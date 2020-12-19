Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: moOde audio player 7.0.0

moOde audio player logo (79 pix)Versie 7.0 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreide muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden opgeslagen op het lokale netwerk, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten afspelen. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Library
  • Radio view with sort/group, favorites and metadata
  • Enhanced Folder view with cover art and advanced search
  • Artist list includes Performers, Conductors, Album Artists
  • Option to select the key used to differentiate albums
  • Option to include the comment tag
  • Multiple occurrences of Genre, Artist, Performer, Conductor included
  • Performance improvements loading and rendering
  • Higher resolutions for thumbnail generator
  • Advanced search and filtering engine
MPD
  • Version 0.22.3
  • Selective resampling and Custom SoX recipes
  • SoX 705.6 and 768 kHz sample rates
  • Auto-shuffle 3.10.0 with Track and Album modes
  • Resource options for buffer, playlist, and input cache size
DSP
  • 12-band Parametric EQ for AutoEQ headphone equalizing and room correction
  • Support for up to 384K rate for DDDAC1794 NOS
  • CamillaDSP and ALSA cdsp plugin for testing
Playback
  • Albums played directly if already in the Queue
  • Context menu items for Add next, Play next
  • Include Add next, Play next in list of "One touch actions"
  • Option to display thumbnails in the Queue
  • Option for Renderer backdrop (Cover or Backdrop image)
  • Option to choose the search site used for Artist, Album lookup
  • Now Playing EQ style icon for the Queue and Library
  • HD badging aded to Playbar, CoverView amd Playback
  • More tags added to the Extra metadata Appearance option
  • Show numeric volume level on the Playbar
  • Option to show mapped dB volume in the knob
Maintenance
  • Auto-configure expanded to include most settings
  • Moodeutl options for Export/Import all settings
Components
  • Bluez-alsa 3.0.0 w/SBC XQ
  • Librespot-dev-6a4bc83
  • Squeezelite 1.9.7-1270
  • Upmpdcli 1.5.1
This release is based on RaspiOS Buster Lite 10.6 (2020-12-02) and Linux kernel 5.4.77 build #1371. Refer to the Release Notes for more information.
moOde audio player
Versienummer 7.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Moode Audio
Download http://moodeaudio.org/forum/showthread.php?tid=3265
Bestandsgrootte 1,47GB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

19-12-2020 • 14:56
Submitter: bitlab

19-12-2020 • 14:56

33 Linkedin

Submitter: bitlab

Bron: Moode Audio

Reacties (33)

-Moderatie-faq
-133033+111+23+30Ongemodereerd22
Wijzig sortering
+2vinz98
19 december 2020 19:17
Nog een tip: Je moet hem eerst point to point verbinden en dan aan je Ethernet/wifi hangen. Wanneer je succesvol verbonden bent, maak dan ff een fotootje van het ip adres. Scheelt je uren ploegen in je DHCP lijst
+2blazez
@vinz9819 december 2020 20:03
Of in je DHCP server een DHCP reservering op Mac adres van je pi doen. Dan weer je altijd welk tipadres je op moet zoeken. Erg handig als je wat aan het spelen bent met verschillende pi toepassingen
+1rolfkoster
19 december 2020 16:25
Hopelijk kan deze nieuwe versie beter de concurrentie aan met Volumio. Ik heb een maand of twee geleden een week test gedraaid met mo0de en daar kwam ik het volgende tegen: USB audio kreeg ik niet aan de praat met mijn DAC(Cambridge audio DAC magic 100), Spotify connect kon soms geen verbinding krijgen en moest daarvoor rebooten en na een uur of twee beginnen radio streams te haperen.
Doordat ik deze problemen graag wou oplossen heb ik geprobeerd een kijkje te nemen onder de motorkap maar heb na veel zoeken niet gevonden wat ik zocht.

Voor veel mensen zou dit waarschijnlijk heel goed kunnen werken, maar ik houd het zelf liever bij Volumio. Dat project is ook alles behalve perfect maar heeft een grotere community en lijkt daardoor beter te werken.
+1mr32
@rolfkoster19 december 2020 16:52
Ik heb met de radio geen moeite eigenlijk. Hij staat geregeld 8 uur op een dag een webstream af te spelen, zonder enige hapering! Hij draait bij mij überhaupt mega stabiel, zonder enkele crash, reboot of wat dan ook.
+1rolfkoster
@mr3219 december 2020 17:27
Volumio is niet altijd even stabiel (loopt nogal eens vast), maar werkt na wat kleine aanpassingen wel met mijn apparatuur. Een goed werkende vervanger zou voor mij erg prettig zijn aangezien er bijna de hele dag muziek aan staat tegenwoordig, dus ik zal in de komende vakantie eens beter kijken naar Mo0de
@bitlab Hij was bij mij wel zichtbaar in ALSA maar verder niet in de interface van Mo0de, ik zal eens kijken of hij in de andere USB audio mode wel zichtbaar is en een bitrate weergeeft op de voorkant.
Ik zal dan ook eens kijken of een RPI 4 vs 3 nog verschil maakt.
+1bitlab
@rolfkoster19 december 2020 18:11
Je had het waarschijnlijk al gevonden, maar even voor de zekerheid; Bij de audio settings kan je alleen I2S devices kiezen, deze op none zetten. En dan bij de MPD setting output device hoort in de drop down je USB DAC te verschijnen.
0Falco
@mr3219 december 2020 19:04
Bij mij ook volumio nog wel eens issues met verbinden of vastlopers. Bij MoOde is het allemaal rock solid tot dusver. Draai het nu een paar maanden
+1bitlab
@rolfkoster19 december 2020 16:37
Jammer dat bij jou USB het niet deed; ik draai mijn test systeem met een Cambridge DacMagic Plus en dat gaat out-of-the-box prima.
Heb je toevallig nog gekeken of de dac met alsacap wel zichtbaar was ?
+1freshy98
@rolfkoster19 december 2020 16:49
Wat is er zoveel beter aan dan Volumio?
0Falco
@freshy9819 december 2020 19:01
Ik vind het geluid marginaal beter, maar vooral veel stabieler. Volumio liep nog wel eens vast of iets werkte niet. Dat heb ik met MoOde nog niet gehad. Vooral Spotify werkt stuk stabieler, nog nooit gehad dat ik met Spotify connect geen verbinding kreeg met MoOde. Dat gebeurde met volumio wel zeer regelmatig.
0freshy98
@Falco19 december 2020 19:05
Ik gebruik geen audio streaming diensten, dus die ervaring heb ik helemaal niet.

Momenteel gebruik ik Volumio nog te weinig dat ik stabiliteits problemen heb gemerkt.

Daarnaast gebruik ik een Khadas VIM3L met Toneboard, en voor zover ik snel even zag ondersteund MoOde die niet.
0koelpasta
19 december 2020 19:25
768 kHz sample rates
Really? |:(
0bitlab
@koelpasta19 december 2020 20:15
RaspiOS als I2S bus master gaat niet verder niet dan 192kHz, moOde 7 heeft een patch om deze op 384kHz te krijgen.

Maar de 768 kHz is bedoelt voor USB DACs als de Topping D90, dan kan de interne oversampling uit en ik dacht ook de interne filters uit bij de D90.

[Reactie gewijzigd door bitlab op 19 december 2020 20:16]

+2koelpasta
@bitlab20 december 2020 14:31
Maar de 768 kHz is bedoelt voor USB DACs als de Topping D90, dan kan de interne oversampling uit en ik dacht ook de interne filters uit bij de D90.
Dank voor de uitleg. Als ik het goed begrijp is het bronmateriaal dan niet 768kHz?
Wat is er dan mis met de interne oversampling van de DAC in dat apparaat? De engineers van die DAC IC snappen hun eigen design toch wel? |:( :)

Dit is precies hetzelfde gedoe als met 32 bits audio. Analoge electronica doet ong. 20 bits aan signaal-ruis verhouding en bijna geen enkele schakeling haalt 24 bits aan signaal-ruis verhouding (wat een 144dB verschil tussen sinaal en ruis voorstelt). Nog veel erger is dat de zogenaamde 'HD Audio' muziek eigenlijk nooit verder komt dan -80dB (dus 16 bits CD kwaliteit waarvan 2 bits dither zijn) maar meestal meer richting -60dB zit met zn ruisbodem. Volslagen idioot om die informatie in 32 bits op te slaan en/of af te spelen.

Overigens is de oversampling en filtering in dit geval hetzelfde. Voor het verkrijgen van de hogere samplerate wordt een interpolatiefilter gebruikt. Dat filteren moet ergen gebeuren en normaal doet het DAC IC dat voor je.
Dit moet nu (in het geval van 768kHz) door de RPi gedaan worden i.p.v. door het DAC IC.
Dan moet je er dus op vertrouwen dat de player de muziek op een juiste manier oversampled. Je gaat er dan van uit dat je RPi beter kan filteren dan je DAC. Maar die kan het al zo goed dat de DAC zn specs haalt, terwijl ondertussen de analoge electronica om het DAC IC heen die kwaliteit helemaal niet haalt. Het is dus nutteloos om te proberen de specs van de DAC te verbeteren door het uit handen nemen van het oversamplen terwijl er zo veel meer mis is met de analoge keten buiten de DAC.

Om het allemaal eens in perspecief te plaatsen, de speakers, de kamer en de positie van de speakers en de luisteraar in die kamer waarin geluisterd wordt heeft vele ordes van grootte meer invloed op het geluid dan welke sample rate of bit diepte dan ook. Iets minder heftig, maar nog steeds ordes van grootte verschil met de DAC qua vervorming zijn de versterkers die de speakers aandrijven. Met name speakers zijn vreselijk non-lineair.
En het wordt nog gekeer als je ziet dat audiofielen vaak kiezen voor een setup met een 'sound' |:( .
Het soort van subtiliteiten waarmee ze denken te spelen door het reconstructiefilter te veranderen zitten enorm diep begraven in de 'sound' van hun keten. Het analoge en acoustische gedeelte vervormt aanzienelijk maar daar hebben ze kennelijk nooit problemen mee. Alsof iemand bakken met geld uitgeeft om een klein flaggetje boven op de toren van Pisa precies recht te maken en dan claimt dat de toren er beter van wordt.
0vinz98
@koelpasta19 december 2020 19:34
En de shell is ook nog eens geschreven in PHP. Dus mod en CSS er lekker op los!
Heb voor zoveel vrijheid een donatie die kant op gedaan, steun deze gast!

[Reactie gewijzigd door vinz98 op 19 december 2020 19:35]

0Videopac
@koelpasta19 december 2020 20:07
[...]

Echt? |:(
Totaal overbodig, inderdaad.
+1vinz98
19 december 2020 15:07
Ideaal programma om van een Pi met audiohat bv een oude radio op te knappen. Het ondersteunt ook beeldscherm, touchscreen, inputknoppen enz enz. Je kunt écht alles instellen.

Ik had hiervoor Volumio en dat was totaal geen succes, nu al bijna een jaartje zeer tevreden en ga van drie naar vijf audioapparaten in huis, bye Sonos!

[Reactie gewijzigd door vinz98 op 19 december 2020 18:21]

0Falco
19 december 2020 20:55
Wat ik overigens wel mis is dat MoOde niet automatisch de cover art van muziek op een USB schijf ophaalt.

Dat doet volumio dan wel weer keurig.

Of zie ik ergens een optie over het hoofd?
+1bitlab
@Falco19 december 2020 21:13
Bij optie 'cover search priority' kan je kiezen tussen embedded of cover art file.
0Falco
@bitlab20 december 2020 21:49
Bedankt, maar ik bedoel eigenlijk dat MoOde de audio scant en dan de juiste cover art van internet haalt.

Die functie heb ik nog niet gevonden in MoOde.
0vinz98
@Falco19 december 2020 21:17
Ze hebben een waanzinnig goed forum waar je dit kunt melden, dan zit het er in de volgende update in.

Overigens heb ik nog een vraag, wanneer een digitale audiostream naar USB wordt omgezet dan krijg je timing problemen vanwege de verschillende transport systemen, dan valt het geluid even weg. Heb jij in dat apparaat van jou? Ik geloof dat dat de reden voor een Hat was namelijk. Geen timingproblemen.
0bitlab
@vinz9819 december 2020 21:55
De meeste USB DACs werken asynchroon. Om timing problemen te omzeilen, geeft de DAC hierbij de timing aan.

Bij een HAT als I2S bus slave ben je afhankelijk van de I2S timing van de Pi en je deze staat niet bekend als erg goed. Veel HATs werken dan ook als een I2S bus master waarbij de Pi slave is. Of gebruiken een reclocker om de timing op te poetsen.
0TrekVogel
19 december 2020 18:32
Interessant, misschien toch maar eens kijken of dit mijn audio oplossing wordt. Er is genoeg keuze voor de Pi op dit gebied, maar tot nu toe is nog niets helemaal ideaal.
0vinz98
19 december 2020 18:35
Je hebt minimaal een Pi 3 nodig, heb met dat nanodingetje getest maar daar kun je echt alleen een deurbel van maken zo ongeveer.

Heb het oa buiten hangen bij mn hottub. Het is headless daar dus je typt op je mobiel het ip adres in (dns van interne adressen pikt Android niet, foei Google) en ploep je hebt opeens een afstandsbediening. Dus mn meisje of ik kan even wat anders opzetten of het geluid wat harder zetten.
Er hangen alleen twee speakertjes en het ding is connected via de wifi. Dus alleen stroom nodig. Ideaal.

Het werkt trouwens ook met Webdav. Gewoon een Linux programma draaien wat inlogt met password op je cloud opslag en je hebt terabytes die je weg kunt streamen. Jammer dat de gratis Stack die Webdav ondersteunt er niet meer is.

Je kunt ook een mapje op je Linux of Windows bak sharen en dat als NAS in de player openen.
Dan heb ik mn eigen muziek in 24 bit, Spotify en 1000den radiostations. No one can beat that!

[Reactie gewijzigd door vinz98 op 19 december 2020 18:53]

0Anoniem: 100386
19 december 2020 18:40
Vraag, kan deze.speler de hdmi out voor audio.gebruiken? Of is een dac nodig?

En; Doet deze speler hi rez of multichannel audio (evt. Qobuz of tidal)?
0Falco
@Anoniem: 10038619 december 2020 18:56
Ik kan het niet testen want ik heb geen versterker om HDMI geluid te proberen, maar het is wel een van de output mogelijkheden.

Hmmm, kan helaas geen plaatje als bewijs invoegen....

Hi rez via upnp volgens de site;
Qobuz and Tidal access via UPnP

[Reactie gewijzigd door Falco op 19 december 2020 18:58]

0vinz98
@Anoniem: 10038619 december 2020 19:10
Ja dat werkt gewoon via de HDMI out van je PI, het is wel zo dat de audioprocessor niet zo geweldig is op de Pi wanneer je de audiojack gebruikt. Vandaar dat iedereen een Hat gebruikt, en die Hats er tenslotte ook zijn.

Dank Falco. voor de update. Dus alleen maar voordelen!

[Reactie gewijzigd door vinz98 op 19 december 2020 20:40]

0Falco
@vinz9819 december 2020 20:00
De audio processor van de RPi wordt helemaal niet gebruikt als je via HDMI of USB uitstuurt.

Ik stuur de audio via USB naar mijn Peachtree audio versterker en dat gaat fantastisch, tot high resolution audio aan toe.

Ideaal, helemaal geen hat nodig en top geluid.
0Falco
19 december 2020 19:06
Misschien even als tip, kijk even naar het setup script zodat je geen stappen over slaat. Wat veel herstarts tussendoor, maar als je dit volgt werkt het wel goed.

https://github.com/moode-...blob/master/www/setup.txt
0bitlab
@Falco19 december 2020 20:01
Gelukkig hoef je niet al die vermelde herstarts te doen. Bij een verse instalatie doe ik meestal maar 1 herstart aan het eind.

Tevens kan je je systeem voor een groot deel automatisch installeren :
Op SD card staat een boot partitie met het bestand terug moodecfg.ini.default. Customize deze en kopier het bestand naar moodecfg.ini.
0DARKLORD
19 december 2020 20:32
Ik heb het hele rijtje wel gehad ondertussen de afgelopen twee jaar.
- volumio
- runeaudio
- moode
- balenasound
- https://github.com/nicokaiser/rpi-audio-receiver/

etc etc.. Maar aan alles mankeert wel iets... de laatste link is zo kaal mogelijk alles installeren. maar dan werkt de playlist in spotify weer niet. alles greyed out.

nu weer terug naar moode wat eigenlijk nog wel het beste werkte :) het belangrijkste is spotify en bluetooth.
1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

