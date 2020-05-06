Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Tails 4.6

Tails logo (79 pix) Tails staat voor "The amnesic incognito live system" en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruikt van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 4.6 uitgebracht en hierin is onder meer ondersteuning voor universele 2fa-usb sticks toegevoegd.

Changes and updates
  • Update Tor Browser to 9.0.10.
  • Add support for Universal 2nd Factor USB security keys.
  • Update the list of applications in the Favorites applications submenu.
    To make it easier for new users to discover some of the core features of Tails, we added Configure persistent volume, Tails documentation, WhisperBack Error Reporting, and Tails Installer and removed Terminal.
  • Change the input method for Japanese from Anthy to Mozc. (#16719)
Known issues

None specific to this release.

For more details, read our changelog.

Versienummer 4.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Tails
Download https://tails.boum.org/install/index.en.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 06-05-2020 09:59
0 • submitter: Munchie

06-05-2020 • 09:59

0 Linkedin

Submitter: Munchie

Bron: Tails

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Tails

geen prijs bekend

Besturingssystemen

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone SE (2020) Microsoft Xbox Series X LG CX Google Pixel 4a CES 2020 Samsung Galaxy S20 4G Sony PlayStation 5 Nintendo Switch Lite

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2020 Hosting door True