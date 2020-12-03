Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 457.51 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 457.30 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave voegt ondersteuning toe voor de RTX 3060 Ti en daarnaast zijn er natuurlijk ook weer enkele problemen verholpen. De complete release notes staan hieronder:

Gaming Technology
  • Includes support for the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU.
Fixed Issues in this Release
  • [NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU]: Blue-screen crash may occur upon waking from sleep. [3173027]
  • [Freestyle/Ansel]: After launching and then closing Star Wars: Squadrons, Freestyle/Ansel stops working on supported games. [3154362]
  • [Chrome Browser]: Blue-screen crash may occur while playing or browsing videos from the Chrome browser. [200668076]
  • [Notebook]: The Lenovo Y740 notebook displays corruption after waking from sleep. [3178279]
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • [Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game. [3152190]
  • [G-SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems using certain higher refresh-rate G-SYNC monitors. [200667566]
  • [Freestyle][Vulkan apps]: With the freestyle filters applied, a blue-screen crash occurs when pressing [Alt+Tab] while running Vulkan applications. [200667477]
  • [Sunset Overdrive]: The game may display random green corruption if Depth of Field is enabled from in-game settings. [2750770]
  • [Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]
  • [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
  • When setting the refresh rate higher than 100Hz, the color format switches from RGB to ycbcr422. [3053990]
  • [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]

Versienummer 457.51 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Bestandsgrootte 619,44MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

03-12-2020 04:50
submitter: akaash00

03-12-2020 • 04:50

+1duikje
3 december 2020 16:02
Hoop dat deze driver het probleem van de onderstaande error oplost:
The description for Event ID 14 from source nvlddmkm cannot be found. Either the component that raises this event is not installed on your local computer or the installation is corrupted. You can install or repair the component on the local computer.

If the event originated on another computer, the display information had to be saved with the event.

The following information was included with the event:

\Device\000000bf
0000(0000) 00000000 00000000

The message resource is present but the message was not found in the message table

Er zijn veel meer Nvidia RTX 3xxx gebruikers die hier last van hebben een flink aantal in combinatie met blue screens en met name in chrome bij het bladeren door Youtube video's, bij mij blijft het beperkt tot een korte freez van het systeem en dan het kennelijk opnieuw opstarten van nvlddmkm en kan ik weer gewoon verder met browsen met de bovenstaande error in het log.
+1star-saber
3 december 2020 16:07
Doet zich ook voor op de 2080ti hier.soms een bsod met reboot. Soms driver reset
+1EdwinB
3 december 2020 17:04
Na een berg shit met vorige drivers blijf ik maar even op de 452.06 WHQL zolang er geen issues ontstaan. Alles erna is 100% gericht op de RTX3xxx serie en lijkt de stabiliteit voor de RTX2xxx serie van ondergeschikt belang.
0Bkim
3 december 2020 18:08
Denk dat deze drivers mijn 980ti op het niveau van de 3080ti kan brengen

