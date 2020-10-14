Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: PowerToys 0.24.0

PowerToys logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft een nieuwe versie van PowerToys uitgebracht, een experimentele versie dit maal die een nieuwe video conference utility bevat. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en niet zo lang geleden is Microsoft ook begonnen met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10. Op dit moment zijn er nog maar een beperkt aantal programma's in de verzameling, waaronder FancyZones, Windows key shortcut guide, PowerRename, PowerToys Run en Keyboard Manager. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Experimental v0.24.0

This experimental release contains our Video conference mute feature plus everything in our v0.23.2 release. We know we have some issues and we have a master tracking issue - #6246. To find out more about the Video conference mute utility, head over to head to our Video Conference Mute overview.

Things to note
  • This release will not be on WinGet due to the driver still prompting for permission during install time.
  • This release is on the "Experimental" train, so only prerelease versions will be prompted for updates. If you are running 0.23.x, the next major update for you will be 0.25.
Fixed in 0.24

Software/Hardware compatibility:

Camera overlay image:

  • image dialog doesn't work when running settings as admin

Status toolbar:

  • it shows always, even when the option to hide it is on
  • it always use the light theme
  • always open on startup even when disabled #6396

Microphone:

  • not all microphones are muted
  • offer option to select which microphone to mute

Settings UI:

  • settings info for hotkeys valid modifiers - #6246 (comment)
  • Fixed possible crash in PowerToys when the module is turned off

Code cleanup:

  • move VideoConferenceViewModel.cs from Settings.UI to Settings.UI.Lib
  • move toolbar out of the VideoConferenceSettings

Telemetry:

  • add telemetry for settings

PowerToys

Versienummer 0.24.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys/releases/tag/v0.24.0
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

14-10-2020 • 15:40

14-10-2020 • 15:40

Update-historie

04-05 PowerToys 0.58.0 0
09-04 PowerToys 0.57.2 6
31-03 PowerToys 0.57.0 0
08-03 PowerToys 0.56.2 17
01-03 PowerToys 0.56.1 3
12-02 PowerToys 0.55.2 6
03-02 PowerToys 0.55.1 2
01-02 PowerToys 0.55.0 2
12-01 PowerToys 0.53.3 0
06-01 PowerToys 0.53.1 10
Reacties (4)

+2Rinaldootje
14 oktober 2020 16:14
Dit is een pre-release en nog niet beschikbaar op de reguliere github locatie.
Deze is wel hier te downloaden
+1Technomania
@Rinaldootje14 oktober 2020 21:04
Als dit een pre-release is waarom staat de Releasestatus dan op Final?

(misschien een stomme vraag)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Technomania op 15 oktober 2020 10:11]

+1batjes
@Technomania15 oktober 2020 10:01
Waarschijnlijk vanwege het volgende:
This release is on the "Experimental" train, so only prerelease versions will be prompted for updates. If you are running 0.23.x, the next major update for you will be 0.25.
0Jerie
@batjes15 oktober 2020 15:21
Huh, de oneven zijn stable branch? Recalcitrante Microsoft.

