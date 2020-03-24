Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Tor Browser 9.0.7

Tor Browser Bundle logo (75 pix) Versie 9.0.7 van Tor Browser is uitgekomen. Tor staat voor The Onion Router en is een netwerk dat gebruikt kan worden om redelijk anoniem over internet te surfen. Al het tcp-verkeer van gebruikers wordt langs verschillende Tor-routers geleid, waarna het voor de ontvanger vrijwel niet meer mogelijk is om na te gaan wie de oorspronkelijke verzender was. Binnen het Tor-netwerk is die informatie nog wel aanwezig, zodat antwoorden, uiteraard ook weer via het stelsel van routers, uiteindelijk weer op de juiste plek aankomen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New Release: Tor Browser 9.0.7

This release features important security updates to Tor. This release updates Tor to 0.4.2.7 and NoScript to 11.0.19.

In addition, this release disables Javascript for the entire browser when the Safest security level is selected. This may be a breaking change for your workflow if you previously allowed Javascript on some sites using NoScript. While you are on "Safest" you may restore the previous behavior and allow Javascript by:

  • Open about:config
  • Search for: javascript.enabled
  • The "Value" column should show "false"
  • Either: right-click and select "Toggle" such that it is now disabled or double-click on the row and it will be disabled.

We are taking this precaution until we are confident recent NoScript versions successfully block Javascript execution, by default, by working around a Firefox ESR vulnerability.

The full changelog since Tor Browser 9.0.6 is:

  • All Platforms
    • Bump NoScript to 11.0.19
    • Bug 33613: Disable Javascript on Safest security level
  • Windows + OS X + Linux
    • Bump Tor to 0.4.2.7

Versienummer 9.0.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website The Tor Project
Download https://www.torproject.org/download/languages/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-03-2020 12:293

24-03-2020 • 12:29

3 Linkedin

Bron: The Tor Project

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Tor Browser

geen prijs bekend

Browsers

Reacties (3)

-Moderatie-faq
-1303+13+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Uruk-Hai
24 maart 2020 13:12
Kan iemand mij uitleggen welke beter is, Brave of Tor Browser?

Voor zover ik weet is Brave namelijk hetzelfde als Tor Browser, maar dan met extra's.

Maar ik kan me natuurlijk vergissen...
Reageer
+1Rudie_V

24 maart 2020 13:08
De downloads verwijzen nog naar versie 9.0.6. Je moet de link op dit moment dus even kopiëren en het versienummer aanpassen(de 6 in een 7 veranderen). Bijvoorbeeld voor windows:
https://www.torproject.or...all-win64-9.0.7_en-US.exe
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Microsoft Xbox Series X LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 CES 2020 Samsung Galaxy S20 4G Sony PlayStation 5 Nintendo Switch Lite

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2020 Hosting door True