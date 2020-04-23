Firefly III is een webapplicatie geschreven in php waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het Het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. Zojuist is versie 5.2.3 uitgebracht en sinds versie 5.2.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 5.2.3Changed
Fixed
- Issue 3270 Wrong average in budget table.
- Issue 3264 Error when exporting recurring transactions
- Issue 3272 Rule issue when using "set source account" action.
- Issue 3281 Bad markdown parsing in piggy banks.
- Issue 3284 Recurring transactions with bad info couldn't be rendered.
Changes in version 5.2.2Fixed
- Issue 3529 Issue with rule execution.
- Issue 3263 Issue with new user account creation.
Changes in version 5.2.1
Leave it to me to fix one bug, introduce another. Oh well.Fixed
- Transaction page charts were broken when viewing transfers.
- It was impossible to store a budget without configuring an auto-budget.
Changes in version 5.2.0Some important information for this release:
Added
- ⚠️ This will be the last version to support PHP version 7.3. The next release will require PHP 7.4
- ⚠️ The bunq and CSV import routines have been disabled and replaced by their stand alone variants: bunq, CSV.
Changed
- Issue 2578 Allows users to create automatic budget configurations to rollover or set periodic limits.
- Issue 2726 Added new pie charts on the transaction index pages.
- Issue 2957 A new button to duplicate rules
- Issue 2828 More objects now support attachments: accounts, bills, budgets, categories, piggy banks and tags.
- Issue 2938 Expense and revenue accounts show their balances better.
- Issue 2977 On the budget page, the bars and amounts auto update.
- Issue 3079 Version is now visible in the footer on mobile.
- Support for Vietnamese 🇻🇳
Fixed
- Issue 2985 Updating an object (like a budget or a bill) will also update the associated rule, if any.
- Issue 3057 Several form changes to improve the usability of the transaction input form.
- Issue 3048 Rules can now handle liabilities as source or destination.
- Issue 2999 The category chart on the frontpage now displays income.
- Issue 2997 The tag list has categories.
- Issue 3122 Buttons on the top of lists.
- The Docker maximum file attachment size has been increased to 64M.
- The CSV file importer has been disabled. Find the new CSV importer on GitHub.
API
- Issue 3154
bcadd()problems for users who were already running PHP7.4.
- Issue 3193 Copying a reconciled transaction correctly removes the reconciliation status.
- Issue 3003 Tables will look less crowded on your phone.
- Issue 3202 A bug in the frontpage budget chart is fixed.
- Issue 3203 Firefly III won't complain when using a locale that uses comma's as decimal separators.
- Issue 3212 Issue with ING imports.
- Issue 3210 Could not create rule based on a transaction from a dropdown menu.
- Issue 3234 Export didn't export tags.
- Issue 2828 Appropriate endpoints for new transaction possibilities.
- Issue 2958 A new default currency endpoint.