Het Alpha-bord van CrypTech is een open hardwaresecuritymodule die ingezet kan worden voor een op hardware gebaseerd cryptografisch platform. Denk daarbij aan het opslaan van digitale sleutels en het uitvoeren van encryptie- en decryptiefuncties. Het kan bijvoorbeeld ingezet worden in de backoffice van een certificaatautoriteit. Het bord is sinds 2016 beschikbaar via CrowdSupply en krijgt sindsdien meer functionaliteit via firmware-updates. Van deze firmware is enkele dagen geleden versie 4.0 verschenen, voorzien van de volgende aankondiging:

CrypTech releases version 4.0



The Cryptech Project is pleased to announce that version 4 of our firmware and software package is now available. Like versions 2 and 3, this runs on the Alpha board.



While most of this code became available without much fanfare as we finished writing it, it’s been quite a while since we last bumped the version number and announced new binary packages, and a lot has happened.



Highlights: New high speed ModExpNG core with CRT and RSA blinding factor support

Clock FPGA synchronously from FMC bus with multipliers, to eliminate clock domain crossing bottlenecks

New AES-keywrap core with direct connection to master key memory

AES performance improvements

SHA-2 timing fixes to support higher clock rates

Redesign EC cores, adding support for ECDH (P-256 & P-384) and Ed25519

Support for hash-based signatures

Various I/O speedups on FMC bus

Various fixes to Verilog synthesis placement and routing issues

Faster prime generation algorithm (RSA key generation)

API hardening and code cleanup in various Verilog and C modules

Profiling and timing code to see where the HSM is spending its time See git commit logs for more details.



See https://wiki.cryptech.is/wiki/BinaryPackages for information on how to download the new packages. Please also note that if you have an old copy of the Cryptech repository GPG key you will almost certainly need to update it, as the old self-signature will have expired.



If you have keys that you care about on your HSM, we recommend backing them up before upgrading using the cryptech_backup tool. Assuming you have only a single HSM, you will need to use the “soft backup” option (using a software-generated key) rather than backing up to another HSM. Basic backup procedure using a software-generated backup key:



cryptech_backup setup -s -o kekek.json

cryptech_backup export -i kekek.json -o backup.json

… perform upgrade here …

cryptech_backup import -i backup.json

shred -u kekek.json backup.json



If the upgrade fails in some horrible way that bricks your HSM, see:

https://wiki.cryptech.is/wiki/DisasterRecovery and

https://wiki.cryptech.is/wiki/UsingSTLink.