Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben kort geleden OPNsense 20.1.3 uitgebracht met de volgende release notes:
OPNsense 20.1.3 released
Quick reliability release for all of you out there doing the impossible providing VPN for road warriors and what not. Keep it up!Here are the full patch notes:
- system: match group CN case-insensitive
- system: added pluggable log format parsing facility
- system: update nsComment in OpenSSL config (contributed by vnxme)
- interfaces: fix missing default gateway switch on linkup event
- firewall: properly lock alias_util API (contributed by Cedric Deconinck)
- firewall: flush priority sections to /tmp/rules.debug
- firewall: do not escape internal URLs
- firmware: revoke 19.7 fingerprint
- ipsec: add virtual IPv6 pool for mobile clients (contributed by vnxme)
- ipsec: add MVC service control API
- monit: simplify Monit reload
- openvpn: properly swapped help texts regarding routes
- unbound: multiple fixes in DHCP watcher
- mvc: fix CountryField for static options
- mvc: extend PortField to support multiple items
- mvc: BaseListField plus PortField now use getValidationMessage() to bootstrap defaults
- mvc: add NetworkAliasField, ProtocolField and LegacyLinkField types
- mvc: apply PSR12 style as found on master
- ui: add jQuery plugin to support a simple service reload/action button
- ui: hook bootgrid javascript texts
- plugins: os-munin-node 1.0 (contributed by Michael Muenz)
- plugins: os-sunnyvalley 1.2 (contributed by Sunny Valley
- plugins: os-wol: relax MAC address validation (contributed by Mikael Falkvidd)
- ports: ca_root_nss 3.51
- ports: ntp 4.2.8p14[1]