De vijfde release candidate van Wine versie 6.0 is verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.657 titels. Sinds de derde release candidate zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What's new in this release:
Bugs fixed in 6.0-rc5 (total 21):
- Bug fixes only, we are in code freeze.
Bugs fixed in 6.0-rc4 (total 29):
