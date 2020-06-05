Versie 4.18.0 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en kaftafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In versie 4.0 treffen we een geheel vernieuwde Content Server aan, is er een nieuwe e-bookviewer en is Qt WebKit vervangen door Qt WebEngine. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features Viewer: Search panel: Add a button to return to the position the book was at before doing a search. Closes tickets: 1879889.

Tag browser: Improve handling of hierarchical tags. Closes tickets: 1880264.

Renaming a tag now renames it and all its children. Drag and drop of hierarchical tags alters their hierarchy. Deleting a tag now deletes all its children. Viewer: In flow mode, implement drag scrolling. Closes tickets: 1880707.

Tag browser: Allow Manage Tags to open to a selected letter when clicking on a letter. Closes tickets: 1880175.

Viewer: Show number of search results in title of search panel. Closes tickets: 1881792.

Content server: In the book list hovering over the library name now shows the total number of books in the library. Closes tickets: 1881384. Bug fixes Fix a regression in the previous release that broke the copy and recalculate author sort buttons. Closes tickets: 1880395.

Book details: Fix extra margin to the right of the metadata fields. Closes tickets: 1881488.

Cover grid: Show text under books that have no cover as well. Closes tickets: 1880558.

When merging metadata, if a custom column has type multiple in the new data and some other type in the old data, ignore the old data instead of failing. Closes tickets: 1881796.

macOS: When using the single instance option of the viewer, crashes should not require a restart of the computer to use the viewer again. Closes tickets: 1881375.

Windows: Fix an error when changing title/author for books in a library whose name contains characters not encodeable in the current code page.

Windows: Fix amazon metadata download failing when accented characters in search query. Closes tickets: 1880300.

Comments editor: Fix shortcuts for bold/italic not working when toolbars are hidden. Improved news sources The Hindu

Wired Daily Edition

The Economist