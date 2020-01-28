Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: ArgyllCMS 2.1.2

ArgyllCMS, waarbij de afkorting cms staat voor color management system, is een opensourceprogramma om ICC-profielen voor scanners, camera's, schermen en printers mee te beheren. In deze profielen worden de kleuren gedefinieerd om vervolgens een natuurlijke en vaste weergave van de kleuren tussen invoer- en uitvoerapparaten te verkrijgen. De ontwikkelaar heeft ArgyllCMS 2.1.2 uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:

Version 2.1.2
  • Added -d option to spotread to print out Density values.
  • Improved i1Pro2 emissive measurement compatibility with X-Rite driver.
  • Changed targen round down/up to 0%/100% to have a tighter tolerance.
  • Added -Yk flag to spectro/dispread, to restore a workflow in which display calibration is done without using vcgt hardware.
  • Modified txt2ti3 to cope with files that don't have SampleName/SampleID fields, such as CoPrA sample files.
  • Added instrument ambient mode (-a flag) to dispcal, dispread and ccxxmake, to allow use of direct projector to ambient mode measurement.
  • Fixed problem with i1Pro2 EO2-XR-UF model crashing when high-res mode used.
  • Changed dispcal ADJ_THRESH mode MIN_THRESH value to 0.25 from 0.05, as well as restricting it to the last pass, to reduce pointless repeats of dark values.
Versienummer 2.1.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website ArgyllCMS
Download https://www.argyllcms.com/doc/ChangesSummary.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

