sluiten

Banners op Tweakers zijn nu trackingvrij

De banners die je op Tweakers ziet, zijn vanaf nu volledig vrij van thirdpartytracking. Adverteerders kunnen je niet meer volgen en je kunt daarom met een gerust hart je adblocker uitzetten (als je die hebt).

Lees meer

Software-update: ExifTool 11.94

Phil Harvey heeft versie 11.94 van ExifTool uitgebracht. ExifTool is een gratis en cross-platform programma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar, waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebuikt. Deze update wordt als ontwikkelversie aangeduid, de laatste stabiele uitgave is versie 11.85. Sinds versie 11.92 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 11.94
  • Added a new Sony LensType (thanks Jos Roost)
  • Added additional Validate test for overlapping EXIF values
  • Added a new Nikon LensID
  • Added support for QuickTime ItemList:GPSCoordinates
  • Decode a few more Nikon tags (thanks Warren Hatch)
  • Decode Pentax ShutterType
  • Changed color of locked highlighted selection in -htmlDump output
  • Fixed problem reading PDF files written by Microsoft Print-to-PDF
  • Fixed problem where -X output would produce invalid XML for MP4 files containing an HTCTrack
Changes in version 11.93
  • Added new config file to the distribution for writing Pix4D XMP-Camera tags (config_files/pix4d.config)
  • Added support for the DOSCyrillic (cp866) character set
  • Added IO::String to the Windows EXE version
  • Improved identification of Canon RF lenses (thanks LibRaw)
  • Enhanced -htmlDump output to add "File offset" entry for EXIF tags and ability lock highlighted selection by clicking the mouse
  • Enhanced -srcfile option to generate OriginalFileName and OriginalDirectory UserParam tags
  • Patched HEIC writer to add missing pitm box if necessary
  • Fixed problem adding back EXIF after deleting it from HEIC file
  • Fixed minor problem with incorrect number of bytes being reported for invalid header in corrupt files
  • API Changes:
    • Enhanced UserParam option to allow parameters to be extracted as if they were normal tags

Versienummer 11.94
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Phil Harvey
Download https://exiftool.org
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 18-04-2020 11:181

18-04-2020 • 11:18

1 Linkedin

Bron: Phil Harvey

Update-historie

13:39 ExifTool 12.42 0
10-02 ExifTool 12.40 0
14-01 ExifTool 12.39 7
10-12 ExifTool 12.37 0
12-11 ExifTool 12.35 0
18-10 ExifTool 12.33 1
24-09 ExifTool 12.31 7
08-'21 ExifTool 12.30 0
07-'21 ExifTool 12.29 8
06-'21 ExifTool 12.27 1
Meer historie

Lees meer

ExifTool

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+11+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1ToolBee
18 april 2020 16:06
Ik gebruik dit soms om data van foto's online te achterhalen. Niet altijd lukt dit maar een originele datum is soms terug te vinden of zelfs geodata of de naam van de gebruiker(pc). :)

Het is een editor dus je kunt deze data er ook mee wijzigen. Iedereen...

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee