Blackmagic Design heeft versie 16.2.4 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een non-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en de betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, die over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processoren en OpenFX plug-ins gebruik te maken. De changelog voor versie 16.2.4 ziet er als volgt uit:

What's new in DaVinci Resolve 16.2.4 Support for Blackmagic RAW SDK 1.8.

Improved debayering support for EOS-1D X Mark III and EOS R5 raw clips.

Improved syncing of playhead between timeline and viewer in the sync bin.

Improved tone mapping behavior when performing wipes in HDR projects.

Improved Kakadu JPEG 2000 decode performance on Linux and Windows.

Addressed an issue with cropping the upper track in some scenarios.

Addressed an issue with removing freeze frames in retimed clips.

Addressed an issue with adjusting volume on a multi-track audio clip.

Addressed an issue with saving the project after moving audio keyframes.

Addressed an issue with waveform displays when scrolling the timeline.

Addressed issues with audio waveforms in sync bin and sync clip window.

Addressed an issue with resetting the MediaIn node in the inspector.

Addressed an issue with trimming still images in the Fusion page.

Addressed an issue with flashing alpha on EXR clips with Fusion comps.

Addressed a preview issue with aux channels and combiner nodes.

Addressed an issue with slow renders for Fusion custom tools.

Addressed an issue with gradient modifiers applied on color controls.

Multiple performance and stability improvements.