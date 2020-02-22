Als je een dns-look-up uitvoert, begint een recursor in eerste instantie met het stellen van de look-upvraag aan een dns-rootserver. Deze kan dan doorverwijzen naar andere servers, vanaf waar weer doorverwezen kan worden naar andere servers enzovoort, totdat uiteindelijk een server is bereikt die het antwoord weet of weet dat de look-up niet mogelijk is. Van dit laatste kan sprake zijn als de naam niet bestaat of de servers niet reageren. Het proces van het langslopen van verschillende authoritative servers heet recursie. Unbound is een dns-recursor met ondersteuning voor moderne standaarden, zoals Query Name Minimisation, Aggressive Use of Dnssec-Validated Cache en authority zones. De ontwikkelaars hebben enkele dagen geleden versie 1.10.0 uitgebracht en de changelog voor die uitgave ziert er als volgt uit:

Features Merge RPZ support into master. Only QNAME and Response IP triggers are supported.

Added serve-stale functionality as described in draft-ietf-dnsop-serve-stale-10. `serve-expired-*` options can be used to configure the behavior.

Updated cachedb to honor `serve-expired-ttl`; Fixes #107.

Renamed statistic `num.zero_ttl` to `num.expired` as expired replies come with a configurable TTL value (`serve-expired-reply-ttl`).

Merge #135 from Florian Obser: Use passed in neg and key cache if non-NULL.

Fix #153: Disable validation for DSA algorithms. RFC 8624 compliance.

Merge PR#151: Fixes for systemd units, by Maryse47, Edmonds and Frzk. Updates the unbound.service systemd file and adds a portable systemd service file.

Merge PR#154; Allow use of libbsd functions with configure option --with-libbsd. By Robert Edmonds and Steven Chamberlain.

Merge PR#148; Add some TLS stats to unbound_munin_. By Fredrik Pettai.

Merge PR#156 from Alexander Berkes; Added unbound-control view_local_datas_remove command. Bug Fixes Fix typo to let serve-expired-ttl work with ub_ctx_set_option(), by Florian Obser

Update mailing list URL.

Fix #140: Document slave not downloading new zonefile upon update.

Downgrade compat/getentropy_solaris.c to version 1.4 from OpenBSD. The dl_iterate_phdr() function introduced in newer versions raises compilation errors on solaris 10.

Changes to compat/getentropy_solaris.c for, ifdef stdint.h inclusion for older systems. ifdef sha2.h inclusion for older systems.

Fix 'make test' to work for --disable-sha1 configure option.

Fix out-of-bounds null-byte write in sldns_bget_token_par while parsing type WKS, reported by Luis Merino from X41 D-Sec.

Updated sldns_bget_token_par fix for also space for the zero delimiter after the character. And update for more spare space.

Fix #138: stop binding pidfile inside chroot dir in systemd service file.

Fix the relationship between serve-expired and prefetch options, patch from Saksham Manchanda from Secure64.

Fix unreachable code in ssl set options code.

Removed the dnscrypt_queries and dnscrypt_queries_chacha tests, because dnscrypt-proxy (2.0.36) does not support the test setup any more, and also the config file format does not seem to have the appropriate keys to recreate that setup.

Fix crash after reload where a stats lookup could reference old key cache and neg cache structures.

Fix for memory leak when edns subnet config options are read when compiled without edns subnet support.

Fix auth zone support for NSEC3 records without salt.

Merge PR#150 from Frzk: Systemd unit without chroot. It add contrib/unbound_nochroot.service.in, a systemd file for use with chroot: "", see comments in the file, it uses systemd protections instead. It was superceded by #151, the unbound_portable.service file.

Merge PR#155 from Robert Edmonds: contrib/libunbound.pc.in: Fixes to Libs/Requires for crypto library dependencies.

iana portlist updated.

Fix to silence the tls handshake errors for broken pipe and reset by peer, unless verbosity is set to 2 or higher.

Merge PR#147; change rfc reference for reserved top level dns names.

Fix #157: undefined reference to `htobe64'.

Fix subnet tests for disabled DSA algorithm by default.

Update contrib/fastrpz.patch for clean diff with current code.

updated .gitignore for added contrib file.

Add build rule for ipset to Makefile

Add getentropy_freebsd.o to Makefile dependencies.

Fix memory leak in error condition remote.c

Fix double free in error condition view.c

Fix memory leak in do_auth_zone_transfer on success

Stop working on socket when socket() call returns an error.

Check malloc return values in TLS session ticket code

Fix fclose on error in TLS session ticket code.

Add assertion to please static analyzer

Fixed stats when replying with cached, cname-aliased records.

Added missing default values for redis cachedb backend.

Fix num_reply_addr counting in mesh and tcp drop due to size after serve_stale commit.

Fix to create and destroy rpz_lock in auth_zones structure.

Fix to lock zone before adding rpz qname trigger.

Fix to lock and release once in mesh_serve_expired_lookup.

Fix to put braces around empty if body when threading is disabled.

Fix num_reply_states and num_detached_states counting with serve_expired_callback.

Cleaner code in mesh_serve_expired_lookup.

Document in unbound.conf manpage that configuration clauses can be repeated in the configuration file.

Document 'ub_result.was_ratelimited' in libunbound.

Fix use after free on log-identity after a reload; Fixes #163.

Fix with libnettle make test with dsa disabled.

Fix contrib/fastrpz.patch to apply cleanly. Fix for serve-stale fixes, but it does not compile, conflicts with new rpz code.

Fix to clean memory leak of respip_addr.lock when ip_tree deleted.

Fix compile warning when threads disabled.

Fix spelling in unbound.conf.5.in.

Stop unbound-checkconf from insisting that auth-zone and rpz zonefiles have to exist. They can not exist, and download later.

contrib/drop2rpz: perl script that converts the Spamhaus DROP-List in RPZ-Format, contributed by Andreas Schulze.

Remove unused variable.

Add respip to supported module-config options in unbound-checkconf.

Updated contrib/unbound_smf23.tar.gz with Solaris SMF service for Unbound from Yuri Voinov.