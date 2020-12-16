Versie 10.0.7 van Tor Browser is uitgekomen. Tor staat voor The Onion Router en is een netwerk dat gebruikt kan worden om redelijk anoniem over internet te surfen. Al het tcp-verkeer van gebruikers wordt langs verschillende Tor-routers geleid, waarna het voor de ontvanger vrijwel niet meer mogelijk is om na te gaan wie de oorspronkelijke verzender was. Binnen het Tor-netwerk is die informatie nog wel aanwezig, zodat antwoorden, uiteraard ook weer via het stelsel van routers, uiteindelijk weer op de juiste plek aankomen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

This release updates Firefox for desktops to 78.6.0esr and Firefox for Android to 84.1.0. This release includes important security updates to Firefox for Desktop, and similar important security updates to Firefox for Android.

Note: This update is not available on Google Play at this time because the update was rejected during the review process. We are appealing the rejection and working with Google so this update is available as soon as possible.

The full changelog since Desktop and Android Tor Browser 10.0.6 is:

Update HTTPS Everywhere to 2020.11.17

Bug 40166: Disable security.certerrors.mitm.auto_enable_enterprise_roots

Bug 40176: Update openssl to 1.1.1i

Update Firefox to 78.6.0esr

Update Firefox to 84.1.0

Update NoScript to 11.1.6