ArgyllCMS, waarbij de afkorting cms staat voor color management system, is een opensourceprogramma om ICC-profielen voor scanners, camera's, schermen en printers mee te beheren. In deze profielen worden de kleuren gedefinieerd om vervolgens een natuurlijke en vaste weergave van de kleuren tussen invoer- en uitvoerapparaten te verkrijgen. De ontwikkelaar heeft ArgyllCMS 2.1.2 uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:
Version 2.1.2
- Added -d option to spotread to print out Density values.
- Improved i1Pro2 emissive measurement compatibility with X-Rite driver.
- Changed targen round down/up to 0%/100% to have a tighter tolerance.
- Added -Yk flag to spectro/dispread, to restore a workflow in which display calibration is done without using vcgt hardware.
- Modified txt2ti3 to cope with files that don't have SampleName/SampleID fields, such as CoPrA sample files.
- Added instrument ambient mode (-a flag) to dispcal, dispread and ccxxmake, to allow use of direct projector to ambient mode measurement.
- Fixed problem with i1Pro2 EO2-XR-UF model crashing when high-res mode used.
- Changed dispcal ADJ_THRESH mode MIN_THRESH value to 0.25 from 0.05, as well as restricting it to the last pass, to reduce pointless repeats of dark values.