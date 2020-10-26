Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 20.7.4 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

This release finally wraps up the recent Netmap kernel changes and tests. The Realtek vendor driver was updated as well as third party software cURL, libxml2, OpenSSL, PHP, Suricata, Syslog-ng and Unbound just to name a couple of them.

We would like to thank Sunny Valley Networks for their relentless efforts to bring said Netmap fixes and improvements into FreeBSD.

If you are having trouble with a stuck update try the command sequence below from the root shell or simply reboot from the GUI and rerun the update in case it was not fully carried out yet.

# pkill syslog-ng

# service syslog-ng restart