Software-update: PowerToys 0.29.3

PowerToys logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft een nieuwe versie van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10. Op dit moment zijn er nog maar een klein aantal programma's in de verzameling, waaronder FancyZones, Windows key shortcut guide, PowerRename, PowerToys Run en Keyboard Manager. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Release v0.29.3

This is patch release to fix two bugs 0.29.0 we deemed important for stability based on user feedback. 0.29.1 and 0.29.2 were internal tested but not publicly released.

  • #8808 - FancyZone zones would occasionally not appear. This was caused by two uninitialized variables. During testing, there was a race condition so we missed it. Our push on adding in additional code analysis tools will hopefully catch these types of bugs.
  • #8787 - PowerRename would throw regex errors when it shouldn't. We removed the error dialog for now and will add in a more targeted error catching block at a later time.

Release v0.29.0

General

  • Bug report tool and improved logging.
  • Various localization improvements.
  • CodeQL added. Triggered via a cron timer twice a day.
  • "How to use" docs moved to https://docs.microsoft.com/windows/powertoys/
    • This will allow the community to do direct PRs against those documents

ARM64 Progress

  • .NET Core upgrade for code bases the PowerToys team controls is complete. We still have two external dependencies that are .NET Framework that need to be updated.

Color Picker

  • General bug fixes
  • Added ability to provide the name of the color at parity with Office and WinUI Color Picker.

FancyZones

  • Allows to use Windows Snap on desktops that don't have a layout applied and for apps that are in the excluded list.
  • Bug fixes

PowerToys Run

  • Improved performance
  • PT Run now supports accented characters.

Installer

  • Option to extract the MSI from the .exe for enterprise scenarios and more options to do unattended installations.
  • Removed toast notifications during installation.

PowerToys

Versienummer 0.29.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys/releases/tag/v0.29.3
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 30-12-2020 06:12
5 • submitter: jpkhakv221999

30-12-2020 • 06:12

5 Linkedin

Submitter: jpkhakv221999

Bron: Microsoft

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
-1505+13+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Orthodroom
30 december 2020 11:16
Nog steeds niet die Videoconferentie-functie? Jammer, want dat lijkt mij wel handig.
+1simplemouse
@Orthodroom30 december 2020 11:36
Je kan de preview versie installeren daar zit het in.
0Atheistus
@Orthodroom30 december 2020 11:36
Waarom zou je dat willen?
Heb je geen Telegram, Duo, Jitsi, Meet, Teams, 8x8 of desnoods Zoom?
+1Creesch
@Atheistus30 december 2020 12:24
Dat is dan ook niet wat deze functie inhoud :) Het is een mute functie waarmee je via een simpele toetsenbord combinatie zowel je microfoon en camera kan uitzetten tijdens videbellen. Zie ook deze pagina.

Voor mijn microfoon heb ik nu een andere applicatie draaien en ik vind het zelf ideaal aangezien ik nu met dezelfde toetsenbord combinatie in elke app eenvoudig mijn microfoon kan muten met als bijkomend voordeel dat ik niet de app zelf in de voorgrond hoeft te hebben (Zoals bij teams het geval is).
0Atheistus
@Creesch30 december 2020 12:59
Oh oké, mute dus. :)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

