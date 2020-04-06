Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben kort geleden OPNsense 20.1.3 uitgebracht met de volgende release notes:

Quick reliability release for all of you out there doing the impossible providing VPN for road warriors and what not. Keep it up!