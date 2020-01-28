MikroTik heeft RouterOS 6.46.2 uitgebracht in de stable-release-tak. RouterOS is een besturingssysteem dat zich richt op het uitvoeren van routertaken. Denk daarbij natuurlijk aan het routeren van netwerkverkeer, maar ook aan een firewall, bandbreedtemanagement, het aansturen van draadloze accesspoints, een hotspotgateway en een vpn-server. Het kan zowel op de hardware van MikroTik als op x86- of virtuele machines zijn werk doen. Voor het gebruik is een licentie nodig, die bij de aankoop van MikroTik-hardware is inbegrepen. De lijst met veranderingen voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What's new in 6.46.2: chr - improved stability when changing ARP modes on e1000 type adapters;

console - prevent "flash" directory from being removed (introduced in v6.46);

console - updated copyright notice;

crs305 - disable optical SFP/SFP+ module Tx power after disabling SFP+ interface;

defconf - fixed "caps-mode" not initialized properly after resetting;

defconf - fixed default configuration loading on RBwAPG-60adkit (introduced in v6.46);

lora - fixed packet sending when using "antenna-gain" higher than 5dB;

lte - fixed "cell-monitor" on R11e-LTE in 3G mode;

lte - fixed "earfcn" reporting on R11e-LTE6 in UMTS and GSM modes;

lte - report only valid info parameters on R11e-LTE6;

ppp - fixed minor typo in "ppp-client" monitor;

qsfp - do not report bogus monitoring readouts on modules without DDMI support;

qsfp - improved module monitoring readouts for DAC and break-out cables;

routerboard - added "mode-button" support for RBcAP2nD;

security - fixed vulnerability for routers with default password (limited to Wireless Wire), admin could login on startup with empty password before default configuration script was fully loaded;

system - fixed "*.auto.rsc" file execution (introduced in v6.46);

system - fixed "check-installation" on PowerPC devices (introduced in v6.46);

traffic-generator - improved memory handling on CHR;

webfig - allow skin designing without "ftp" and "sensitive" policies;

webfig - fixed "skins" saving to "flash" directory if it exists (introduced in v6.46);

winbox - automatically refresh "Packets" table when new packets are captured by "Tools/Packet Sniffer";

winbox - fixed "Default Route Distance" default value when creating new LTE APN;

winbox - removed duplicate "join-eui" and "dev-eui" parameters under "Lora/Traffic"; What's new in 6.46.1: capsman - fixed CAP upgrading (introduced in v6.46);

console - fixed "clear-history" restoring historic actions after power cycle;

console - removed "edit" and "set" actions from "System/History" menu;

defconf - fixed default configuration loading after fresh install (introduced in v6.46);

dhcpv6-server - use lease time from RADIUS;

dude - fixed image and font file accessing (introduced in v6.46);

gps - only adjust system time after GPS signal is established;

health - fixed health reporting on OmniTIK 5 PoE ac;

ipsec - improved system stability when processing decrypted packet on unregistered interface;

l2tp - improved system stability when disconnecting many clients at once;

log - fixed "disk-file-name" parameter validation (introduced in v6.46);

lora - added support for MIPSBE, PPC, TILE and x86 architectures;

lora - improved confirmed downlink forwarding;

lte - do not reset modem when setting the same SIM slot on LtAP;

lte - show SIM error when no card is present;

ppp - fixed session establishment with high amount of tunnels (introduced in v6.46);

ppp - prioritize "remote-ipv6-prefix-pool" from PPP secret over PPP profile;

qsfp - do not show "sfp-wavelength" for cables that do not support it;

snmp - fixed health related OID polling (introduced in v6.46);

supout - fixed autosupout.rif file generation (introduced in v6.46);

system - fixed "*.auto.rsc" file execution (introduced in v6.46);

user-manager - fixed "db-path" parameter validation (introduced in v6.46);

webfig - fixed skin folder presence (introduced in v6.46);

winbox - fixed "allowed-number" parameter setting invalid value in "Tool/SMS" menu;

winbox - show "LCD" menu only on boards that have LCD screen;

wireless - added "russia4" regulatory domain information;

wireless - improved compatibility by adding default installation mode and gain for devices with integrated antennas;

wireless - improved compatibility for Switzerland wireless country profile to improve compliance with ETSI regulations;