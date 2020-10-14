Microsoft heeft een nieuwe versie van PowerToys uitgebracht, een experimentele versie dit maal die een nieuwe video conference utility bevat. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en niet zo lang geleden is Microsoft ook begonnen met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10. Op dit moment zijn er nog maar een beperkt aantal programma's in de verzameling, waaronder FancyZones, Windows key shortcut guide, PowerRename, PowerToys Run en Keyboard Manager. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

This experimental release contains our Video conference mute feature plus everything in our v0.23.2 release. We know we have some issues and we have a master tracking issue - #6246. To find out more about the Video conference mute utility, head over to head to our Video Conference Mute overview.

This release will not be on WinGet due to the driver still prompting for permission during install time.

be on WinGet due to the driver still prompting for permission during install time. This release is on the "Experimental" train, so only prerelease versions will be prompted for updates. If you are running 0.23.x, the next major update for you will be 0.25.

Software/Hardware compatibility:

Camera overlay image:

image dialog doesn't work when running settings as admin

Status toolbar:

it shows always, even when the option to hide it is on

it always use the light theme

always open on startup even when disabled #6396

Microphone:

not all microphones are muted

offer option to select which microphone to mute

Settings UI:

settings info for hotkeys valid modifiers - #6246 (comment)

Fixed possible crash in PowerToys when the module is turned off

Code cleanup:

move VideoConferenceViewModel.cs from Settings.UI to Settings.UI.Lib

move toolbar out of the VideoConferenceSettings

Telemetry: