Microsoft heeft een vijfde update voor versie 16.7.0 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. Hieronder is te vinden welke verbeteringen Microsoft heeft doorgevoerd in deze versie:
In this Release of Visual Studio 2019 version 16.7.5
- Incorrect code gen on ARM64 with vector math (DirectXMath.h)
- Faulty type casts : VS.2019 V16.7.1, native C++
- C++ builds with Windows SDK 8.1 fail after upgrade to Visual Studio 16.7
- With VC++ 16.7 ABI change in vtable.
- fatal error C1001: Internal compiler error with 16.7.0
- CET/EHCONT Exception handling metadata is broken in vcruntime140.dll. This fix may have an increased chance of requiring a reboot of the machine in order to install an updated VC++ Redistributable package.
- PGO switch MEMMAX seems not respected
- [19.26.28900] New compiler causing possible bad codegen
- Code analysis crashed with buffer underflow
- Fixed a bug in the C++ compiler when importing classes with methods containing a combination of default arguments and [params] / [ParamArray] argument list.