  • 48587: httpapi tests are broken on Windows 8
  • 49143: RTF Editor does not support cyrillic letters using MS Sans Serif Font
  • 49347: Settlers III: mouse not working on start screen, game entry and statistics screen after a game, if "Automatically capture the mouse in full-screen windows" is on in winecfg
  • 49493: Children Of Morta stays at blue stars screen after starting game.
  • 49545: Current working directory reset to "/" executing a winegcc/wineg++ compiled program
  • 49563: Adobe DNG converter 12.4 crashes after upgrade to Wine 5.12
  • 49650: Bunch of Heroes (Steam) hangs with a black screen at startup
  • 49683: Kingdom Come Deliverance crashes
  • 49782: Elite Dangerous Horizons: crashes with wine64 5.16
  • 49789: Tina 11 Demo crashes when run in a 64-bit prefix
  • 50126: Writing VT_UI8 property type to a stream is not currently supported
  • 50291: World of Warcraft Classic Fails to Close Cleanly
  • 50354: Team Fortress 2 crashes during loading
  • 50373: Touhou Shinpiroku trial terminates immediately
  • 50378: dlls/amstream/tests/amstream.o error: unknown field ‘dwBitMasks’ specified in initializer

Cyberpunk 2077 op Wine

Versienummer 6.0 RC 5
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris
Website Wine HQ
Download https://www.winehq.org/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

03-01-2021 • 15:51

03-01-2021 • 15:51

11 Linkedin

Bron: Wine HQ

Reacties (11)

+1Ryaka
4 januari 2021 08:58
Even een oproep aan de Wine gebruikers, prefereren jullie PlayOnLinux of Winetricks om je games te draaien onder wine? Ben aan het kijken om de boel om te gooien van Windows naar Linux, maar geraak soms echt wel vast in de Wine Config van wat oudere (niet altijd gekende en dus gesupporteerde) games.
+1mdgf
@Ryaka4 januari 2021 10:21
Ik gebruik altijd steam voor steamgames en lutris voor non-steam games.

Ik ben nog geen games tegengekomen die niet op lutris staan (maar ik heb ook geen al te obscuur spul geinstalleerd).

Playonlinux is gelijkaardig aan lutris, winetricks heeft daar weinig mee te maken, maar veel lutris scripts gebruiken under-the-hood winetricks.

Wat ik handig vind aan lutris is dat de scripts leesbare yaml zijn, zodat je die gemakkelijk zelf kunt aanpassen als je zelf wil prutsen (ik heb dit nog maar 2 keer tegengekomen dat het niet out of the box werkte, freelancer en playstation now), geen idee hoe het met playonlinux zit.

[Reactie gewijzigd door mdgf op 4 januari 2021 10:27]

+1Jogai
@Ryaka4 januari 2021 10:25
Ik heb de nieuwe versie's van oude games opnieuw aangeschaft via steam in de hoop dat dit beter zou werken, maar de 1e kostte me al wel wat geexperimenteer voordat het draaide. In elk geval kan je via steam compatibilty wel de runtime kiezen. Zie ook eerdere reacties onder oude wine artikelen zoals : Magic Power in 'downloads: Wine 6.0 RC 1'
+1himlims_
@Ryaka4 januari 2021 13:44
winetricks is te veel handwerk; playonlinux/lutris is 'de' oplossing voor win32 gaming icm linux os, zij geven (soms) opdracht aan wintetricks voor uitvoer.
+1Jerie
@Ryaka4 januari 2021 18:40
Lutris. Want gebruik Wine momenteel met name voor gaming.
+1Amanoo
@Ryaka5 januari 2021 02:37
Lutris, en af en toe start ik via Lutris in een bepaalde bottle weer winetricks om iets gedaan te krijgen. En uiteraard Steam voor de games die daar gewoon te verkrijgen zijn.
+1JBVisual
3 januari 2021 16:22
Heeft wine 6.xx grote verbeteringen ten opzichte van wine 5.xx?
+1rbr320
@JBVisual3 januari 2021 16:38
Niet per se. De ontwikkelaars van Wine hebben een tijd geleden besloten om ieder jaar met een nieuw versienummer te beginnen. Wine 5.22 was dus de laatste uitgave van Wine in 2020, nu het 2021 is komen ze met Wine 6, waarvan overigens de eerste release candidates al eind 2020 uit kwamen.

Dat gezegd hebbende, de ontwikkeling van Wine gaat hard dus als je op zoek bent naar specifieke bugfixes of gewoon betere performance dan is een nieuwere versie van Wine meestal beter.
+1himlims_
@rbr3204 januari 2021 10:30
dat 'wine versie'-gedoe (ene build is beter dan andere voor win32 toepassing). Maakt een tool als "Lutris" verschillende wijn flessen per software/game. Daardoor kan je prima 10 verschillende wijn flessen op je systeem hebben staan. Ik hoef er niet meer over na te denken welke build/fork moet hebben, dat gaat via de centrale database van Lutris, bijv. cyberpunk Ideaal. (pol/play on linux, is ook zo'n tool)

[Reactie gewijzigd door himlims_ op 4 januari 2021 10:32]

+1rbr320
@himlims_4 januari 2021 13:39
Lutris is inderdaad een zegen wat betreft het beheren van verschillende versies van Wine met specifieke patch-sets voor specifieke applicaties. Ik gebruik het overigens zeer weinig omdat het grootste deel van de games die ik speel native voor Linux zijn. Daarnaast gebruik ik hoofdzakelijk Steam waarin de sporadische Windows game via Proton gedraaid wordt. Lutris gebruik ik dus eigenlijk alleen maar voor Starcraft 2 momenteel.
+1Eonfge
@JBVisual3 januari 2021 17:52
Best wel
Among the many changes that have built up in this year's Wine 5.xx development releases include a lot of continuing Vulkan improvements, Unicode 13 support, a lot of PE conversion work, better GDB proxy support for debugging, the Direct3D Vulkan back-end still forming as an alternative to the Direct3D to OpenGL path, better WebSocket API support, an initial version of the Webdings font, support for AVX registers, sRGB color profile support, and many other enhancements. There have also been many low-level additions and fixes for helping 2020 Windows game releases and software like the new Microsoft Flight Simulator. It will be interesting to see what more lands over the next roughly two weeks to squeeze into the Wine 6.0 release.
https://www.phoronix.com/...Wine-6.0-Starts-Two-Weeks

