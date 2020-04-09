Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar woor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.44 uitgebracht. Hieronder is een overzicht te vinden van de belangrijkste veranderingen die we daar in aan kunnen treffen:
March 2020 (version 1.44)
Welcome to the March 2020 release of Visual Studio Code. There are a number of updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.
- Accessibility improvements - Easier diff view navigation, clearer role designations for UI controls.
- Timeline view - See time-series events like Git commit history from within VS Code.
- Better Quick Open for files - Navigate smoothly from files to symbols, filter files by folder name.
- Extension Pack display - Quickly see what is bundled in an Extension Pack.
- Persisted Undo/Redo stack - Undo/Redo stack preserved for reopened files.
- Remote Development - Directly check out Pull Requests into containers, support for Kubernetes.
- Settings Sync preview - Settings Sync now lets you share snippets and UI state across machines.
- New Python tutorials - Tutorials for creating Python containers and building Data Science models.