Versie 7.0 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreide muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden opgeslagen op het lokale netwerk, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten afspelen. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Library Radio view with sort/group, favorites and metadata

Enhanced Folder view with cover art and advanced search

Artist list includes Performers, Conductors, Album Artists

Option to select the key used to differentiate albums

Option to include the comment tag

Multiple occurrences of Genre, Artist, Performer, Conductor included

Performance improvements loading and rendering

Higher resolutions for thumbnail generator

Advanced search and filtering engine MPD Version 0.22.3

Selective resampling and Custom SoX recipes

SoX 705.6 and 768 kHz sample rates

Auto-shuffle 3.10.0 with Track and Album modes

Resource options for buffer, playlist, and input cache size DSP 12-band Parametric EQ for AutoEQ headphone equalizing and room correction

Support for up to 384K rate for DDDAC1794 NOS

CamillaDSP and ALSA cdsp plugin for testing Playback Albums played directly if already in the Queue

Context menu items for Add next, Play next

Include Add next, Play next in list of "One touch actions"

Option to display thumbnails in the Queue

Option for Renderer backdrop (Cover or Backdrop image)

Option to choose the search site used for Artist, Album lookup

Now Playing EQ style icon for the Queue and Library

HD badging aded to Playbar, CoverView amd Playback

More tags added to the Extra metadata Appearance option

Show numeric volume level on the Playbar

Option to show mapped dB volume in the knob Maintenance Auto-configure expanded to include most settings

Moodeutl options for Export/Import all settings Components Bluez-alsa 3.0.0 w/SBC XQ

Librespot-dev-6a4bc83

Squeezelite 1.9.7-1270

Upmpdcli 1.5.1 This release is based on RaspiOS Buster Lite 10.6 (2020-12-02) and Linux kernel 5.4.77 build #1371. Refer to the Release Notes for more information.