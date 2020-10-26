Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 20.7.4 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:
OPNsense 20.7.4 released
This release finally wraps up the recent Netmap kernel changes and tests. The Realtek vendor driver was updated as well as third party software cURL, libxml2, OpenSSL, PHP, Suricata, Syslog-ng and Unbound just to name a couple of them.
We would like to thank Sunny Valley Networks for their relentless efforts to bring said Netmap fixes and improvements into FreeBSD.
If you are having trouble with a stuck update try the command sequence below from the root shell or simply reboot from the GUI and rerun the update in case it was not fully carried out yet.
# pkill syslog-ngHere are the full patch notes:
# service syslog-ng restart
- system: switch web GUI address selection to avoid server.bind in IPv6 first case
- system: fix defunct "use default" button on web GUI listen interfaces
- system: signal "auth user changed" when a user is modified via web GUI
- system: replace gateway widget and add proper API endpoint for it
- system: fix reading displayName attribute on LDAP search
- interfaces: change maximum MTU value to 65535 in accordance with RFC 791
- interfaces: update wireless device detection prefixes
- interfaces: lexical sort interface keys for assignments
- firewall: add support for network exclusions in network alias type
- firewall: add NAT information to pfInfo page
- firewall: associated NAT rules missed state keyword
- firewall: allow "or" conditions in live log
- firewall: use pfctl for alias IP check
- dnsmasq: regenerate resolv.conf on save
- dnsmasq: log queries option
- intrusion detection: ignore pkill exit status when performing update
- ipsec: add description to reconfigure action
- unbound: rebuild unbound blacklist download
- unbound: restructure reconfigure so that we always flush config
- backend: add new "config changed" event using syshook structure
- mvc: add a few missing control widgets from log pages
- ui: upgrade moment.js to 2.27.0
- plugins: os-freeradius 1.9.8
- plugins: os-git-backup 1.0
- plugins: os-haproxy 2.25
- plugins: os-stunnel 1.0.2 adds service protocol selector
- src: extended netmap update and driver fixes
- src: netmap tun and lagg support
- src: update Realtek re driver to upstream version 1.96.04
- ports: curl 7.73.0
- ports: libxml2 fixes for CVE-2019-20388, CVE-2020-7595 and CVE-2020-24977
- ports: nss 3.58
- ports: openssl 1.1.1h
- ports: php 7.3.23
- ports: pkg 1.15.10
- ports: radvd patch for dynamic interface shifting index
- ports: sudo 1.9.3p1
- ports: suricata 5.0.4
- ports: syslog-ng 3.29.1
- ports: unbound 1.12.0