Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 20.1.9 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

20.7-RC1 is already available and the final release of 20.7 is scheduled for July 30. A hotfix release for 20.1.9 will enable the upgrade path some hours after the initial 20.7 announcement is out, but please note that updated 32-bit builds (also known as i386) will no longer be available from this day forward.