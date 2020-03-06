Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: PowerToys 0.15.1

PowerToys logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft een nieuwe versie van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en niet zo lang geleden is Microsoft ook begonnen met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10. Op dit moment zijn er nog maar drie programma's in de verzameling, te weten FancyZones, Windows key shortcut guide en PowerRename, meer staan er op stapel. De releasenotes voor deze versie kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Current PowerToy Utilities
  • FancyZones - FancyZones is a window manager that makes it easy to create complex window layouts and quickly position windows into those layouts.
  • Windows key shortcut guide - The shortcut guide appears when a user holds the Windows key down for more than one second and shows the available shortcuts for the current state of the desktop.
  • Windows key shortcut guide - PowerRename is a Windows Shell Extension for advanced bulk renaming using search and replace or regular expressions.
Below are just a few of the bullet items from this release.
  • Make you aware there is a new version from within PowerToys
  • Removed requirement to always 'run as admin'
  • Added almost 300 unit tests to increase stability and prevent regressions.
  • Resolved almost 100 issues
  • Made .NET Framework parts of the source run faster with NGEN
  • Improved for how we store data locally
  • Increased FancyZones compatibility with applications
  • Initial work for 4 new PowerToys added for 0.16!
  • Created the v1.0 strategy, the launcher, the keyboard manager specs
  • Work on cleaning up our issue backlog and labels
PowerToys 0.16
For 0.16, we have some fun things planned and hopefully will be able to ship pretty quickly. Here are the new utilities we'll enable:
  • An alternative to Alt-Tab PowerToy
  • SVG preview pane for support Explorer
  • Markdown preview pane support for Explorer
  • Image Resizer PowerToy


Windows key shortcut guide in PowerToys.

Versienummer 0.15.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys/releases/tag/v0.15.1
Bestandsgrootte 3,71MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 06-03-2020 08:13
16 • submitter: Jogai

06-03-2020 • 08:13

16 Linkedin

Submitter: Jogai

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

Lees meer

PowerToys

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (16)

-Moderatie-faq
-116016+13+20+30Ongemodereerd11
Wijzig sortering
+1Enzollo
6 maart 2020 08:15
Ik blijf bij PowerToys toch een hele andere associatie hebben..
Reageer
0Qlusivenl
@Enzollo6 maart 2020 08:27
Haha, ik had het zelfde, ook toen ik nu net dit artikel zag. Dat, terwijl ik de tool al een tijdje gebruik :P
Reageer
0GCosta
@Enzollo6 maart 2020 08:43
Hans getz the powertoys!
Reageer
0Dostar
@Enzollo6 maart 2020 08:44
Het internet heeft bij mij sowieso mijn hele vocabulaire verpest. Woorden die voorheen normaal waren om te zeggen... probeer je nu te vermijden met gesprekken in de koffiekamer. Vooral met vrouwelijke collega's om je heen die woorden verkeerd kunnen oppakken die vroeger heel normaal waren om te spreken.

Verder ontopic: Windows key shortcut guide is de enige tool die mij handig lijkt (voor heel eventjes), tot ik alle Windows key shortcuts uit mijn hoofd ken, zoals alle veelgebruikte die ik al ken. Eigenlijk is met name Win+E en Win+L nodig, de rest gebruik ik nooit. Verder gebruik ik de Win key om daarna een kernwoord te typen zoals bijvoorbeeld "Harde Schijf" om zo vlotter mijn harde schijven te beheren. Want het nieuwe instellingenscherm van Windows is gewoon nog steeds een ramp.

Ik was meer gecharmeerd vroeger van Godmode in Windows, soort van configuratiescherm, maar dan vele malen beter.
Reageer
0boschhd
@Dostar6 maart 2020 08:56
God mode zit toch nog steeds in win10?
Reageer
0MicGlou
@Dostar6 maart 2020 09:15
Bestaat nog steeds... mapje aanmaken en deze onderstaande naam geven

GodMode.{ED7BA470-8E54-465E-825C-99712043E01C}
Reageer
0Dostar
@MicGlou6 maart 2020 09:22
Aah gelijk even doen, thx.
Reageer
0P_Tingen
@Dostar6 maart 2020 09:28
WIN-X levert je ook een snelmenu met veelgebruikte entries.
Reageer
+1mdeb
6 maart 2020 09:02
Meerdere schermen worden wel ondersteund. Je moet het powertoys instellingen venster op het scherm zetten waarvan je de fancyzones wil bewerken. Als je dan edit zones doe kan je op dat scherm de zones instellen.
Reageer
0WizX
@mdeb6 maart 2020 09:08
Zo te zien gaat er nog wel wat verbetering plaatsvinden op het gebied van multi-monitor support: https://github.com/micros...ilter_query=multi-monitor
Reageer
0OxWax
@mdeb6 maart 2020 09:23
Ik lees nergens in het artikel dat dit niet zo zou zijn?
Reageer
0MiranoV
6 maart 2020 08:30
Toch wel fijn dit programma, zojuist geinstalleerd. Echter hoe kan ik meerdere schermen bewerken? 8)7
Reageer
+1Tuuan
@MiranoV6 maart 2020 09:05
Meerdere schermen is helemaal geen probleem. Ik heb zelf nog versie 0.13.0 en daar kan dat al in. Je moet de optie "Use new zone editing experience (Preview)" aanzetten (zo heet het althans in 0.13.0). Daarna kan je doormiddel van de hotkey Win + ~ de scherm editor openen. Zorg ervoor dat je muis op het gewenste scherm staat en je kan editten.

[edit] zorg dat je muis op het gewenste scherm staat ... en druk dan de hotkey ;-)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tuuan op 6 maart 2020 09:06]

Reageer
0MiranoV
@Tuuan6 maart 2020 09:07
Getest, maar werkte helaas niet. Mogelijk komt dit omdat mijn monitoren daisy chaint zijn :O
Reageer
0Hann1BaL
6 maart 2020 08:31
Meerdere schermen wordt "nog steeds" niet ondersteund en is het grote gemis voor deze applicatie. Ik hoop dat ze daar prioriteit aan gaan geven.
Reageer
0P_Tingen
6 maart 2020 09:29
Ik had eigenlijk gehoopt dat er wat meer speledingetjes bij zouden komen. De fancy zones werken niet met mijn ontwikkelomgeving, de meeste shortcuts ken ik wel en renamen doe ik met TotalCommander, dus zoveel zit er niet in de huidige versie van de power toys.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Microsoft Xbox Series X LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 CES 2020 Samsung Galaxy S20 4G Sony PlayStation 5 Nintendo Switch Lite

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2020 Hosting door True