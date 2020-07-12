Software OK heeft versie 8.55 van Q-Dir uitgebracht. Q-Dir is een gratis filemanager. Het ziet er een beetje uit als Windows Verkenner, maar dan met vier schermen, waardoor het eenvoudig is om bestanden te verplaatsen, beheren of bekijken. Dit verklaart ook meteen de naam; de Q staat voor quad. De download is nog geen megabyte groot en het programma is in verschillende talen te gebruiken, waaronder in het Nederlands. Sinds versie 8.01 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New in version 8.55:
New in version 8.51:
- New: Influence / Change the Autoupdate server
- Improvement: Quad-Explorer new and old Windows Navigation Area, Tree-View!
- Important update of the language files
New in version 8.44:
- Improvement in:
- Disconnect or Connect the network drive
- If Program opens a file in the Explorer Views
- Small fixes and Update of the language files
New in version 8.41:
- Improvement in: Marking / Select files in the File Explorer view
- Improvement in: Use the directory tree in the Explorer address bar!
- Important update of the language files
New in version 8.37:
- Improvement in: Various address bar rules for path entries and Address-Directory-Tree
- Improvement in: Last open Favorite and Explorer Title Bar
- Prepare for further expansions in Quad Explorer
- Important update of the language files
New in version 8.34:
- Bugfix: If detect the default system language for multi-language support
- General improvements in Q-Dir
- Important update of the language files
- Many thanks to the translators for the 34 languages in Q-Dir
New in version 8.33:
- Very important corrections in Quad Explorer for Windows
- Small fixes and retests on Windows 10 May Update
New in version 8.25:
- Small bug fix: in the installation and deinstallation routine.
- General improvements in Q-Dir
- Update of the language files
New in version 8.18:
- Corrections to parameters: -install /silent
- Improvements in the individual directory structures
- Important update of the language files
New in version 8.15:
- Small fixes and updating the language files in Q-Dir.
- Improvement in Address-Bar of Quad-Explorer both types classic and new
New in version 8.11:
- Improvements: when working with MS OneDrive and other cloud storage
- Small fine-tuning when accessing SMB, FTP and other network drives.
- Update of the language files
New in version 8.09:
- Improvement in: Show folder total playing time for media in an Explorer column
- Again improvements in: folder grouping and last setting
- Important update of the language files and general optimization
New in version 8.08:
- New: The administrator is displayed in the title bar when Q-Dir is started in administration mode
- Improvements when copying / pasting actions in Explorer views
- Update of the language files
New in version 8.06:
- General improvements when browse SMB, FTP, ... drives in the Quad Explorer
- Some fixes in the actions from the MS File Explorer to Q-Dir
- Update of the language files
New in version 8.04:
- Correct when updating, connecting and disconnecting network drives.
- Important update of the language files
- Tests under April / 2020 build Windows-10
New in version 8.03:
- Bug-Fix and Improvements: in optional autoupdate service
- Updating the language files and general optimization
- General improvements plus update of the Q-Dir language files
- Small fixes and retests for 2020 April Build of Windows-10