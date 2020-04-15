Microsoft heeft een vierde update voor versie 16.5.0 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. Hieronder is te vinden welke verbeteringen Microsoft heeft doorgevoerd in deze versie:
Fixed In This Release of Visual Studio 2019 version 16.5.4:
- Modified the find "List View" to work with the VsColorOutput extension.
- Fixed a regression introduced with version 16.5 where use of default indexed properties with value-types caused an internal compiler error.
- Modified find in files to preserve user settings between Visual Studio 2019 sessions.
- Fixed an issue where Goto next/previous entry failed to work in the find results list when "preview selected files in find results" is turned off.
- Fixed an issue with find when doing a regex search a pattern that did not contain regex special characters.
- Fixed the button placement in find in files tool window when its in a docked position. Changed alignments for better experience in docked mode.
- Fixed an issue where the find list view did not navigate to results when enter was hit.
