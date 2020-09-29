Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: OBS Studio 26.0

OBS Studio logo (79 pix)Versie 26.0 van OBS Studio is uitgekomen. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource en crossplatform software bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. In versie 25 van OBS Studio is onder meer ondersteuning toegevoegd voor spellen die op Vulkan draaien. De belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen die in versie 26.0 zijn aangebracht zijn heironder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

New Features and Additions
  • Windows: Added Virtual Camera, allowing you to use the OBS output as a camera in other apps on your computer. Support for other operating systems will be added in future versions when they're ready
  • Added a Source Toolbar to allow easy access to relevant controls for the currently selected source. The toolbar can be toggled via the View Menu -> Source Toolbar
  • Added media controls to allow controlling playback of media/VLC sources on the source toolbar when a media source, VLC source, or slideshow source is selected
  • Added a new noise suppression method to the Noise Suppression filter, RNNoise, which is an AI-based noise suppression method with significantly better results for voice than the pre-existing method (Speex)
  • Added the ability to take screenshots of the previews, sources, or scenes with hotkeys
  • Added a log viewer when going to the Help menu -> Logs -> View Log menu item
  • Added a percentage toggle checkbox to the volume controls in advanced audio properties
  • Added more audio capture support for BSD operating systems
  • Added the option to disable antialiasing for text sources
  • Added a right-click context menu option to projectors to make a specific projector always on top of other windows
Improvements/Tweaks
  • QSV Encoder: Improved performance when running OBS on an Intel GPU and simplified various options
  • The cursor will now change to reflect your action (dragging edges or sources) when editing items in the preview
  • Improved the interface of transitions dock
  • Increased the update rate of the level meters in the audio mixer from 30Hz to 60Hz for improved smoothness and responsiveness
  • Media sources using remote URLs will now automatically try to reconnect when disconnected
  • Added a "Defaults" button to the script dialog to reset script properties to defaults
  • Added a right-click context menu when clicking on scripts to allow opening the script file location or reloading specific scripts
  • The auto-configuration dialog will now use standard/common resolutions when selecting what resolution you’d like to use
  • The VLC source’s playlist property can now be reordered by dragging and dropping items within it
  • Projectors associated with specific monitors will now be deleted when the monitor is disconnected from the system
  • You can now use slashes in the recording name format and prefix prefixes/suffixes to automatically create directories when recording or making replays
  • Improved performance and accuracy of the LUT filter
  • The default audio sample rate is now 48khz instead of 44.1khz
  • NVENC: Added a more friendly warning that will show up if you are using an outdated NVIDIA driver
  • Windows: The program will now show a list of command line options in a dialog box if started with the --help or -h command line parameters
  • macOS: Added support for several more virtual audio drivers to be selected as desktop audio capture devices in audio settings
  • Image sources will no longer check for changes or try to load an image while hidden
  • The minimum canvas resolution is now 8x8 to prevent issues where this could be rounded to zero causing OBS to fail to start
  • The settings window can now be closed with the ESC key
  • macOS window capture no longer shows windows which aren't relevant to capture
Bug Fixes
  • Windows: Fixed an issue where loss of certain devices could cause a crash with window capture
  • Windows: Fixed a bug where an inactive UWP app (such as Calculator) could be selected for window capture, but would still fail to capture even after being unminimized
  • Windows: Fixed a flaw where capturing Chrome-based programs with Window Capture might fall back and capture other Chrome-based programs unintentionally
  • Windows: Fixed the auto updater always launching OBS as administrator after a successful update
  • Windows: The auto updater now works correctly if the OBS user and administrator user are different accounts
  • Linux: Fixed an issue where the browser source could crash when browsing files
  • Linux: Fixed an issue with “always on top” sometimes not working with projectors
  • Linux: Fixed an issue where cameras using V4L2 would not respond correctly to pan/tilt controls
  • Linux: Fixed an issue where a user’s preferred language could not be detected correctly
  • macOS: Fixed an issue where “always on top” windows would not always be on top
  • macOS: Fixed an issue where certain prompts didn’t have a default action for keyboard users
  • macOS: Fixed a memory leak which could cause a crash after extended use
  • macOS: Fixed an issue where resizing a multiview window could cause a crash
  • Fixed a bug where pressing the rename shortcut while editing a scene name would reset the edit state
  • Fixed a bug where the system tray icon could appear even though it was disabled in settings
  • Fixed a bug where you could get two save confirmation dialogs in a row when exiting the filter/properties
  • Fixed various bugs and stability issues with Vulkan capture
  • Fixed a bug where starting recording or the replay buffer could resize the main window
  • Fixed a bug where media sources hotkeys would not work correctly in Studio Mode’s preview
  • Fixed an issue that allowed “Paste (Duplicate)” for scene sources, resulting in strange bugs
  • Fixed an issue where the volume meters in the audio mixer would appear to be clipping when docks were moved
  • Fixed an issue where the right edge of certain JPEG and movie files could be incorrectly rendered
  • Fixed an issue where groups would not be selected/deselected correctly
  • Fixed a hang that could occur when streaming with certain streaming services (caused by certain RTMP status values)
  • Fixed an issue where scene collections which used similar names with different symbols could overwrite one another
  • Fixed a bug where CoreAudio audio encoder would not work with 4.0 audio correctly
  • Fixed a crash when a hotkey to play/pause was used on a media source with an invalid or blank file
  • Fixed a bug where the “Start Streaming” button could become blank under certain circumstances
  • Fixed a bug where a changed theme get stuck if the user exited the settings dialog with the
  • Fixed a bug where filters would be deleted on sources that had their plugins removed
  • Fixed a bug where hotkeys could repeat when held down
  • Fixed a bug where unnamed sources would show up in the hotkeys settings
  • Fixed a bug where services wouldn't be ordered properly when showing all services
  • Fixed an issue where the automatic scene switcher tool wouldn't detect some windows
  • Fixed a bug where the Stats dock would steal focus from the main window
  • Fixed a tearing issue for certain codecs (such as ProRes) when using FFmpeg output
  • Fixed a bug with the SRT output to make it compliant with ETR 290 Level 1 recommendations (rewrite of srt output)
  • Fixed a bug where the last frame of a media source could be visible briefly when restarting playback
  • Fixed a bug where you could not capture programs using executable names beginning with “time”
  • Fixed a crash with certain AJA devices
  • Fixed a memory leak when dragging and dropping stuff on to OBS to create sources
  • Fixed a memory leak and crash on shutdown when scenes were reordered
  • Fixed the script_path() script function causing memory corruption
  • Fixed camera controls on Linux video devices not working

OBS Studio

Versienummer 26.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website OBS Studio
Download https://github.com/obsproject/obs-studio/releases/tag/26.0.0
Licentietype GPL

Reacties

+1ciobaba03
29 september 2020 15:21
Ik weet niet wat ik heb, maar mijn stream loopt gewoon niet soepel terwijl ik best ok specs heb.

Ik heb echt veel instellingen geprobeerd, maar wil maar niet lukken met dit software.

specs:
i5 6500 3,2 ghz
gtx 1070 8gb
16 gb ram
+1Houtenklaas
@ciobaba0329 september 2020 20:07
Rechts-onderin OBS staat je "load" van de CPU. Dat is de eerste check. Vervolgens kan je tweaken met je stream en het aantal frames wat je camera levert. Dat is het begin van de zoektocht, met de vraag of je voldoende vrije ruimte hebt op je SSD schijf. Een draaiende schijf is met video een absolute afrader overigens.

Begin eens met iets van 3Mb/sec aan stream en 25 frames per seconde. Met een i7-9700K hier, 16GB ram, 30 FPS en 6Mb/s staat dat ding te neuspeuteren op zo'n 7% CPU load met een PTZoptics op USB aangesloten. OS hier is (helaas) W10 vanwege wat andere gebruikers, ik had hem zelf liever op Debian gehad, maar goed, je kan niet alles hebben. Op die PC staat verder niets geïnstalleerd.

Vorige week overgestapt op ethernet, niet naar de load gekeken eerlijk gezegd. En het spul staat niet hier om te testen :( Die i5-6500 is niet dermate veel trager dat het moet gaan stotteren of zo. Succes!
0JWL92
@ciobaba0329 september 2020 15:24
cpu bottleneck wss.
0ciobaba03
@JWL9229 september 2020 15:38
Nee toch?

Dat lijkt mij niet, met games heb ik geen last.

Mijn internet snelheden zijn trouwens ook ok.
+1Indentical
@ciobaba0329 september 2020 15:49
een gaming load en een streaming load zijn 2 verschillende dingen. Daarnaast is het bij elk spel anders hoe die je CPU belast. Gezien jij een Intel CPU gebruikt stel ik voor een QSV te gebruiken, dit zal je iGPU gebruiken om te je stream te encoden ipv je CPU cores.

Daarnaast; wat zijn je stream settings in het algemeen?
Voor goede info omtrent streaming stel ik voor EposVox eens te bekijken. Tevens biedt hij een masterclass OBS aan die je alles verteld wat jij moet weten over OBS.

EDIT: Ook wil ik meegeven dat jij een 4 core 4 threaded CPU heb, gezien veel games nu al snel 4 cores op kunnen vreten kan ik begrijpen dat OBS ergens tegen aanloopt afhankelijk van de config.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Indentical op 29 september 2020 15:51]

+1ciobaba03
@Indentical29 september 2020 16:14
Ik had altijd mijn instelling staan op mn videokaart (NVENC), maar misschien moet ik eens proberen wat jij zegt.

Nogmaals bedankt!
0ciobaba03
@Indentical29 september 2020 16:01
Bedankt voor de info ik ga even checken!
0ciobaba03
@Indentical2 oktober 2020 09:37
Nog steeds ondervind ik problemen met obs, wordt helemaal gek!
+1MrFax
@ciobaba0329 september 2020 17:59
Een streaming load verdeelt zich heel goed over verschillende cores/threads, omdat het encoden van videoframes heel predictable is. Hierbij heeft een CPU met een grote hoeveelheid cores dus baat bij het gamen.

Oudere Intel CPU's zitten nu nog vaak vast aan 4 cores, dat voor gaming nog steeds genoeg is, maar voor streaming is het dus minder goed. Stel de encoder gebruikt per core 20% van de load op jouw CPU, kan je vrijwel stellen dat de load per core 10% is op een CPU met 8 cores. Op dat moment zijn de eerste vier cores dus veel minder belast voor games, terwijl de encoder op de laatste 4 cores vaak lekker z'n gang kan gaan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrFax op 29 september 2020 18:00]

+1pBook
30 september 2020 15:06
Weet iemand of je met dit programma ook naar twee platforms tegelijkertijd kan streamen (b.v. Twitch + YouTube)?
+1Fbosman
@pBook30 september 2020 20:27
Ja, dat kan. Daar is een (gratis) plug-in voor.
+1bbob
29 september 2020 15:00
mooie open source software, tijdje gebruikt om 2 webcams naar youtube te streamen.
+1guidogast
29 september 2020 15:03
Cool, zal deze weer is installeren, zelf gebruik ik vMix (closed-source), maar ik houd zeker wel van Open Source projecten als deze.
+1The Zep Man
29 september 2020 15:09
Erg flexibel pakket. Kan ook gebruikt worden om bijvoorbeeld live streaming sessies op te nemen waarbij het niet makkelijk is om vanuit de browser/chatclient de streaming data weg te schrijven. Werkt ook goed onder Linux.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 29 september 2020 15:17]

