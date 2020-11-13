Versie 5.5 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In versie 5.0 is onder meer de overstap naar Python 3 gemaakt, zijn er diverse verbeteringen in de e-bookviewer aangebracht en is er nu ook een dark mode voor de e-bookviewer en contentserver. In versie 5.5 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features Support the calibre:// URL scheme.Clicking on calibre:// URLs can be used to have calibre perform various actions. For details, see this page.

Viewer: Show calibre:// URL for current book in the Goto->Location panel.

Edit book: Add an action to the right click menu for tabs to close tabs to the right of the current tab. Closes tickets: 1902518.

Add ability to copy tag, publisher and author in Book details panel by right-clicking. Closes tickets: 1902413.

Annotations browser: Add a context menu for common actions. Closes tickets: 1902326.

Annotations browser: Show a dot for highlights with notes. Closes tickets: 1899839.

Edit book: Saved searches panel: Allow copying the current saved search to the regular search panel by clicking the Export button. Closes tickets: 1902227.

Windows: Fix command line arguments not working for the portable.exe launchers

Viewer: back and forward buttons on the mouse now trigger the back and forward actions.

Option to mark all books with annotations/bookmarks. Closes tickets: 1902313.

Various minor improvements to how keyboard focus is handled in the Tag browser. Bug fixes Edit book: Fix regression in calibre 5 that caused an error when managing user dictionaries. Closes tickets: 1903294.

Viewer: Fix previous/next buttons iterating over removed bookmarks. Closes tickets: 1903831.

Welcome wizard: Fix changing the language causing a empty folder to be created. Closes tickets: 1903825.

Viewer: Fix regression causing custom shortcuts with shift key pressed not working. Closes tickets: 1903699.

Viewer: In dark mode when showing images with transparency in the popup use a light background color as most images are designed with a light background color in mind. Closes tickets: 1903423.

Fix a regression in the previous release that broke conversion of DJVU files. Closes tickets: 1903428.

Metadata edit: "Set to Undefined" button missing on integer columns. Closes tickets: 1903363.

Entry remains underlined in Tag Browser after clearing filter. Closes tickets: 1903086.

XML Catalogs: Fix languages field missing. Closes tickets: 1902126.

Fix a regression that broke loading of third party plugins that are encoded in an encoding other than UTF-8.

macOS: Fix viewer not responding to cmd+c to copy text by default.

Windows: Fix sending email on computers with non-ASCII computer names. Improved news sources Spectator Magazine