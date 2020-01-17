Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.1.2

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7730(M) en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- R9- en RX-series. Drivers worden alleen voor Windows alleen versies 7 en 10 aangeboden en verder zijn er geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. Nieuw in de 2020 editie is onder meer Radeon Boost, een technologie die van dynamic resolution scaling gebruik maakt om betere framerates te bereiken. In deze uitgave zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Support For
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
  • Vulkan 1.2
    • Product is conformant with the Vulkan 1.2 Specification. Vulkan and the Vulkan logo are registered trademarks of the Khronos Group Inc.
Fixed Issues
  • Some UE4 based titles such as KovaaK 2.0: The Meta, Tetris Effect and Snooker 19 may fail to launch with Adrenalin 2020 edition software.
  • Some single display Radeon RX 5700 series graphics product system configurations may experience intermittent reboots when the system is left idle on desktop.
Known Issues
  • Radeon Anti-Lag enable and disable beep notifications may be played in error when individually pressing keys assigned to the hotkey.
  • The Radeon Software Overlay hotkey notification may sometimes be displayed during video playback in web browsers or launching some video player applications.
  • Integer Scaling option is not showing up or available on some Windows 7 system configurations.
  • Factory Reset install may keep previously configured Radeon Software game profiles. This can cause mismatch between global graphics settings and per profile settings.
  • Text overflow in some UI boxes or toast messages may be experienced in some language localizations.
  • Radeon Software may open with an inconsistent size or may not keep its previously set size when opened.
  • Some Vulkan gaming applications may crash when performing a task switch with Radeon Image Sharpening enabled.
  • Integer Scaling may cause some video content to show flicker when the display resolution is set to less than native resolution.
  • Some Radeon RX 5700 series graphics users may intermittently experience a black screen while gaming or on desktop. A potential temporary workaround is disabling hardware acceleration in applications running in the background such as web browsers or Discord.
  • A limited number of games such as Nioh, Dead or Alive 6, Dragon Quest Builders 2 and Atelier Ryza may crash or fail to launch.

Versienummer 20.1.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 10
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-20-1-2
Bestandsgrootte 483,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

17-01-2020 07:45
submitter: AnonymousWP

17-01-2020 • 07:45

5 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: AnonymousWP

Bron: AMD

Update-historie

AMD Radeon Software

Reacties (5)

+1foxgamer2019
17 januari 2020 08:40
Factory Reset install may keep previously configured Radeon Software game profiles. This can cause mismatch between global graphics settings and per profile settings.
Is dit nog steeds niet opgelost? Werkt DDU als workaround om alles wel volledig te verwijderen?
+1job_h
@foxgamer201917 januari 2020 10:15
Ik neem aan van wel, en anders: Misschien dat deze werkt?
https://drivers.amd.com/drivers/amdcleanuputility.exe
The AMD Cleanup Utility is designed to thoroughly remove any previously installed AMD driver files, registries, and driver store from systems running Microsoft Windows® 7 and later. The cleanup process includes removing AMD display and audio drivers as well as AMD software components but does not remove AMD chipset driver components such as GPIO, SATA, USB, etc.
Verder:
Ik had een paar dagen terug 20.1.1 geïnstalleerd en het lijkt erop(!) dat Overwatch en Rise of Nations niet meer crashen met m'n RX5500 :D Helaas gebeurde dat met de oudere 20.x driver wel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door job_h op 17 januari 2020 10:27]

0Tourmaline
@job_h17 januari 2020 10:37
Link werkt nu wel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tourmaline op 17 januari 2020 10:37]

+1Tourmaline
@foxgamer201917 januari 2020 10:16
Normaal gesproken haalt DDU alles weg en kun je de drivers schoon installeren.

Ik doe zelf altijd een schone install, geen update via de Radeon software zelf omdat er dan nog oude bestanden achterblijven die problemen kunnen veroorzaken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tourmaline op 17 januari 2020 10:17]

0Thijs_ehv
18 januari 2020 07:38
Helaas VSR werkt nog steeds niet goed . Wel op monitor , niet op hdtv. Lijkt sterk op een herintroduceerde oude bug.
Ams support blijft maar domme vragen stellen en heb inmiddels 4 verschillende drivers moeten testen (waarvan ik in het initiele request had aangegeven dat ik dat al gedaan had).

Anyway aanhouder wint. ;)

Laatste amd kaart voor mij, dat is zeker.
