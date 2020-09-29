Versie 26.0 van OBS Studio is uitgekomen. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource en crossplatform software bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. In versie 25 van OBS Studio is onder meer ondersteuning toegevoegd voor spellen die op Vulkan draaien. De belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen die in versie 26.0 zijn aangebracht zijn heironder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

New Features and Additions Windows: Added Virtual Camera, allowing you to use the OBS output as a camera in other apps on your computer. Support for other operating systems will be added in future versions when they're ready

Added a Source Toolbar to allow easy access to relevant controls for the currently selected source. The toolbar can be toggled via the View Menu -> Source Toolbar

Added media controls to allow controlling playback of media/VLC sources on the source toolbar when a media source, VLC source, or slideshow source is selected

Added a new noise suppression method to the Noise Suppression filter, RNNoise, which is an AI-based noise suppression method with significantly better results for voice than the pre-existing method (Speex)

Added the ability to take screenshots of the previews, sources, or scenes with hotkeys

Added a log viewer when going to the Help menu -> Logs -> View Log menu item

Added a percentage toggle checkbox to the volume controls in advanced audio properties

Added more audio capture support for BSD operating systems

Added the option to disable antialiasing for text sources

Added a right-click context menu option to projectors to make a specific projector always on top of other windows Improvements/Tweaks QSV Encoder: Improved performance when running OBS on an Intel GPU and simplified various options

The cursor will now change to reflect your action (dragging edges or sources) when editing items in the preview

Improved the interface of transitions dock

Increased the update rate of the level meters in the audio mixer from 30Hz to 60Hz for improved smoothness and responsiveness

Media sources using remote URLs will now automatically try to reconnect when disconnected

Added a "Defaults" button to the script dialog to reset script properties to defaults

Added a right-click context menu when clicking on scripts to allow opening the script file location or reloading specific scripts

The auto-configuration dialog will now use standard/common resolutions when selecting what resolution you’d like to use

The VLC source’s playlist property can now be reordered by dragging and dropping items within it

Projectors associated with specific monitors will now be deleted when the monitor is disconnected from the system

You can now use slashes in the recording name format and prefix prefixes/suffixes to automatically create directories when recording or making replays

Improved performance and accuracy of the LUT filter

The default audio sample rate is now 48khz instead of 44.1khz

NVENC: Added a more friendly warning that will show up if you are using an outdated NVIDIA driver

Windows: The program will now show a list of command line options in a dialog box if started with the --help or -h command line parameters

macOS: Added support for several more virtual audio drivers to be selected as desktop audio capture devices in audio settings

Image sources will no longer check for changes or try to load an image while hidden

The minimum canvas resolution is now 8x8 to prevent issues where this could be rounded to zero causing OBS to fail to start

The settings window can now be closed with the ESC key

macOS window capture no longer shows windows which aren't relevant to capture Bug Fixes Windows: Fixed an issue where loss of certain devices could cause a crash with window capture

Windows: Fixed a bug where an inactive UWP app (such as Calculator) could be selected for window capture, but would still fail to capture even after being unminimized

Windows: Fixed a flaw where capturing Chrome-based programs with Window Capture might fall back and capture other Chrome-based programs unintentionally

Windows: Fixed the auto updater always launching OBS as administrator after a successful update

Windows: The auto updater now works correctly if the OBS user and administrator user are different accounts

Linux: Fixed an issue where the browser source could crash when browsing files

Linux: Fixed an issue with “always on top” sometimes not working with projectors

Linux: Fixed an issue where cameras using V4L2 would not respond correctly to pan/tilt controls

Linux: Fixed an issue where a user’s preferred language could not be detected correctly

macOS: Fixed an issue where “always on top” windows would not always be on top

macOS: Fixed an issue where certain prompts didn’t have a default action for keyboard users

macOS: Fixed a memory leak which could cause a crash after extended use

macOS: Fixed an issue where resizing a multiview window could cause a crash

Fixed a bug where pressing the rename shortcut while editing a scene name would reset the edit state

Fixed a bug where the system tray icon could appear even though it was disabled in settings

Fixed a bug where you could get two save confirmation dialogs in a row when exiting the filter/properties

Fixed various bugs and stability issues with Vulkan capture

Fixed a bug where starting recording or the replay buffer could resize the main window

Fixed a bug where media sources hotkeys would not work correctly in Studio Mode’s preview

Fixed an issue that allowed “Paste (Duplicate)” for scene sources, resulting in strange bugs

Fixed an issue where the volume meters in the audio mixer would appear to be clipping when docks were moved

Fixed an issue where the right edge of certain JPEG and movie files could be incorrectly rendered

Fixed an issue where groups would not be selected/deselected correctly

Fixed a hang that could occur when streaming with certain streaming services (caused by certain RTMP status values)

Fixed an issue where scene collections which used similar names with different symbols could overwrite one another

Fixed a bug where CoreAudio audio encoder would not work with 4.0 audio correctly

Fixed a crash when a hotkey to play/pause was used on a media source with an invalid or blank file

Fixed a bug where the “Start Streaming” button could become blank under certain circumstances

Fixed a bug where a changed theme get stuck if the user exited the settings dialog with the

Fixed a bug where filters would be deleted on sources that had their plugins removed

Fixed a bug where hotkeys could repeat when held down

Fixed a bug where unnamed sources would show up in the hotkeys settings

Fixed a bug where services wouldn't be ordered properly when showing all services

Fixed an issue where the automatic scene switcher tool wouldn't detect some windows

Fixed a bug where the Stats dock would steal focus from the main window

Fixed a tearing issue for certain codecs (such as ProRes) when using FFmpeg output

Fixed a bug with the SRT output to make it compliant with ETR 290 Level 1 recommendations (rewrite of srt output)

Fixed a bug where the last frame of a media source could be visible briefly when restarting playback

Fixed a bug where you could not capture programs using executable names beginning with “time”

Fixed a crash with certain AJA devices

Fixed a memory leak when dragging and dropping stuff on to OBS to create sources

Fixed a memory leak and crash on shutdown when scenes were reordered

Fixed the script_path() script function causing memory corruption

Fixed camera controls on Linux video devices not working