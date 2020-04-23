Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Firefly III 5.2.3

Firefly III logo (80 pix) Firefly III is een webapplicatie geschreven in php waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het Het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. Zojuist is versie 5.2.3 uitgebracht en sinds versie 5.2.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 5.2.3

Changed Fixed
  • Issue 3264 Error when exporting recurring transactions
  • Issue 3272 Rule issue when using "set source account" action.
  • Issue 3281 Bad markdown parsing in piggy banks.
  • Issue 3284 Recurring transactions with bad info couldn't be rendered.

Changes in version 5.2.2

Fixed

Changes in version 5.2.1

Leave it to me to fix one bug, introduce another. Oh well.

Fixed
  • Transaction page charts were broken when viewing transfers.
  • It was impossible to store a budget without configuring an auto-budget.

Changes in version 5.2.0

Some important information for this release:
  • ⚠️ This will be the last version to support PHP version 7.3. The next release will require PHP 7.4
  • ⚠️ The bunq and CSV import routines have been disabled and replaced by their stand alone variants: bunq, CSV.
Added
  • Issue 2578 Allows users to create automatic budget configurations to rollover or set periodic limits.
  • Issue 2726 Added new pie charts on the transaction index pages.
  • Issue 2957 A new button to duplicate rules
  • Issue 2828 More objects now support attachments: accounts, bills, budgets, categories, piggy banks and tags.
  • Issue 2938 Expense and revenue accounts show their balances better.
  • Issue 2977 On the budget page, the bars and amounts auto update.
  • Issue 3079 Version is now visible in the footer on mobile.
  • Support for Vietnamese 🇻🇳
Changed
  • Issue 2985 Updating an object (like a budget or a bill) will also update the associated rule, if any.
  • Issue 3057 Several form changes to improve the usability of the transaction input form.
  • Issue 3048 Rules can now handle liabilities as source or destination.
  • Issue 2999 The category chart on the frontpage now displays income.
  • Issue 2997 The tag list has categories.
  • Issue 3122 Buttons on the top of lists.
  • The Docker maximum file attachment size has been increased to 64M.
  • The CSV file importer has been disabled. Find the new CSV importer on GitHub.
Fixed
  • Issue 3154 bcadd() problems for users who were already running PHP7.4.
  • Issue 3193 Copying a reconciled transaction correctly removes the reconciliation status.
  • Issue 3003 Tables will look less crowded on your phone.
  • Issue 3202 A bug in the frontpage budget chart is fixed.
  • Issue 3203 Firefly III won't complain when using a locale that uses comma's as decimal separators.
  • Issue 3212 Issue with ING imports.
  • Issue 3210 Could not create rule based on a transaction from a dropdown menu.
  • Issue 3234 Export didn't export tags.
API
  • Issue 2828 Appropriate endpoints for new transaction possibilities.
  • Issue 2958 A new default currency endpoint.

Versienummer 5.2.3
Releasestatus Final
Website Firefly III
Download https://github.com/firefly-iii/firefly-iii/releases/tag/5.2.3
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

23-04-2020 07:14
submitter: Firefly III

23-04-2020 • 07:14

0 Linkedin

Submitter: Firefly III

Bron: Firefly III

