Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.51 uitgebracht en uitgebreide informatie over die uitgave is op deze pagina te vinden, dit is de aankondiging:

Welcome to the October 2020 release of Visual Studio Code. As announced in the October iteration plan, we focused on housekeeping GitHub issues and pull requests as documented in our issue grooming guide.

We also worked with our partners at GitHub on GitHub Codespaces, which ended up being more involved than originally anticipated. To that end, we'll continue working on housekeeping for part of the November iteration.

During this housekeeping milestone, we also addressed several feature requests and community pull requests. Read on to learn about new features and settings.