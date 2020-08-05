Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.8.1

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7730(M) en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- R9- en RX-series. De drivers worden alleen voor Windows 7 en 10 aangeboden en verder zijn er geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. Nieuw in de 2020 editie is onder meer Radeon Boost, een technologie die van dynamic resolution scaling gebruik maakt om betere framerates te bereiken. In versie 20.8.1 treffen we onder verbeteringen in de spellen Hyper Scape, Horizon Zero Dawn en Grounded aan en zijn er weer de nodige problemen verholpen.

Support For
  • Hyper Scape
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC
  • Grounded
    • The Epic preset on the Radeon RX 5700 XT offers up to 9% better FPS performance playing Grounded with Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 edition 20.8.1 versus the Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.7.2.
Fixed Issues
  • With Radeon FreeSync enabled, task switching to another display or application may intermittently cause the desktop refresh rate to be locked to an arbitrary interval causing stuttering.
  • Streaming and recording features are not working or are failing to enable on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products in Windows 7 system configurations.
  • Radeon Software may experience an application crash or hang when waking from sleep after joining the AMD User Experience program.
  • DOOM Eternal may experience a very dark or dim screen when changing V-Sync settings in game with HDR enabled.
  • Hot plugging a powered off HDMI display and then powering on the display, may intermittently cause a system crash or hang.
  • Enabling Instant Replay may rarely cause a system hang or TDR on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
  • Compatibility Advisor may show an “Unable to get requirements” error message when opened. Users will need to perform a factory reset of settings in Radeon Software for this fix to take effect.
Known Issues
  • With Radeon FreeSync enabled on Radeon RX 5000 series system configurations, task switching to another display or application may cause the display to flicker for a few moments.
  • Brightness flickering may be experienced on some VP9 video content playback through applications or web browsers on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics product system configurations.
  • Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
  • Performance Metrics Overlay and the Performance Tuning tab incorrectly report higher than expected idle clock speeds on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products. Performance and power consumption are not impacted by this incorrect reporting.
  • With HDR enabled, Windows desktop may experience flickering, and performing a task switch while in a game may cause colors to become washed out or over saturated.
  • Audio may experience instability when connected through an Audio Video Receiver via HDMI on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products
  • YouTube playback may become frozen with Microsoft Edge player and Chrome when played on an extended display on some AMD Ryzen 7 3000 series and AMD Ryzen 4000 series APU system configurations.
  • Modifying the HDMI Scaling slider may cause FPS to become locked to 30.
  • AMD is investigating isolated reports of intermittent system hangs while exiting system sleep on some AMD Ryzen 3000 Series Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics.
  • Some games may exhibit stutter intermittently during gameplay on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
  • AMD will continue to monitor and investigate any new reports of black screen or system hang issues during extended periods of gameplay closely. Users are encouraged to use the new Bug Reporting Tool for any issues they may encounter.

AMD Adrenalin 2020

Versienummer 20.8.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 10
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-20-8-1
Bestandsgrootte 425,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

05-08-2020 14:22
31 • submitter: Elzooi

05-08-2020 • 14:22

31 Linkedin

Submitter: Elzooi

Bron: AMD

Reacties (31)

+1kameha
5 augustus 2020 15:34
"Some games may exhibit stutter intermittently during gameplay on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products"

hoe lang staat deze issue wel niet open? mogen ze toch echt wat meer info over geven.. heb er regelmatig ervaren met een aantal games en heb het vermoeden dat dit een permanente issue is met win10+rdna1 arch..
+1Jofairden
@kameha5 augustus 2020 15:41
Ikzelf heb hier ook nog steeds last van, al maanden. Sinds mijn aankoop van de kaart (RX 5700 XT) heb ik last van crashes, BSOD, en vage reboots. Tijdens het gamen, maar ook 1 a 2x gehad tijdens het kijken van een YT filmpje.
+1Jiskefet296
@Jofairden5 augustus 2020 15:50
Trekt je voeding het wel?
+1NLoldebroek
@Jiskefet2965 augustus 2020 16:07
Goed dat je het zegt, dit was bij mij het probleem :o

[Reactie gewijzigd door NLoldebroek op 5 augustus 2020 16:09]

+1Jofairden
@Jiskefet2966 augustus 2020 11:18
Ik heb een 1200 watt platinum PSU, dus ik mag aannemen van wel
0rikhartman
@Jofairden6 augustus 2020 11:52
Heb je 2 losse kabels voor de 2x8 pins PCI-e voedingsstekkers gebruikt?
+1kameha
@Jofairden5 augustus 2020 15:55
de issue met blackscreen(vastloper) alleen gehad met 1 v.d eerdere adrenaline versie. dit was opgelost voor mij door gewoon terug te gaan naar een eerdere driver.

overige issues die je beschrijft heb ik gelukkig niet gehad, advies;

- zorg dat je altijd clean install van drivers doet (DDU of factory reset bij installeren van adren.drivers)
- sommige windows versies (zoals de 1809) heeft meer issues dan 1607/1909/2004)
- helpt het niet doe een FULL clean Win10 install met een fresh iso en herinstalleer al je drivers met de nieuwste versies

wat ik vooral heb gemerkt is dat windows 10 nog steeds een groot deel te verwijten is wat betreft problemen met drivers en games. er zijn heel veel issues in deze lijst die je gewoon niet heb op een linux systeem..
+1Jean Paul
@Jofairden5 augustus 2020 18:52
Alle stabiliteitsproblemen die ik en m'n partner ondervonden, tot het vage een keer in de week black screen en system hang tijdens gamen, zijn opgelost door de DDR voltage op 1.36V te zetten (ipv 1.35V).

Het is bekend dat de AMD kaarten heel erg gevoelig zijn voor instabiel RAM, en hoewel alle RAM tests niks vonden, is het met wat extra juice opgelost.

Als je een RAM OC hebt probeer het eens met stock/XMP + extra Voltage. Ook geardown mode uitzetten helpt.

Geen stutter in games, maar wel tijdens film kijken, hoop dat dit opgelost is. Het opgeloste freesync probleem had ik ook, en ook de brightness flicker. Dacht dat het een limited/full negotiation was, ken het ook van Nvidia dat zich met het videosignaal bemoeide als het films detecteerde.
+1SpoSword
@kameha5 augustus 2020 16:10
Compleet mee eens, als early adopter van een RX5700 (Juli '19) kan ik nog steeds vele DX11 titels niet lekker (gewoon bijna onspeelbaar) spelen. Verwacht geen fix meer dmv een driverupdate, iets op architecturaal niveau zal het dan ook zeker zijn.

Toch jammer, naar jaren "groen" weer eens rood gegaan, helaas met gemengde gevoelens hierdoor, zeker aangezien de performance gelukkig met veel recente (dx 12) titels wél gewoon op orde is.

Enkele titels die voor mij niet te spelen zijn; FarCry5, Dishonored 2, en Battlefield 5 is in principe Stutterfield 5 geworden.
Maar de grootste problemen heb ik met vrijwel elke game die op de Unreal Engine 4 draait, deze moet ik helaas ontwijken tenzij deze een DX12 implementatie biedt. Onspeelbare microstutter bende.

Jammer, maar dat zou natuurlijk nooit mogen als AMD gebruiker. Kijk dan ook met smart uit naar de RTX 3xxx serie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door SpoSword op 5 augustus 2020 16:34]

+1sapphire
@SpoSword5 augustus 2020 16:27
Pffff dit soort dingen lees ik toch vaker dan me lief :X ik heb met een schuin oog naar een 5700XT zitten kijken maar ik durf het toch niet aan na het lezen van veel van dit soort berichten.
Jammer want mijn GTX1080 was mijn eerste nVidia kaart weer sinds de 6600GT en alleen omdat er van AMD in die periode lange tijd niets te krijgen was door de minning-hype en Vega keer op keer vertraagd was.
Ik wacht de volgende generatie/Big-Navi even af maar anders ga ik toch weer bij het groene kamp kijken ondanks mijn voorkeur voor rood.
+1Enchantress
@sapphire5 augustus 2020 18:15
Ik heb geen voorkeur voor AMD maar wel een gun factor. Helaas zijn de problemen zo groot en zeer lang aanwezig (al meer dan een jaar) dat de enige oplossing is om een Nvidia kaart te kopen. Ik heb daarom ook mijn 5700xt verkocht en een RTX 2070 Super aangeschaft en moet zeggen dat het toch wel zalig is om uren te kunnen gamen ipv uren problemen op te lossen.

Ze maken goede hardware voor een zeer goede prijs, maar hun driver/software is gewoonweg slecht.
+1peak
@SpoSword5 augustus 2020 17:09
Same problems here.

Ik heb inmiddels de bloatware verwijderd en ik heb enkel de drivers geinstalleerd zonder die Radeon Adrenalin software. Probeer dat eens, volgens mij heb je dan nooit meer crashes.
+1henk717
@SpoSword5 augustus 2020 20:00
Erg jammer, ik heb een vriend ook AMD aangeraden naar mijn geweldige ervaringen met Vega op Linux, maar de 5700 series lijkt gewoon een mislukking. Alle driver problemen zijn gerelateerd aan die kaarten lijkt wel, mijn Vega draait op bijna elke driver prima.
+1fjboere
@kameha5 augustus 2020 17:28
Heb je geprobeerd jouw Energy Plan in Windows op High Performance te zetten? Dit werkte altijd voor mij op mijn RX 480.
+1no_way_today
@kameha5 augustus 2020 17:40
Hier een 5700xt 50th Ann. Edition, helemaal nergens last van! Herken de genoemde problemen niet, maar lees ze wel van andere. Bij een nieuwe vc installeer ik altijd wel de hele boel (dus win) opnieuw .
+1Noitisnt
5 augustus 2020 17:40
Ik ben blijkbaar de enige Nederlander bij wie de AMD videokaart perfect werkt.. Nou ja, namens mij dan, bedankt AMD!
+1bigsteve22
@Noitisnt5 augustus 2020 20:03
Nee hoor, ik ook! De meest fantastische kaart die ik sinds jaren gehad hebt! Een hoop performance wat je krijgt voor het geld.
+1PuckStar
@Noitisnt9 augustus 2020 22:24
Bij mij ook geen enkel issue! Mag ook wel eens gezegd worden :).
Heb deze kaart: pricewatch: Powercolor Red Dragon Radeon RX 5700
+1Ram-G-maN
5 augustus 2020 15:49
Screenshot ziet er wel ietwat gedateerd uit. Zo herken ik Radeon Settings niet. ;)
0qbig1970
5 augustus 2020 16:24
Ik wilde een RX5700XT
Ik heb voor een paar weken (2½) een Gigabyte RX 5700 XT Gaming OC gehad. 409,- bij Megekko!
Op zich een geweldig ding, ware het niet dat ik stereo hoofdtelefoon gebruik en de drivers het omzet naar 5.1!!! Dus Linkerkanaal word Rechts en Rechterkanaal word middenkanaal.
Elke keer weer. dus zet ik het terug naar 2.0/2.1 en na 10 minuten... ja hoor weer 5.1!
Stuttering in diverse games. Echt framedrops van 60FPS naar 13(!)
Crashes naar desktop. Paar keer achter elkaar gebeurd!
Zelfs een keer zodanige crash naar desktop dat Fallout 4 uit Steam verwijderd was. Ik moest Fallout 4 weer installeren.
Zomaar out of the blue een BSOD! (drie keer gebeurd)

Ik heb de Kaart weer teruggestuurd en ga een 2070 Super aanschaffen!

For the time being de GTX 1060 maar even weer erin gezet!
Nee ik hou het voorlopig maar weer op Team Green!
0dashorst248
5 augustus 2020 18:48
Ik ben de trotse bezitter van twee: Red Dragon en Red Devil 5700 XTs (Powercolor). De dragon draait zonder problemen op een 550W voeding met een 3600 AMD cpu, maar de devil crasht op dat systeem maar ook in mijn 750W systeem, en we in het in ons huishouden superbelangrijke Fortnite. Alle settings geprobeerd, incl directx 11 en 12, plus de OC bios en de silent bios.

De dragon is (vooralsnog) stabiel, de devil niet.
0Anoniem: 1269758
6 augustus 2020 21:13
ook ik heb veel problemen pc valt na een startup gelijk uit en start opnieuw op. draai nu de eerste versie van dit jaar en werkt redelijk goed
0Pihkal
8 augustus 2020 14:51
Vreemd dat iedereen toch nog zoveel problemen heeft met hun 5700 XT kaart.

Oorspronkelijk had ik ook redelijk wat issues met m'n Gigabyte RX 5700 XT gaming oc.
Crashes, blackscreens etc...
Echter bleek de oorzaak niet de kaart of de drivers te zijn, het probleem was een niet volledig stabiele ram oc.

Ondertussen is m'n ram oc stabiel, m'n gpu undervolted naar 1105 mV @ 2065 MHz en heb ik al maanden geen problemen meer gehad.

Ik probeer hiermee te illustreren dat schijnbare gpu problemen soms een totaal onverwachte onderliggende oorzaak hebben.
0Snake_Eye
16 augustus 2020 18:37
Red Devil 5700 XT (Powercolor) geen crashes hier meegemaakt. Alles loopt soepel. Draait ook op de Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.8.1
Heb de stand op silent mode staan. (gebruikt dan 180 watt) Je hoort dan helemaal niets, ook niet met full load. In OC mode gebruikt de grafische kaart 220 watt

Asus ROG STRIX X570-F GAMING moederbord
Samsung 970 EVO Plus 500GB M.2 NVMe
Samsung 970 EVO 1 ter M.2 NVMe
Samsung SSD sata 860 EVO 500 gig
Corsair iCUE H150i RGB PRO XT
Corsair DDR4 Vengeance RGB Pro 2x16GB 3600
Ryzen 7 3700X
ASUS BluRay Writer
Power color rx 5700xt red devil GPU
Phanteks Enthoo Luxe kast
Seasonic Prime GX-750 PSU

[Reactie gewijzigd door Snake_Eye op 16 augustus 2020 19:48]

+1Tourmaline
@rob124245 augustus 2020 15:37
Geen problemen met Windows hoor, ik installeer alleen de drivers voor audio en video, de software sla ik over, nooit problemen. Ook niet gehad met software trouwens. Meeste problemen zijn met de software die om de drivers heen zit...Installeer alleen de drivers et voila, geen problemen.
0batjes
@qbig19706 augustus 2020 08:29
Je hoeft de audio drivers niet te installeren, maar een GPU heeft HDMI en DisplayPort aansluitingen, die ook audio kunnen.
0qbig1970
@batjes6 augustus 2020 11:54
met Adrenalin 2020 is er geen optie om HD Audio niet te installeren.
Er is alleen Express Install!

Met Adrenalin 2019 was die optie er wel.
0Tourmaline
@qbig19708 augustus 2020 12:38
Je kunt wel zelf kiezen als je het installatiebestand via 7zip uitpakt. Dan heb je een audio map en een video map, dan kun je kiezen of je audio of video wel of niet wilt installeren.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

