Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 457.30 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave voegt ondersteuning toe voor de RTX 3060 Ti en daarnaast zijn er natuurlijk ook weer enkele problemen verholpen. De complete release notes staan hieronder:
Gaming Technology
Fixed Issues in this Release
- Includes support for the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU.
Windows 10 Open Issues
- [NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU]: Blue-screen crash may occur upon waking from sleep. [3173027]
- [Freestyle/Ansel]: After launching and then closing Star Wars: Squadrons, Freestyle/Ansel stops working on supported games. [3154362]
- [Chrome Browser]: Blue-screen crash may occur while playing or browsing videos from the Chrome browser. [200668076]
- [Notebook]: The Lenovo Y740 notebook displays corruption after waking from sleep. [3178279]
- [Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game. [3152190]
- [G-SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems using certain higher refresh-rate G-SYNC monitors. [200667566]
- [Freestyle][Vulkan apps]: With the freestyle filters applied, a blue-screen crash occurs when pressing [Alt+Tab] while running Vulkan applications. [200667477]
- [Sunset Overdrive]: The game may display random green corruption if Depth of Field is enabled from in-game settings. [2750770]
- [Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]
- [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
- When setting the refresh rate higher than 100Hz, the color format switches from RGB to ycbcr422. [3053990]
- [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]