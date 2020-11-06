Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.51.0

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.51 uitgebracht en uitgebreide informatie over die uitgave is op deze pagina te vinden, dit is de aankondiging:

October 2020 (version 1.51)

Welcome to the October 2020 release of Visual Studio Code. As announced in the October iteration plan, we focused on housekeeping GitHub issues and pull requests as documented in our issue grooming guide.

We also worked with our partners at GitHub on GitHub Codespaces, which ended up being more involved than originally anticipated. To that end, we'll continue working on housekeeping for part of the November iteration.

During this housekeeping milestone, we also addressed several feature requests and community pull requests. Read on to learn about new features and settings.

Reacties

+1pk128934
6 november 2020 12:24
Voor diegenen die de licentie niet OK vinden die MS aan hun binaries hangt:
https://vscodium.com/
Is ook al geupdate naar 1.51.0
+1Martinspire
@pk1289346 november 2020 12:56
Wat is er met de licentie aan de hand dan?
+2pk128934
@Martinspire6 november 2020 13:25
Het is niet dezelfde licentie als de MIT source code licentie. Daarom gaf ik ook aan: "Voor diegenen die de licentie niet OK vinden". Het hoeft niet voor iedereen te gelden.
0RandyNL
@Martinspire6 november 2020 13:04
Er wordt geen telemetrie naar MS verzonden.
+1gas0line
@RandyNL6 november 2020 13:09
Telemetrie kan je gewoon uitzetten.
+1watercoolertje
@RandyNL6 november 2020 13:38
Het ging toch over de licentie, daar heeft die telemetrie natuurlijk niks mee te maken :D
0Loller1
@RandyNL6 november 2020 13:09
Dat doet Code ook niet als je het uitzet.
0Loller1
@pk1289346 november 2020 13:09
"Hey ik vertrouw deze multi-national die langs alle kanten in de gaten wordt gehouden en die openlijk zegt wat wel en niet mogelijk is niet per de licentie. Laat ik een willekeurig persoon's thuis-gecompileerde versie gebruiken waarvan ik absoluut geen benul heb of er mee geknoeid is of niet."

Stop nouw toch eens met die zever over VSCodium. Om er nog wat extra ironie op te gooien raden ze je op Windows aan gebruik te maken van WinGet, wat eenzelfde licentie gebruikt.
+1farlane
@Loller16 november 2020 13:27
Hey, als er mensen zijn die de MS licentie niet bevalt, wat is er op tegen? Jij kunt toch gewoon de MS versie gebruiken als je wilt?
+1pk128934
@Loller16 november 2020 13:30
Voor sommigen is het wel degelijk belangrijk. Open Source is een middel om vertrouwen op te bouwen. Als je de packager van VSCodium minder vertrouwt dan die van VSCode....Dan is er inderdaad geen reden om op VSCodium over te stappen. Als het andersom is, dan wellicht wel.
En als je Windows gebruikt, is het zowiezo vreemd om VSCodium te gebruiken.
Om het nu allemaal gezever te noemen, dat vind ik toch een beetje kort door de bocht van je.
+1MotorLum
6 november 2020 12:04
Top editor. Extensions maken het leven aangenaam. HTML, CSS , Javascript puike combinatie. Ideaal voor iedereen die wilt leren programmeren. met name omdat de integratie met git optimaal is en diverse online scholen de voorbeelden etc op git posten waardoor het voor de leerling makkelijk is de voorbeelden te importeren en huiswerk in te leveren.
+1rutger_010
@MotorLum6 november 2020 12:07
En de integraties met bv. AWS zijn ook handig!
+1Aduen
@rutger_0106 november 2020 12:12
WSL integratie _/-\o_
+1BosGnoom
@Aduen6 november 2020 12:19
Support voor remote armv7 (raspberry pi) development :)
0Ramon
@BosGnoom6 november 2020 15:17
Werkt dat beter dan WSL wat jou betreft? Sneller / betere compatibiliteit oid?
0Mijzelf
@Ramon6 november 2020 15:29
Mis ik iets? Dat zijn toch ongerelateerde zaken?
0BosGnoom
@Ramon6 november 2020 18:49
Geen ervaring met WSL. Lastig op een Fedora systeem...

Als amateur programmeur gebruik ik Raspberry Pi's als servers. Met een editor als deze is het gemakkelijker werken dan met twee terminals via SSH en nano.
0sfranken
@BosGnoom7 november 2020 03:11
Je kunt natuurlijk ook via je filemanager op Fedora je PI's disk mounten (ssh://<username>@<hostname>:<pad>). Kun je elke editor gebruiken die je maar wilt.
0BosGnoom
@sfranken7 november 2020 12:13
Of gewoon via NFS... Nadeel is dan wel dat de code lokaal (op mijn laptop) draait en niet native op de 'Pi.

Heb wel eens heel lang gezocht naar een foutmelding waarom [code]print(f'Iets')[/code] ineens niet meer werkte...
0sfranken
@BosGnoom7 november 2020 13:00
Of gewoon via NFS... Nadeel is dan wel dat de code lokaal (op mijn laptop) draait en niet native op de 'Pi.
NFS is traag en vraagt meer van je CPU op je PI om te doen, dus ik zou sftp/ssh gebruiken. En de code draait dan niet lokaal, maar gewoon op het apparaat waar de files op staan, tenzij je de remote mount lokaal benaderd en via je eigen build-tools oppakt, maar dan kun je net zo goed een git clone naar eigen machine doen 8)7
0Yarisken
@MotorLum6 november 2020 18:11
Voor git, enige manier die ik weet is git installeren. Is er ook , zoals in pycharm, rechtstreekse connectie mogeljjk ?
0sfranken
@Yarisken7 november 2020 13:01
In zowel VS Code als in Atom zit support voor Git rechstreeks ingebakken. Bedoel je dat met "rechtstreekse connectie"?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

