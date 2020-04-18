Phil Harvey heeft versie 11.94 van ExifTool uitgebracht. ExifTool is een gratis en cross-platform programma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar, waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebuikt. Deze update wordt als ontwikkelversie aangeduid, de laatste stabiele uitgave is versie 11.85. Sinds versie 11.92 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 11.94
Changes in version 11.93
- Added a new Sony LensType (thanks Jos Roost)
- Added additional Validate test for overlapping EXIF values
- Added a new Nikon LensID
- Added support for QuickTime ItemList:GPSCoordinates
- Decode a few more Nikon tags (thanks Warren Hatch)
- Decode Pentax ShutterType
- Changed color of locked highlighted selection in -htmlDump output
- Fixed problem reading PDF files written by Microsoft Print-to-PDF
- Fixed problem where -X output would produce invalid XML for MP4 files containing an HTCTrack
- Added new config file to the distribution for writing Pix4D XMP-Camera tags (config_files/pix4d.config)
- Added support for the DOSCyrillic (cp866) character set
- Added IO::String to the Windows EXE version
- Improved identification of Canon RF lenses (thanks LibRaw)
- Enhanced -htmlDump output to add "File offset" entry for EXIF tags and ability lock highlighted selection by clicking the mouse
- Enhanced -srcfile option to generate OriginalFileName and OriginalDirectory UserParam tags
- Patched HEIC writer to add missing pitm box if necessary
- Fixed problem adding back EXIF after deleting it from HEIC file
- Fixed minor problem with incorrect number of bytes being reported for invalid header in corrupt files
- API Changes:
- Enhanced UserParam option to allow parameters to be extracted as if they were normal tags