Software-update: DaVinci Resolve 16.2.4

DaVinci Resolve logo (79 pix)Blackmagic Design heeft versie 16.2.4 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een non-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en de betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, die over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processoren en OpenFX plug-ins gebruik te maken. De changelog voor versie 16.2.4 ziet er als volgt uit:

What's new in DaVinci Resolve 16.2.4
  • Support for Blackmagic RAW SDK 1.8.
  • Improved debayering support for EOS-1D X Mark III and EOS R5 raw clips.
  • Improved syncing of playhead between timeline and viewer in the sync bin.
  • Improved tone mapping behavior when performing wipes in HDR projects.
  • Improved Kakadu JPEG 2000 decode performance on Linux and Windows.
  • Addressed an issue with cropping the upper track in some scenarios.
  • Addressed an issue with removing freeze frames in retimed clips.
  • Addressed an issue with adjusting volume on a multi-track audio clip.
  • Addressed an issue with saving the project after moving audio keyframes.
  • Addressed an issue with waveform displays when scrolling the timeline.
  • Addressed issues with audio waveforms in sync bin and sync clip window.
  • Addressed an issue with resetting the MediaIn node in the inspector.
  • Addressed an issue with trimming still images in the Fusion page.
  • Addressed an issue with flashing alpha on EXR clips with Fusion comps.
  • Addressed a preview issue with aux channels and combiner nodes.
  • Addressed an issue with slow renders for Fusion custom tools.
  • Addressed an issue with gradient modifiers applied on color controls.
  • Multiple performance and stability improvements.

DaVinci Resolve

Versienummer 16.2.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10
Website Blackmagic Design
Download https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/products/davinciresolve/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

15-07-2020 • 12:06
Bron: Blackmagic Design

Reacties (21)

+1lacobo
15 juli 2020 13:24
Fijne editor met regelmatig updates en verbeteringen. Ruim een jaar geleden mijn Adobe abonnement verkleint naar een 'Photo' versie (12 Euro/maand oid ipv 60) en Davinci Resolve Studio aangeschaft (licentie kost rond de 300 Euro). Nu edit ik mijn projecten in Resolve. In een half jaar de kosten eruit (t.o.v. Adobe abbo) en zie mijn bankrekening minder slinken tijdens een aantal maanden dat ik geen projecten heb.
+1Anoniem: 22438
@lacobo15 juli 2020 15:15
Ik ben eigenlijk naar iets op zoek dat met adobe Premiere plug-ins kan werken. Weet jij of dit mogelijk is met Davinci? Ik heb geen zin om voor mijn sporadische hobby projectjes een abonnement te betalen, maar soms heb je plugins zoals Neat Video om video mee op te schonen, maar vaak zijn dat soort plugins alleen voor Premiere beschikbaar.

Als dit niet kan, weet iemand of er andere software bestaat die met adobe plugins kan werken?
+1winfriedD
@Anoniem: 2243815 juli 2020 16:40
Neat Video heeft een plugin voor Davinci Resolve.
Ik gebruik hem zelf ook.

https://www.neatvideo.com/features/compatibility

[Reactie gewijzigd door winfriedD op 15 juli 2020 16:42]

+1Diede
@Anoniem: 2243815 juli 2020 18:30
Neat video is beschikbaar voor première en resolve. En zo een héle hoop andere plug-ins. Met name ofx. Maar dit betekent wel dat je meestal een nieuwe licentie nodig hebt. Je kan gewoon opzoeken of jou favoriete plugins beschikbaar zijn voor resolve of niet.
0lacobo
@Anoniem: 2243815 juli 2020 15:25
Net even gekeken in Davinci Resolve, maar zie nog geen plugin-menu oid.
+1Anoniem: 22438
@lacobo15 juli 2020 15:49
Jammer, maar toch bedankt voor het nakijken.
+1William_H
@lacobo17 juli 2020 00:50
Omdat het binnen Da Vinci Resolve zo niet werkt. De plug-in bestanden/effecten kome uiteindelijk gewoon tussen de andere functies in DaVinci te staan.
+1graverobber2
@lacobo15 juli 2020 14:32
Ietwat Off-Topic: als je niet perse PSD files hoeft af te leveren, kan je photoshop ook vervangen door affinity photo. Vrijwel even krachtig, maar de workflow is wel een beetje anders, dus wat gewoon worden in het begin. En het is gewoon een eenmalige aankoop van €50 (of minder bij kortingen)
+1lacobo
@graverobber215 juli 2020 14:46
Heb ik ook al aangeschaft, maar het lukt nog niet erg om er aan te wennen. Ik hoef overigens niets 'af te leveren aan een drukker oid' ben een 'onemanband' die met 4 tot 12 camera's (1 volg, de rest vast, 4K opnemen, 720P afleveren) een voorstelling (musicall of koor) vastlegt en daar een film van maak voor de spelers, hoesjes e.d incluis. Ietwat uit de hand gegroeide hobby :) .

Naast het aanschaffen van Davinci vorig jaar ook nog een XKeys 64 key keyboard met Jogwheel aangeschaft waardoor ik héél veel bewerkingen niet meer met de muis hoef te doen en dát heeft de bewerksnelheid werkelijk gekatapulteerd met een factortje of 4. Zal binnenkort er eens een videotje van maken.
+1ChopperGunnerNL
@lacobo15 juli 2020 14:54
ben een 'onemanband' die met 4 tot 12 camera's (1 volg, de rest vast, 4K opnemen, 720P afleveren)
Volgens mij heeft Resolve wel een aparte functionaliteit voor multicam registraties.
Naar mijn weten werkt dat wel een stuk fijner dan dat van Premiere.
+1i0ne
@lacobo15 juli 2020 14:29
Je bent niet de enige, zelf de burn rate van heel Adobe weggewerkt door over te stappen naar Davinci en Affinity.
+1lacobo
15 juli 2020 15:02
Multicam geprobeerd, maar dat werkt enkel leuk als je het volledige beeld gebruikt. Ik zoom, pan en roteer wat af (ook de keyframe knoppen op m'n XKeys bordje gezet) met die 4K beelden en dan is Multicam minder praktisch.

[Reactie gewijzigd door lacobo op 15 juli 2020 15:04]

+1Diede
@lacobo15 juli 2020 18:31
Dit is niet een beperking van het programma,aar je kennis er over. Zeker goed mogelijk allemaal in resolve.
+1LordLuc
15 juli 2020 15:04
Hoe verschilt dit van bv Sony Vegas.
+1lacobo
@LordLuc15 juli 2020 15:28
>10 jaar geleden voor het laatst met Vegas gewerkt, durf het dus niet te zeggen. Maar alleen al dat je geen jaarlijkse updates hoeft aan te schaffen: Blackmagic moet het hebben van hun hardware en dus is hun software goedkoop (300 Euro voor licentie, daarna alle updates gratis).
0Diede
@LordLuc15 juli 2020 18:33
Niets, het is ook een NLE.
Alles, het is een NLE, professionale color grading software , VFX en audio mixer in 1.
+1Henkje.doc
15 juli 2020 18:41
Ik heb een tijdje Da Vinci gebruikt voor het editen van mn youtube filmpjes.
Daarna via humble bundle een goedkope Vegas kunnen kopen.
Voor de basis zaken die ik deed voldeden beide. Gebruikte van Da Vinci de gratis versie. Een fijne editor.
0phubert
15 juli 2020 20:12
Hoe stabiel en/of verhoudt DaVinci Resolve zich tegenover Final Cut Pro X, momenteel? Kan iemand daar uit ervaring over praten? Zelf werk ik, met up's en down's met FCPX enkele jaren maar lees in de Appstore niet al te positieve berichten.

Alvast bedankt!
0William_H
17 juli 2020 18:25
Da Vinci is heel stabiel.mee gewerkt op Windows en Mac, en zelden een crash.
0Sjoechem
@William_H25 juli 2020 13:41
Het wordt steeds beter ja. Ik beschouw mezelf als een wandelend reclamebord voor Resolve. De eerlijkheid gebiedt te zeggen dat het heus weleens crasht, maar één van de redenen waarom het zo in populariteit wint, is omdat het minder crasht dan de Adobe producten. Overigens hebben ze bij Adobe twee maanden geleden ook een aardige stap voorwaarts gemaakt, maar het is nog steeds niet stabiel genoeg.
0basseytje
@William_H1 augustus 2020 12:49
Ik heb dagelijks meerdere crashes, bij hele simpele handelingen, zoals het kopieren van een clip en die proberen te plakken in een andere timeline. Het openen van resolve is ook altijd maar de vraag of het wil werken. vaak blijft het splash screen hangen op "looking for control surface" en sluit vervolgens weer af. Heel vervelend.

