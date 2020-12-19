Versie 7.0 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreide muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden opgeslagen op het lokale netwerk, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten afspelen. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Library
MPD
- Radio view with sort/group, favorites and metadata
- Enhanced Folder view with cover art and advanced search
- Artist list includes Performers, Conductors, Album Artists
- Option to select the key used to differentiate albums
- Option to include the comment tag
- Multiple occurrences of Genre, Artist, Performer, Conductor included
- Performance improvements loading and rendering
- Higher resolutions for thumbnail generator
- Advanced search and filtering engine
DSP
- Version 0.22.3
- Selective resampling and Custom SoX recipes
- SoX 705.6 and 768 kHz sample rates
- Auto-shuffle 3.10.0 with Track and Album modes
- Resource options for buffer, playlist, and input cache size
Playback
- 12-band Parametric EQ for AutoEQ headphone equalizing and room correction
- Support for up to 384K rate for DDDAC1794 NOS
- CamillaDSP and ALSA cdsp plugin for testing
Maintenance
- Albums played directly if already in the Queue
- Context menu items for Add next, Play next
- Include Add next, Play next in list of "One touch actions"
- Option to display thumbnails in the Queue
- Option for Renderer backdrop (Cover or Backdrop image)
- Option to choose the search site used for Artist, Album lookup
- Now Playing EQ style icon for the Queue and Library
- HD badging aded to Playbar, CoverView amd Playback
- More tags added to the Extra metadata Appearance option
- Show numeric volume level on the Playbar
- Option to show mapped dB volume in the knob
Components
- Auto-configure expanded to include most settings
- Moodeutl options for Export/Import all settings
This release is based on RaspiOS Buster Lite 10.6 (2020-12-02) and Linux kernel 5.4.77 build #1371. Refer to the Release Notes for more information.
- Bluez-alsa 3.0.0 w/SBC XQ
- Librespot-dev-6a4bc83
- Squeezelite 1.9.7-1270
- Upmpdcli 1.5.1