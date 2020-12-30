Microsoft heeft een nieuwe versie van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10. Op dit moment zijn er nog maar een klein aantal programma's in de verzameling, waaronder FancyZones, Windows key shortcut guide, PowerRename, PowerToys Run en Keyboard Manager. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Release v0.29.3

This is patch release to fix two bugs 0.29.0 we deemed important for stability based on user feedback. 0.29.1 and 0.29.2 were internal tested but not publicly released.

#8808 - FancyZone zones would occasionally not appear. This was caused by two uninitialized variables. During testing, there was a race condition so we missed it. Our push on adding in additional code analysis tools will hopefully catch these types of bugs.

#8787 - PowerRename would throw regex errors when it shouldn't. We removed the error dialog for now and will add in a more targeted error catching block at a later time.

Release v0.29.0

General

Bug report tool and improved logging.

Various localization improvements.

CodeQL added. Triggered via a cron timer twice a day.

"How to use" docs moved to https://docs.microsoft.com/windows/powertoys/ This will allow the community to do direct PRs against those documents



ARM64 Progress

.NET Core upgrade for code bases the PowerToys team controls is complete. We still have two external dependencies that are .NET Framework that need to be updated.

Color Picker

General bug fixes

Added ability to provide the name of the color at parity with Office and WinUI Color Picker.

FancyZones

Allows to use Windows Snap on desktops that don't have a layout applied and for apps that are in the excluded list.

Bug fixes

PowerToys Run

Improved performance

PT Run now supports accented characters.

Installer