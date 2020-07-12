Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Q-Dir 8.55

Q-Dir logo (45 pix)Software OK heeft versie 8.55 van Q-Dir uitgebracht. Q-Dir is een gratis filemanager. Het ziet er een beetje uit als Windows Verkenner, maar dan met vier schermen, waardoor het eenvoudig is om bestanden te verplaatsen, beheren of bekijken. Dit verklaart ook meteen de naam; de Q staat voor quad. De download is nog geen megabyte groot en het programma is in verschillende talen te gebruiken, waaronder in het Nederlands. Sinds versie 8.01 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New in version 8.55: New in version 8.51: New in version 8.44: New in version 8.41: New in version 8.37:
  • Bugfix: If detect the default system language for multi-language support
  • General improvements in Q-Dir
  • Important update of the language files
  • Many thanks to the translators for the 34 languages in Q-Dir
New in version 8.34: New in version 8.33:
  • Small bug fix: in the installation and deinstallation routine.
  • General improvements in Q-Dir
  • Update of the language files
New in version 8.25:
  • Corrections to parameters: -install /silent
  • Improvements in the individual directory structures
  • Important update of the language files
New in version 8.18: New in version 8.15: New in version 8.11: New in version 8.09: New in version 8.08:
  • General improvements when browse SMB, FTP, ... drives in the Quad Explorer
  • Some fixes in the actions from the MS File Explorer to Q-Dir
  • Update of the language files
New in version 8.06:
  • Correct when updating, connecting and disconnecting network drives.
  • Important update of the language files
  • Tests under April / 2020 build Windows-10
New in version 8.04: New in version 8.03:
  • General improvements plus update of the Q-Dir language files
  • Small fixes and retests for 2020 April Build of Windows-10

Versienummer 8.55
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Software OK
Download https://www.softwareok.com/?Download=Q-Dir
Bestandsgroottes 678,00kB - 1,07MB
Licentietype Freeware

Reacties (14)

+1GEi
12 juli 2020 10:32
Handig progje. Gebruik op de pc’s waar ik veel op werk de portable versie. Soms heb je momenten dat dit programmaatje fijner werkt dan verschillende Verkenner vensters.
+1EMDB
@GEi12 juli 2020 11:31
Ik zweer zelf bij Clover waarbij je windows explorer tabs krijgt voor elk nieuw geopend venster zoals tegenwoordig elke browser dat doet...
+2sellh48
@EMDB12 juli 2020 15:16
Ik gebruik Q-Dir al vele jaren naar volle tevredenheid. Toch ga ik ook Clover uitproberen, want wie weet wat dat nog meer aan handige opties biedt.

-- Update --
Heb Clover inmiddels uitgeprobeerd. Ondanks de manier waarop Norton en Malware Bytes heftig begonnen te sputteren bij de installatie en ondanks de Chinese installatieprocedure, toch heel eigenwijs geïnstalleerd.
Maar het programma heeft geen indruk op me gemaakt. Voor de aspecten in Q-Dir waar ik zo tevreden over ben (4 schermen naast elkaar, makkelijk bestanden kunnen slepen van de een naar de andere map), zag ik in Clover geen echte alternatieven.
Blijf dus Q-Dir gebruiken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door sellh48 op 12 juli 2020 16:54]

+1DutchMuffin
@EMDB12 juli 2020 11:46
40/71 van de scanners op VirusTotal geeft aan dat dit ad/risk/malware is. O.a. Emsisoft, Bitdefender, Malwarebytes, ESET, en Sophos zeggen dat. Ik zou Clover eerlijk gezegd niet installeren met zo'n score.
+2Tourmaline
@DutchMuffin12 juli 2020 13:14
Dat komt omdat Clover iets toevoegd aan explorer, daarom wordt het als een malware gezien. het werkt verder prima.
0Xfade
@DutchMuffin12 juli 2020 13:42
Heeft u de installer gechecked of het programma zelf?
0DutchMuffin
@Xfade12 juli 2020 14:02
Alleen de installer. Op de website staat na het downloaden: "Avira Anti-Virus is detecting Clover as a false positive, do not worry." Toen was ik wel nieuwsgierig wat andere AV producten over Clover dachten.
0Xfade
@DutchMuffin12 juli 2020 14:56
Ik had al zo'n idee, want volgens mij heeft die installer (die was altijd in het chinees dacht ik) de neiging om spul mee te installeren als je niet oplet.
0Boeryepes
@Xfade12 juli 2020 16:27
Sinds vorige week pakt McAfee ook het programma aan.

QtTabBar vind ik het fijnste alternatief van Clover en is fantastisch te tweaken.

Ik heb deze tips en config gebruikt:
https://linustechtips.com...sion-of-windows-explorer/
0jjeggink
@DutchMuffin12 juli 2020 16:34
Dat Clover van Chinese makelij is zal wel niet helpen.
Ik gebruik het in elk geval ook naar volle tevredenheid
0mgroen
@GEi15 juli 2020 11:12
Ben zelf fan van FreeCommander XE
+1cysoon
12 juli 2020 13:03
Zelf gebruik ik het nu een aantal maanden en ben zeer enthousiast. Je hebt gewoon vier 'vensters' met tabs! Ideaal als je bijvoorbeeld vier thema's hebt. Werk, privé, financieel, afbeeldingen of wat dan ook. Eenvoudig tabs toevoegen, verplaatsen, enz. Het verplaatsen van ene venster naar andere mis ik nog wel (of nog niet ontdekt...).
0dj_ryow
14 juli 2020 10:09
Het is een lekker programmatje. Ik zou je wel adviseren om de portable versie te gebruiken want het programmatje heeft moeite om over een oude versie heen te installeren. Bij elke update eerst deinstalleren vind ik zelf vrij irritant.

