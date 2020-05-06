Tails staat voor "The amnesic incognito live system" en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruikt van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 4.6 uitgebracht en hierin is onder meer ondersteuning voor universele 2fa-usb sticks toegevoegd.

Changes and updates Update Tor Browser to 9.0.10.

Add support for Universal 2nd Factor USB security keys.

Update the list of applications in the Favorites applications submenu.

To make it easier for new users to discover some of the core features of Tails, we added Configure persistent volume, Tails documentation, WhisperBack Error Reporting, and Tails Installer and removed Terminal. Change the input method for Japanese from Anthy to Mozc. (#16719) Known issues None specific to this release. For more details, read our changelog.