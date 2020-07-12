Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: FotoSketcher 3.60

FotoSketcher logo (75 pix) Versie 3.60 van FotoSketcher is uitgekomen. FotoSketcher is een gratis programma voor Windows waarmee foto's van een artistiek tintje kunnen worden voorzien. Er zijn vijfentwintig templates aanwezig om een foto bijvoorbeeld om te zetten in een zwart-wit-potloodtekening of juist een kleurenwaterverfschilderij. Diverse voorbeelden zijn op de website van FotoSketcher te bewonderen. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Change log for version 3.60:
  • UI/UX improvements (new splash screen, new material design icons in menus, for both light and dark themes, support for the keyboard right and left keys in the parameters window).
  • Better brushstroke placement in the Painting 4 algorithm.
  • Support for High Definition export in Painting 4 (up to 20,000x20,000 pixels).
  • Possibility of loading and optimizing multiple custom brushes in Painting 4.
  • Saving of Painting 4 custom brushes in a .fsk parameters file.
  • Support for a different background color in the Oil Pastel sketch and Painting 4 effects.
  • Speed improvement for Pencil Sketch 1.
  • Bug fix in Painting 7.
  • New tool available to reset the .ini file if FotoSketcher crashes on startup.
Should you get an error message at startup, this could be due to a corruption in the FotoSketcher.ini file. Here is a tool which will delete and reset the .ini file automatically.

FotoSketcher screenshot FotoSketcher screenshot, klik op de afbeelding voor een grotere versie.

Versienummer 3.60
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website FotoSketcher
Download https://fotosketcher.com/download-fotosketcher/
Bestandsgrootte 7,76MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

0Ikzellef
14 juli 2020 23:50
Lijkt me een leuke gadget, ga t proberen.

