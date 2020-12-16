Versie 10.0.7 van Tor Browser is uitgekomen. Tor staat voor The Onion Router en is een netwerk dat gebruikt kan worden om redelijk anoniem over internet te surfen. Al het tcp-verkeer van gebruikers wordt langs verschillende Tor-routers geleid, waarna het voor de ontvanger vrijwel niet meer mogelijk is om na te gaan wie de oorspronkelijke verzender was. Binnen het Tor-netwerk is die informatie nog wel aanwezig, zodat antwoorden, uiteraard ook weer via het stelsel van routers, uiteindelijk weer op de juiste plek aankomen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
New Release: Tor Browser 10.0.7
This release updates Firefox for desktops to 78.6.0esr and Firefox for Android to 84.1.0. This release includes important security updates to Firefox for Desktop, and similar important security updates to Firefox for Android.
Note: This update is not available on Google Play at this time because the update was rejected during the review process. We are appealing the rejection and working with Google so this update is available as soon as possible.
The full changelog since Desktop and Android Tor Browser 10.0.6 is:All Platforms
Windows + OS X + Linux
- Update HTTPS Everywhere to 2020.11.17
- Bug 40166: Disable security.certerrors.mitm.auto_enable_enterprise_roots
- Bug 40176: Update openssl to 1.1.1i
Android
- Update Firefox to 78.6.0esr
Linux
- Update Firefox to 84.1.0
- Update NoScript to 11.1.6
Build System
- Bug 40226: Crash on Fedora Workstation Rawhide GNOME
- All Platforms
- Android
- Bug 40128: Allow updating Fenix allowed_addons.json
- Bug 40140: Create own Gradle project
- Bug 40155: Update toolchain for Fenix 84
- Bug 40156: Update Fenix and dependencies to 84.0.0-beta2
- Bug 40163: Avoid checking hash of .pom files
- Bug 40171: Include all uniffi-rs artifacts into application-services
- Bug 40184: Update Fenix and deps to 84.1.0