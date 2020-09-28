Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 456.55 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 456.55 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer ondersteuning voor Star Wars: Squadrons en het gebruik van nVidia Reflex in de Call of Duty spellen. Daarnaast zijn stabiliteitsverbeteringen aangebracht voor gebruikers met een videokaart uit de RTX 30-familie en zijn er natuurlijk ook weer diverse problemen verholpen. De complete release notes staan hieronder:

Our latest GeForce Game Ready driver provides support for:
  • nVidia Reflex in: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Star Wars: Squadrons

The new Game Ready Driver also improves stability in certain games on RTX 30 Series GPUs.

Fixed Issues in this Release
  • [Omniverse 2020.2.4496]: Corruption occurs after switching from RTX Real-Time to RTX Path- Traced renderer. [200649160]
  • [Vulkan games]: The GeForce Experience> Performance > Render Latency setting sometimes sticks at 0 on Vulkan games. [3129618]
  • Multiple G-SYNC Compatible monitors were removed from the G-SYNC Compatible list in the driver. [3130059]
  • There is a slight increase in the Windows Event Log CPU utilization. [200659659]
  • nVidia Container service may crash upon resume from system sleep /hibernate mode. [200658281]
  • [Notebook]: Performance Power Mode cannot be set from the nVidia Control Panel. [200657525]
Windows 7 Open Issues
  • [Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the nVidia Control Panel. [200594188]
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • [World of Warcraft Shadowlands]: When run at frame rates greater than 60 FPS with high display settings, moving characters display minute twitching/stuttering. [200647563]
  • [Sunset Overdrive]: The game may display random green corruption if Depth of Field is enabled from in-game settings. [2750770]
  • [Call of Duty - Warzone]: Freestyle does not work. (200593020)
  • [Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]
  • [Fortnite]: Blue-screen crash occurs pointing to nvlddmkm.sys when playing the game at 4K resolution. [200645328] To work around, set the resolution to lower than 4k.
  • [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable. [2810884] You may encounter issues installing the nVidia Control Panel from the Windows Store. See “Issues Installing the nVidia Control Panel from the Windows Store” on page 21 for more information.
  • [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
  • [G-SYNC]: With G-SYNC enabled on some Freesync displays, half of the screen goes black. [3133895]
  • [GeForce RTX 3080/3090]: Samsung G9 49” display goes black at 240 Hz. [3129363]
  • [Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the nVidia Control Panel. [200594188]
  • [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]

nVidia's nieuwe RTX 3090

Versienummer 456.55 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.com/en-gb/geforce/drivers/
Bestandsgrootte 610,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 28-09-2020 17:1115

28-09-2020 • 17:11

15 Linkedin

Bron: nVidia

Update-historie

27-04 GeForce Game Ready Driver 512.59 WHQL 17
23-03 GeForce Game Ready Driver 512.15 WHQL 13
15-02 GeForce Game Ready Driver 511.79 WHQL 11
01-02 GeForce Game Ready Driver 511.65 WHQL 39
14-01 GeForce Game Ready Driver 511.23 WHQL 47
20-12 GeForce Game Ready Driver 497.29 WHQL 25
01-12 GeForce Game Ready Driver 497.09 WHQL 38
17-11 GeForce Game Ready Driver 496.76 WHQL 34
27-10 GeForce Game Ready Driver 496.49 WHQL 10
12-10 GeForce Game Ready Driver 496.13 WHQL 18
Meer historie

Lees meer

Nvidia GeForce Game Ready Driver

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Overige software Nvidia

Reacties (15)

-Moderatie-faq
-115015+18+20+30Ongemodereerd5
Wijzig sortering
+1Zorian
28 september 2020 17:17
Ik heb deze driver alweer verwijderd, had na 1 minuut al een full crash waarbij de schermen op zwart gaan en de pc freezed. Eventlog meld dat de driver de oorzaak is.
+1Dubbeldrank
@Zorian28 september 2020 18:06
Ook deze driver draait hier vlekkeloos. Een instabiel systeem kan vele oorzaken hebben, misschien toch eens verder zoeken dan de driver?
+1Zorian
@Dubbeldrank28 september 2020 18:26
Toch opmerkelijk dat deze driver en die hiervoor voor zulke problemen zorgen welke spontaan weg zijn zodra ik er een oudere versie op zet dan. Geloof me als ik zeg dat ik al aardig heb zitten graven en niet anders kon dan de driver aanwijzen. Het stond ook meermaals in de logboeken en de crashdumps.
+1Xfade
@Zorian29 september 2020 15:28
Had u al geprobeerd om met DDU een schone driver installatie te doen ?
+1Zorian
@Xfade29 september 2020 18:27
Jazeker, helaas hielp het niet. Misschien per gpu verschillend hoe het uitpakt. Heb zelf een Gigabyte GTX1080Ti Xtreme.
0scraemus
@Zorian9 oktober 2020 08:41
Ik had er niet direct een probleem mee. Maar na een reboot wil de pc niets meer. Nadat windows opgestart is loopt de pc zover vast dat alles wat je opstart blijft hangen. De opnieuw opstarten/afsluiten komt ook niet verder dan het scherm dat meldt dat ie afsluit. Systeem herstel naar voor de driver update en alles loopt weer soepel. Nog eens geprobeerd, zelfde probleem. Deze update dus maar even overgeslagen. Nu de oktober update geinstalleerd, zal vandaag het resultaat wel merken na het opstarten.
+1mr.DJ95
28 september 2020 17:35
Nieuwe driver gedownload en geinstalleerd, altijd wel benieuwd wat dat doet qua performance. Zeker nu met m'n RTX3080.

Krijg bij het starten van 3D Mark Timespy direct onderstaande melding. Gister nog een run gedraaid op de vorige versie.
Window/swapchain initialization failed: DXGI call IDXGISwapChain::SetFullscreenState failed [0X80004005]
0JasperDre
@mr.DJ9529 september 2020 10:41
0X80004005 is zo te zien een ongespecifeerd error, met als uitleg van docs.microsoft.com: "...if you run out of memory or encounter another unexpected fault...". Volgens de 3DMark support komt het doordat iets de applicatie niet in exclusief in een volledig scherm laat draaien, mogelijk draait er een andere applicatie al in dezelfde modus (exclusive full-screen in DirectX12). Misschien dat dit iets meer kan verklaren, maar het heeft mogelijk niets te maken met de andere crashes.

[Reactie gewijzigd door JasperDre op 29 september 2020 10:44]

+1Keiran
28 september 2020 18:52
Geen problemen hier!
Ben benieuwd naar de Warzone update voor nVidia Reflex!
+1Degrader
28 september 2020 23:26
Dat de 3080's niet meer crashen met deze driver is een gevolg van verlaging van max boost clock. De GPU van de gebruikte EVGA-kaart uit de test komt tijdens het benchmarken niet meer boven de 2000MHz uit, zie:

www.pcworld.com/article/3...cing-clock-speed.amp.html

[Reactie gewijzigd door Degrader op 28 september 2020 23:28]

0Anoniem: 1269758
28 september 2020 17:25
2x zo snel achter elkaar een whql?
0BartJ72
28 september 2020 19:59
Waarom gaat de aandacht alleen uit naar de Game ready versie, terwijl er ook een Studio driver is?
0emojima
29 september 2020 22:58
"[G-SYNC]: With G-SYNC enabled on some Freesync displays, half of the screen goes black. [3133895]"

Inderdaad. Mijn Acer XF27H heeft hier last van. Tijdenlijk dan maar G-Sync uitgeschakeld.
0MikeRoG

@emojima2 oktober 2020 13:25
Donderdag 1 oktober heeft NVIDIA een hotfix-driver beschikbaar gesteld wat deze issue oplost. >> Hier << kan je hem downloaden.
0emojima
@MikeRoG3 oktober 2020 15:53
Dank je voor die reactie. Dat heeft het inderdaad gefixed :)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True