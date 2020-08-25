Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 80.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 80 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 80 is het mogeliijk om de browser als standaardprogramma voor het openen van pdf-documenten in te stellen en is de screenreader, die mensen met een visuele beperking helpt, verbeterd. Daarnaast staat de blokkeerlijst voor add-ons nu aan en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen. De complete changelog kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • Firefox can now be set as the default system PDF viewer.
  • The name reported by accessibility tools for items in multi-tiered tree controls no longer incorrectly includes information from items at deeper levels, providing users with the correct level of content when using a screen reader.
Fixed
  • Various security fixes.
  • Several crashes while using a screen reader were fixed including a frequently encountered crash when using the JAWS screen reader.
  • Firefox Developer Tools received significant fixes allowing screen reader users to benefit from some of the tools that were previously inaccessible.
  • SVG title and desc elements (labels and descriptions) are now correctly exposed to assistive technology products such as screen readers.
Changed
  • For users with reduced motion settings, we’ve reduced a number of animations such as tab loading to reduce motion for users with migraines and epilepsy.
  • The new add-ons blocklist has been enabled to improve performance and scalability.
Enterprise
  • A number of bug fixes and new policies have been implemented in the latest version of Firefox. You can see more details in the Firefox for Enterprise 80 Release Notes.
  • Today’s release is the final scheduled for Firefox 68 ESR (68.12) unless there is a critical security issue found prior to the release of Firefox ESR 78.3 on September 22, 2020. Users of Firefox 68 ESR will be automatically upgraded to the Firefox 78 ESR series with the release of 78.3.
Developer
  • Developer Information
  • We’ve shipped an experimental sidebar panel in the inspector to Firefox Developer Edition that helps developers more quickly identify potential browser compatibility problems based on MDN data.
  • In the Network Monitor request list, a turtle icon is shown for "slow" requests that exceed a threshold for the waiting time.
  • Firefox now supports RTX and Transport-cc for improved call quality in poor network conditions and better bandwidth estimation. These features also provide better compatibility with many websites using WebRTC.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 80.0 voor Windows (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 80.0 voor Windows (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 80.0 voor Linux (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 80.0 voor Linux (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 80.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 80.0 voor Windows (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 80.0 voor Windows (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 80.0 voor Linux (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 80.0 voor Linux (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 80.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 80.0 voor Windows (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 80.0 voor Windows (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 80.0 voor Linux (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 80.0 voor Linux (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 80.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox Mozilla Firefox

Versienummer 80.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (38)

+1Renard
25 augustus 2020 19:30
PDF's openen in de browser is erg fijn, de meeste download je en kan je gelijk openen. :)

FF is ook nog steeds mijn favoriet, maar
De laatsre update van FF voor android, valt alleen erg tegen, geen tabs meer (extra handeling), < > knoppen zijn verdwenen.
+1Jazco2nd
@Renard25 augustus 2020 21:10
Geen tabs meer?
Ik was juist al een Preview gebruiker. De balk onderin is een verademing en alles synced gewoon dus prima. Tabs werken. Long press kan je direct nieuwe tab openen.. perfect.
0vosManz
@Jazco2nd25 augustus 2020 23:24
De balk onderin is inderdaad erg fijn. Al zou ik liever zien dat je dan wanneer je in de adresbalk drukt ook het invoerveld voor het adres onderin hebt, zodat als je merkt dat je halverwege een typefout hebt gemaakt je niet alsnog naar boven moet. Ook de dark mode is beter dan in de vorige versie.

Ik heb momenteel de vorige versie (dus nog niet bijgewerkt naar de laatste versie in de play store) en de preview (heet volgens mij beta tegenwoordig) naast elkaar staan. En de 'oude' versie blijft voor mij helaas nog even de standaard. In de nieuwe versie zitten te veel zaken die me niet bevallen, en simpelweg een achteruitgang zijn vergeleken met de vorige versie. Ik heb hiervoor helaas nog geen oplossing gevonden. Mocht iemand het weten, ik hoor het natuurlijk graag :)
- Oude versie start met bladwijzers zodat ik direct naar mijn meest bezochte sites kan navigeren. Nieuwe versie start met 'collecties', waar ik niets mee doe.
- Wanneer je op een site bent en je drukt op de adresbalk krijg je in de oude versie je bladwijzers te zien zodat je snel naar een volgende site kan navigeren. In de nieuwe versie krijg ik niets te zien buiten de adresbalk en een optie 'scannen' (ik heb camera rechten voor Firefox uit staan, maar ik vermoed dat die voor QR is. Geen idee waarom ik vanuit firefox een QR code zou willen scannen)
- Instellingen zijn beperkter. In de oude versie kun je bijvoorbeeld je startpagina zelf naar voorkeur instellen, in de nieuwe versie zijn die gehele instellingen niet te vinden.
- Tabbladen werken niet prettig. Het overzicht van tabbladen is nu een soort overlay die je met een veeg naar beneden kan sluiten. Als je echter een wat langere lijst met tabbladen naar beneden veegt om te scrollen sluit de overlay ook zodra je aan het einde bent, wat erg onhandig is.
- Er is maar een zeer beperkt aantal add-ons beschikbaar, waardoor een aantal add-ons die ik momenteel gebruik niet meer beschikbaar zijn. Daaronder zitten ook aardig wat populaire add-ons, zoals bijvoorbeeld Ghostery.

En dat is enkel wat ik zo in een paar minuten kan bedenken. Ik hoop dat die functionaliteiten in volgende updates terug komen. Voor mij is het momenteel in ieder geval voldoende reden om niet te updaten naar de nieuwste versie.
0Alex3
@vosManz25 augustus 2020 23:49
Hier nog een paar: geen hoofdwachtwoord meer, about:config werkt niet meer, url in adresbalk ingekort, alle synchronisatieopties stonden plotseling aan, ook degene die ik gescheiden wilde houden, zoals de bookmarks.
0vosManz
@Alex326 augustus 2020 00:32
Omdat ik nu de beta er langs heb staan (zodat ik kan controleren wat de status van mijn lijstje is voor ik ga updaten O-) ) werkt about:config bij mij wel, maar dat blijkt enkel in de beta te zijn.

Sync gebruik ik niet, net als een hoofdwachtwoord (ik sla geen wachtwoorden op in de browser), dus daar heb ik geen last van.

URL in de adresbalk ingekort, wat bedoel je daar precies mee? In de beta zie ik gewoon de volledige URL in de adresbalk. In het tabblad-scherm zie ik wel enkel de domeinnaam, bedoel je dat misschien? Dat stoort me dan persoonlijk niet zo, zolang het in de adresbalk wel klopt.
+1Alex3
@vosManz26 augustus 2020 12:44
http(s)://www. wordt niet getoond.
0Jazco2nd
@Alex326 augustus 2020 00:11
About:config werkt sinds een paar maanden.
0Jazco2nd
@vosManz26 augustus 2020 00:12
Ja eens met je opsomming. Behalve de addons.
Mozilla moest wel een geheel nieuwe versie bouwen. Dat 3rd party addons dan nog niet werken is een kwestie van tijd. Alle addons die ik op me mobie echtl nodig heb werken gewoon dus heb ik geen last van.
0vosManz
@Jazco2nd26 augustus 2020 00:28
Ik heb er wat meer over gelezen, en er blijkt technisch eigenlijk geen reden te zijn om het aantal add-ons zo te beperken. Het was in een eerdere development versie al mogelijk om iedere add-on te installeren, en dat zou ook werken.

Daarnaast, ook als je een geheel nieuwe versie bouwt snap ik niet dat dit bij Mozilla door de requirements komt. Je kan toch niet zomaar een halve browser (ok, beetje overdreven) als update uitbrengen. Aan de reviews in de Play Store te zien denken veel gebruikers er net zo over, als je sorteert op meest recente reviews zijn er amper positieve reviews te vinden.

Fijn voor je dat de add-ons die jij gebruikt er zijn, maar dat geldt natuurlijk niet voor iedereen, waaronder voor mij :P
0willemd
@Jazco2nd25 augustus 2020 21:46
Dank voor die tip! Ik erger me ook enorm aan die nieuwe Firefox op Android, voornamelijk omdat de tabs zo omslachtig zijn geworden, zoveel extra klikken om een nieuwe tab te maken. De longpress verhelpt het al iets.
0Cerberus_tm
@willemd26 augustus 2020 19:47
Even voor de duidelijkheid: als je op een website bent, kun je lang drukken op het nummer met het aantal tabs naast de adresbalk. Dan krijg je een menuutje waarin je kunt kiezen tussen tab sluiten, nieuw tab, en incognitotab.

Nog een tip: door links en rechts te vegen over de adresbalk kun je makkelijk met je duim naar andere openstaande tabs gaan.

Het enige wat ik jammer vind is dat je op die startpagina komt wanneer de browser start. En van daar kom je heel moeilijk bij je open tabs. Je moet echt de lijst met tabs openen en dan op een tab drukken, vaak aan de bovenkant van het scherm. Heel onhandig. Ik wil überhaupt niet op die startpagina komen. En, als ik daar dan ben, wil ik die makkelijk kunnen sluiten op eerdergenoemde manier, maar nee.
+1vosManz
@Renard25 augustus 2020 19:36
Ik heb de update op Android nog niet uitgevoerd, inderdaad omdat de UI flink is aangepast (en zeker niet alles in positieve zin) en er ook maar een paar add-ons mogelijk zijn, een paar die ik gebruik ontbreken nog. Ik hoop dat ze dat snel herstellen.
0Dark Angel 58
@Renard25 augustus 2020 20:08
PDF's openen in de browser is erg fijn, de meeste download je en kan je gelijk openen. :)

FF is ook nog steeds mijn favoriet, maar
De laatsre update van FF voor android, valt alleen erg tegen, geen tabs meer (extra handeling), < > knoppen zijn verdwenen.
ja fijn, maar veel beperkt... en het werkt soms niet goed bij het openen en of printen. Ik werk bij ICT afdeling bij school, we moesten chromebooks voor reparatie aanmelden, pdf bestand wordt aangemaakt en het moet ook uitgeprint worden, dus via firefox openen en dan printen... blanco of een afdruk met rare tekens... in acrobat reader nul komma nul problemen!
Dus beperkt is soms niet fijn, het kan je wat problemen opleveren :P
0Wouterie
@Renard25 augustus 2020 20:27
Ik ben daar ook erg in teleurgesteld.
0Xfade
@Renard25 augustus 2020 22:26
PDF's openen kon altijd al, maar dat moest je via Windows instellen, zal nu wel een toggle voor gekomen zijn? Verder is de Android versie veel vloeiender, en de tabs nog net zo snel bereikbaar.
0Cerberus_tm
@Xfade26 augustus 2020 19:48
Het enige irritante vind ik die startpagina. Als ik de browser opstart, wil ik gewoon naar mijn laatste geopende tab dat nog open staat. Maar dan moet ik eerst een aantal keer onhandig drukken op knopjes, ook waar je niet zo makkelijk bij kunt met één hand.
+1RoestVrijStaal
26 augustus 2020 02:29
  • Firefox can now be set as the default system PDF viewer.
Dit is...toch erom vragen om een aantrekkelijke attack vector te zijn?

Daarnaast, schoenmaker blijf bij je leest. Een browser is al complex genoeg in onderhoud.
+1CykoByte
@RoestVrijStaal26 augustus 2020 07:52
Inderdaad. En zo goed is die ingebouwde PDF-reader niet. Dit geldt overigens ook voor Edge en Chrome.

Zo laden grote PDF's langzamer, zoeken naar tekst duurt langer en ik merk zelf erg vaak dat het zoeken op bepaalde symbols in datasheets mis gaat (ze worden niet gevonden), waar Foxit en Acrobat dat wel gewoon goed afhandelen.

Misschien willen ze minder afhankelijk zijn van 3rd-party programma's om toch een basis PDF-reader aan te bieden voor mensen die er zo af en toe eentje aanklikken. Maar system default?
+1Maurits van Baerle

@RoestVrijStaal26 augustus 2020 09:13
Ze hebben gewoon het bestaande PDF.js project geadopteerd en geïntegreerd (al jaren geleden overigens).

En zo raar vind ik het niet dat je PDF’s, die toch een flink deel van het web zijn, kunt previewen zonder een externe viewer te moeten laden.
+1Keypunchie
25 augustus 2020 17:29
Ligt het aan mij of is Tweakers deze keer supersnel?

Blijf een Mozilla fan, ondanks alles :-)

(en on-topic: weinig spannende update, dit)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Keypunchie op 25 augustus 2020 17:29]

+1Wouterie
@Keypunchie25 augustus 2020 20:25
Ze zijn inderdaad mooi op tijd! Euh ja, op de computer vind ik Firefox fijn, op mijn Android loop ik er sinds de laatste updates best tegen te mopperen. Al mijn add-ons zijn weg, mijn zoekmachine... alles! -zucht-
0Anoniem: 100386
@Wouterie25 augustus 2020 21:04
@Wouterie Probeer fennec via fdroid. Good old firefox met de adons. Ik ben na de ongewenste update daarop gekomen via GoT forum [Firefox] Wat vinden we ervan? - Deel vijftien

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 100386 op 25 augustus 2020 21:04]

0Rudie_V

@Wouterie26 augustus 2020 11:14
Ik weet dat in de nieuwe firefox voor android dat die nog beperkte add-on support heeft en dat dit geleidelijk weer uitgebreid wordt naar alle add-ons.
nieuws: Android-versie Firefox krijgt nieuwe engine en interface, maar verlie...
0Wouterie
@Rudie_V26 augustus 2020 11:20
Ja, ik had het ook gelezen. Ik was ook zeker van plan om de update uit te stellen, echt kwam hij een keer des nachts er overheen. Ik vind het echt een kansloze actie van Mozilla. Alle eigenschappen die de browser had op Android zijn wat mij betreft overboord en voor mij is er geen enkele rede meer om Firefox op mijn telefoon te hebben staan.
0Rudie_V

@Wouterie26 augustus 2020 12:12
De ondersteuning voor alle andere add-ons komt gewoon weer terug. Mozilla had het misschien wel iets anders aan kunnen pakken ja door deze nieuwe firefox pas over de oude te updaten als ook alle add-ons ondersteund zouden worden.

Of je firefox nou helemaal moet laten vallen hierom is een persoonlijke keuze en is mijn inziens misschien iets overdreven, zeker gezien de alternatieven denk ik dat firefox nog steeds de betere keuze is, zelfs met deze beperkte add-on ondersteuning.
Geen idee hoe lang het gaat duren voordat de andere add-ons ook weer ondersteund worden, hopelijk snel weer. :)
0Wouterie
@Rudie_V26 augustus 2020 14:15
Overdreven? Eén van de grootste irritaties op internet is, naast advertenties, de cookie waarschuwingen, meldingen, muren, pop-ups. De add-on "I don't care about cookies" is voor mij een breekpunt. Als een browser dat niet kan, dan gebruik ik de browser niet meer.
0Rudie_V

@Wouterie26 augustus 2020 15:03
Maar als de add-on "I don't care about cookies" een breekpunt is, welke browser gebruik je nu dan op je android als ik vragen mag? :)
Voor zover ik weet, en ik gebruik al tijdje geen android meer dus misschien verouderde kennis, is er geen andere browser op android die de add-ons van firefox (of chrome desktop) ondersteunt.

En terzijde, je kan de "I don't care about cookies" lijst ook gewoon aan ad-blockers als uBlock Origin of Ad-Block Plus toevoegen. Dus mocht je uBlock Origin gebruiken, die al wel ondersteund wordt door firefox android, dan zou je het via uBO kunnen regelen.
Staat op de site: https://www.i-dont-care-about-cookies.eu/
0Wouterie
@Rudie_V26 augustus 2020 15:40
Klopt, ik heb h'm ook toegevoegd aan uBlock Origin, maar zoals gezegd werkt dat niet zo goed als de originele addon.
+1glatuin
25 augustus 2020 17:58
Ik heb Edge moeten disablen (en dat is niet gemakkelijk) omdat deze steeds de standaard pdf reader werd ipv Acrobat. Ik heb zo'n vermoeden dat ondanks dat Firefox nu ook de mogelijkheid om standaard pdf reader te worden het goed blijft gaan. Ik heb wat meer vertrouwen in Mozilla developers dan die van MS.

En uiteraard ben ik nog steeds een trouwe Firefox gebruiker. Uiteindelijk krijg ik met ander browsers steeds ruzie en bij Firefox blijft deze het doen zoals ik het wil.

[Reactie gewijzigd door glatuin op 25 augustus 2020 17:59]

+1LordChaos73
25 augustus 2020 22:20
Als full-time Linux gebruiker ben ik hier erg benieuwd naar.
0PalingDrone
@LordChaos7327 augustus 2020 00:14
Ik ook en daarom vandaag eventjes getest, merk wel een positief verschil op YT.
Veel snappyer en filmpjes starten instant, het "logge" reageren is compleet weg.
Wat is jouw ervaring?
0LordChaos73
@PalingDrone27 augustus 2020 07:42
Hmmmmm ik heb vooral gelet op het cpu-gebruik tijdens het afspelen van YT filmpjes, ik merk vooralsnog niet veel verschil volgens mij.

EDIT: grammatica

[Reactie gewijzigd door LordChaos73 op 27 augustus 2020 07:43]

0MarkS90
25 augustus 2020 19:44
Vergis ik mij nou of lijkt het erop dat software gewoon niet af is en om de haverklap aangepast moet worden?
+1Jogai
@MarkS9025 augustus 2020 20:03
Software is nooit af. Dat is nooit zo geweest. Het enige verschil is dat de cijfers links van de puntjes sneller tellen, en rechts van de puntjes minder hoog komen.
+1Keypunchie
@MarkS9025 augustus 2020 21:22
Wat je merkt is dat de hele wereld en Silicon Valley voorop kort-cyclisch is gaan werken.

Heel veel kleine releases en updates, ipv. eens per twee jaar een grote release met misschien nog een patch-update tussendoor.

De aard van software en het web maken dat dit doorgaans betere resultaat levert dan lange cycli.
0Maurits van Baerle

@MarkS9025 augustus 2020 20:49
Zeker browsers zijn nooit af. Het web ontwikkeld zich in moordend tempo en als je als browser maar eventjes achterblijft is het snel afgelopen.
0linksquest
26 augustus 2020 09:36
Ik had in versie 79 last van een bug dat bepaalde websites soms niet normaal opende, heb net de update gedownload en nu werk alles weer normaal, gelukkig :D

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

